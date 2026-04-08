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Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: A Practical Guide
Vacuum cleaner suction power plays an important role in how effectively dust, dirt, and debris are removed from household surfaces. Understanding how suction power works and how it is measured can help you choose a vacuum cleaner that suits your home and cleaning habits. This practical guide explains suction power fundamentals and key considerations when selecting a vacuum cleaner.
What Is Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power?
Suction power refers to the force that pulls air, along with dust and debris, into a vacuum cleaner. This airflow movement supports the pickup of particles from floors, carpets, and other surfaces. Higher suction may help lift embedded debris, while moderate suction levels are often suitable for hard floors and delicate surfaces.
Vacuum cleaner performance depends not only on suction strength but also on airflow design, attachments, and regular maintenance. Results may vary based on usage conditions and surface types.
Suction performance may be described using measurements such as Air Watts, airflow, or suction pressure.
Specifications should be reviewed alongside real-world cleaning needs.
How Is Suction Power Measured?
Vacuum cleaner suction power is measured under controlled laboratory conditions1). Air Watts are commonly referenced for cordless and stick vacuums, combining airflow volume and suction pressure into a single comparative metric.
- Airflow: Indicates the volume of air moving through the vacuum.
- Suction pressure: Reflects the vacuum’s lifting capability.
- Air Watts: A combined indicator used for general comparison purposes.
* Testing standards and measurement methods may vary by region and product category. As a result, measured values serve as reference information rather than performance guarantees.
* The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image.
What Suction Power Is Suitable for Home Cleaning?
There is no single suction level that fits all homes. Suitable suction power depends on factors such as floor material, household size, and cleaning frequency.
- Hard floors: Moderate suction often supports effective daily cleaning.
- Carpets and rugs: Higher suction may help lift dust and debris from deeper fibers.
- Mixed flooring homes: Variable power modes allow suction by surface type for consistent cleaning across surfaces.
Balanced suction performance supports cleaning efficiency while helping to protect flooring surfaces.
* The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image.
Key Factors to Consider When Choosing Suction Power
Floor and Surface Types
Different surfaces respond best to different suction levels. Using appropriate settings can help maintain flooring condition while supporting effective debris removal.
Homes with Pets or Dust Sensitivity
Pet hair and fine dust may require stronger suction and suitable brush designs. Filtration systems are designed to help capture dust under test conditions when maintained properly.
Vacuum Cleaner Format
Stick, upright, canister, and robotic vacuum cleaners are designed for different household needs. Compact designs focus on ease of use, while larger formats may prioritise longer cleaning sessions.
Noise Considerations
Noise levels vary based on motor design and operating mode. Some vacuum cleaners are designed to reduce operational noise while maintaining functional suction under certain conditions.
Find the vacuum that suits your style
For compact townhouses to multi-level homes, there's an LG vacuum designed to suit a range of spaces and cleaning needs, no matter the size and shape of your space.
All-in-One
Experience storage made simple with a convenient, standalone docking station that not only empties dust and debris hands-free from the vacuum's dustbin, but also charges your vacuum and offers easy access to accessories.
|Model
|A9X-ULTRA2
|A9X-ULTRA2G
|A9X-AUTO2
|A9L-TITAN
|A9L-TOWER
|A9L-RAPTOR
|A9L-AQUA
|A9L-MULTI
|A9L-PRIME
|A9-ACE
|Max Turbo Mode Suction Power*
|Up to 280W
|Up to 280W
|Up to 280W
|Up to 220W
|Up to 220W
|Up to 220W
|Up to 220W
|Up to 220W
|Up to 220W
|Up to 150W
|Max Total Run Time**
|120min
|120min
|120min
|120min
|60min
|120min
|120min
|120min
|60min
|40min
|LCD Screen
|✓
|✓
|Auto Stop/Start
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Auto Emptying
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Tower Accessory Storage
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Kompressor®
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Telescopic Pipe
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Washable Filters
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Thumb Touch Control
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Colour
|Graphite
|Green
|Beige
|Graphite
|Graphite
|Graphite
|Black
|Beige
|Beige
|White
|Model
|A9X-ULTRA2
|A9X-ULTRA2G
|A9X-AUTO2
|A9L-TITAN
|A9L-TOWER
|A9L-RAPTOR
|A9L-AQUA
|A9L-MULTI
|A9L-PRIME
|A9-ACE
|Accessories
|Included Batteries
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light
|✓
|✓
|Power Drive™ Mop
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Dual Floor Max® Nozzle with LED Light
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle
|✓
|Power Drive Mini™ Nozzle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Combination and Crevice Tool
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|LED Crevice Tool
|✓
|Additional Accessories
|Hard Dirt Tool
Mattress Tool
|Built-in Dual
Crevice Tips
|Included Dock/Stand
|Auto Emptying
Charging Tower
|Auto Emptying
Charging Tower
|Auto Emptying
Charging Tower
|Auto Emptying
Charging Tower
|Auto Emptying
Charging Tower
|Floor-Stand Charger Dock
+ Wall-Mount Charger
|Floor-Stand Charger Dock
+ Wall-Mount Charger
|Floor-Stand Charger Dock
+ Wall-Mount Charger
|Wall-Mount Charger
|Floor-Stand Charger
Dock
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|Shop Now
|*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4. Max Suction Power values reached when in Turbo Mode.
**Run time calculated with included batteries - Up to 120min when using 2 batteries, up to 60/40min when using 1 battery. Run time calculated in ‘Eco’ Mode without the Power Drive Nozzle. Actual run time may differ depending on the attachments used, operating environment and settings.
* Product availability may vary by country and region.
How to Support Consistent Suction Performance
Empty the Dust Container Regularly
Keeping the dust container from overfilling helps maintain airflow and suction efficiency.
Maintain Filters and Airflow Paths
Cleaning or replacing filters according to manufacturer recommendations helps support airflow over time.
Routine Inspection
Checking brushes and airflow paths can help prevent blockages and support consistent cleaning performance.
FAQ
Q.
Which LG vacuum cleaners are designed to deliver strong suction performance?
A.
LG offers a range of vacuum cleaners designed to deliver strong and consistent suction under test conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on environment and usage settings. Refer to https://www.lg.com/au/discover-vacuums/ to see a side-by-side comparison of Suction Power of the LG range.
Q.
Is higher suction power always better?
A.
Higher suction may help with deep cleaning, but adjustable suction settings allow for better balance across different surfaces.
Q.
Why does suction performance decrease?
A.
Common causes include full dust containers, dirty filters, or airflow blockages. Regular maintenance can help reduce performance loss.
Q.
How is suction power measured?
A.
Suction power is measured under controlled test conditions using reference metrics such as Air Watts. Real-world results may differ.
Q.
What suction power should I choose for my home?
A.
The appropriate suction level depends on floor types, pets, and cleaning needs. Models with adjustable power settings offer flexibility.
Explore LG’s vacuum cleaner range designed to support everyday cleaning needs across different living spaces.
*Suction Power - Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4. Max Suction Power values reached when in Turbo Mode.