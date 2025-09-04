All Laundry Lineup

Washing Machines

Laundry routines can look different for every home, from frequent small loads to a few bigger washes throughout the week. Washing machines support these varied rhythms with dependable performance that keeps your flow steady, no matter how you manage your day-to-day laundry.

Compact (2.6 cu.ft) A space-saving washer for condos and apartments — handles everyday essentials and frequent small loads. Standard (4.8~5.2 cu.ft) An everyday washer for most households — easily manages mixed loads, bedding, and weekly laundry. Mega Capacity (5.8~6.3 cu.ft) An extra-large washer for maximum loads — wash comforters, heavy bedding, and bulky items in fewer cycles. Prev Next

※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

Compact

(2.6 cu.ft) Standard

(4.8~5.2 cu.ft) Mega Capacity

(5.8~6.3 cu.ft)