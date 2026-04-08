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    Helpful Hints

    Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: A Practical Guide

       

    LG cordless stick vacuum cleaner in matte black and silver, upright on a dark gray studio floor with shadowed wall.

    LG cordless stick vacuum cleaner in matte black and silver, upright on a dark gray studio floor with shadowed wall.

    Vacuum cleaner suction power plays an important role in how effectively dust, dirt, and debris are removed from household surfaces. Understanding how suction power works and how it is measured can help you choose a vacuum cleaner that suits your home and cleaning habits. This practical guide explains suction power fundamentals and key considerations when selecting a vacuum cleaner. 

    What Is Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power?

     

    Suction power refers to the force that pulls air, along with dust and debris, into a vacuum cleaner. This airflow movement supports the pickup of particles from floors, carpets, and other surfaces. Higher suction may help lift embedded debris, while moderate suction levels are often suitable for hard floors and delicate surfaces.

     

    Vacuum cleaner performance depends not only on suction strength but also on airflow design, attachments, and regular maintenance. Results may vary based on usage conditions and surface types.

     

    Suction performance may be described using measurements such as Air Watts, airflow, or suction pressure.

     

    Specifications should be reviewed alongside real-world cleaning needs.

    How Is Suction Power Measured? 

    Vacuum cleaner suction power is measured under controlled laboratory conditions1). Air Watts are commonly referenced for cordless and stick vacuums, combining airflow volume and suction pressure into a single comparative metric.

     

    • Airflow: Indicates the volume of air moving through the vacuum.
    • Suction pressure: Reflects the vacuum’s lifting capability.
    • Air Watts: A combined indicator used for general comparison purposes.

    * Testing standards and measurement methods may vary by region and product category. As a result, measured values serve as reference information rather than performance guarantees.

    * The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image.

    What Suction Power Is Suitable for Home Cleaning?

    There is no single suction level that fits all homes. Suitable suction power depends on factors such as floor material, household size, and cleaning frequency.

     

    • Hard floors: Moderate suction often supports effective daily cleaning.
    • Carpets and rugs: Higher suction may help lift dust and debris from deeper fibers.
    • Mixed flooring homes: Variable power modes allow suction by surface type for consistent cleaning across surfaces.

     

    Balanced suction performance supports cleaning efficiency while helping to protect flooring surfaces. 

    * The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image.

    Key Factors to Consider When Choosing Suction Power

    Floor and Surface Types

     

    Different surfaces respond best to different suction levels. Using appropriate settings can help maintain flooring condition while supporting effective debris removal. 

    Homes with Pets or Dust Sensitivity

     

    Pet hair and fine dust may require stronger suction and suitable brush designs. Filtration systems are designed to help capture dust under test conditions when maintained properly. 

    Vacuum Cleaner Format

     

    Stick, upright, canister, and robotic vacuum cleaners are designed for different household needs. Compact designs focus on ease of use, while larger formats may prioritise longer cleaning sessions.

    Noise Considerations

     

    Noise levels vary based on motor design and operating mode. Some vacuum cleaners are designed to reduce operational noise while maintaining functional suction under certain conditions.

    Find the vacuum that suits your style

    For compact townhouses to multi-level homes, there's an LG vacuum designed to suit a range of spaces and cleaning needs, no matter the size and shape of your space.

    Shop now

    All-in-One

    Experience storage made simple with a convenient, standalone docking station that not only empties dust and debris hands-free from the vacuum's dustbin, but also charges your vacuum and offers easy access to accessories. 

    Stick

    Opt for wall-mounted or free-standing docking for powerful suction, 5 step filtration and convenient charging, all within a familiar, easy-to-use stick vacuum that's always ready for grab-and-go action. 

    ModelA9X-ULTRA2A9X-ULTRA2GA9X-AUTO2A9L-TITANA9L-TOWERA9L-RAPTORA9L-AQUAA9L-MULTIA9L-PRIMEA9-ACE
     
    Max Turbo Mode Suction Power*Up to 280WUp to 280WUp to 280WUp to 220WUp to 220WUp to 220WUp to 220WUp to 220WUp to 220WUp to 150W
    Max Total Run Time**120min120min120min120min60min120min120min120min60min40min
    LCD Screen        
    Auto Stop/Start       
    Auto Emptying     
    Tower Accessory Storage     
    Kompressor® 
    Telescopic Pipe  
    Washable Filters
    Thumb Touch Control
    ColourGraphiteGreenBeigeGraphiteGraphiteGraphiteBlackBeigeBeigeWhite
    ModelA9X-ULTRA2A9X-ULTRA2GA9X-AUTO2A9L-TITANA9L-TOWERA9L-RAPTORA9L-AQUAA9L-MULTIA9L-PRIMEA9-ACE
    Accessories 
    Included Batteries2222122211
    Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Light        
    Power Drive™ Mop       
    Dual Floor Max® Nozzle with LED Light 
    Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle         
    Power Drive Mini™ Nozzle    
    Combination and Crevice Tool
    LED Crevice Tool         
    Additional Accessories     Hard Dirt Tool
    Mattress Tool    		   Built-in Dual
    Crevice Tips
    Included Dock/StandAuto Emptying
    Charging Tower    		Auto Emptying
    Charging Tower    		Auto Emptying
    Charging Tower    		Auto Emptying
    Charging Tower    		Auto Emptying
    Charging Tower    		Floor-Stand Charger Dock
    + Wall-Mount Charger    		Floor-Stand Charger Dock
    + Wall-Mount Charger    		Floor-Stand Charger Dock
    + Wall-Mount Charger    		Wall-Mount ChargerFloor-Stand Charger
    Dock
     Shop NowShop NowShop NowShop NowShop NowShop NowShop NowShop NowShop NowShop Now
    *Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4. Max Suction Power values reached when in Turbo Mode.
    **Run time calculated with included batteries - Up to 120min when using 2 batteries, up to 60/40min when using 1 battery. Run time calculated in ‘Eco’ Mode without the Power Drive Nozzle. Actual run time may differ depending on the attachments used, operating environment and settings.

    * Product availability may vary by country and region.

    View all Vacuum Cleaners

    How to Support Consistent Suction Performance

    Empty the Dust Container Regularly

     

    Keeping the dust container from overfilling helps maintain airflow and suction efficiency. 

    Maintain Filters and Airflow Paths

     

    Cleaning or replacing filters according to manufacturer recommendations helps support airflow over time.

    Routine Inspection

     

    Checking brushes and airflow paths can help prevent blockages and support consistent cleaning performance. 

    FAQ

    Q.

    Which LG vacuum cleaners are designed to deliver strong suction performance?

    A.

    LG offers a range of vacuum cleaners designed to deliver strong and consistent suction under test conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on environment and usage settings. Refer to https://www.lg.com/au/discover-vacuums/ to see a side-by-side comparison of Suction Power of the LG range.

    Q.

    Is higher suction power always better?

    A.

    Higher suction may help with deep cleaning, but adjustable suction settings allow for better balance across different surfaces. 

    Q.

    Why does suction performance decrease?

    A.

    Common causes include full dust containers, dirty filters, or airflow blockages. Regular maintenance can help reduce performance loss. 

    Q.

    How is suction power measured?

    A.

    Suction power is measured under controlled test conditions using reference metrics such as Air Watts. Real-world results may differ. 

    Q.

    What suction power should I choose for my home?

    A.

    The appropriate suction level depends on floor types, pets, and cleaning needs. Models with adjustable power settings offer flexibility. 

    Explore LG’s vacuum cleaner range designed to support everyday cleaning needs across different living spaces. 

    *Suction Power - Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4. Max Suction Power values reached when in Turbo Mode.

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