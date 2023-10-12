About Cookies on This Site

ما هو تلفزيون OLED الذي يناسب احتياجاتك على نحو مثالي؟

تقدم أجهزة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي الآن في مجموعة متنوعة من التصميمات والأحجام والمواصفات والأسعار. تتوفر تشكيلة أكبر من أي وقت مضى للاختيار من بينها - اعثر على تلفزيون OLED المثالي الذي يلبي جميع توقعاتك من إل جي.

Z1: ذروة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي.

يمثل تلفزيون 8K OLED الخاص بنا ذروة تلفزيونات إل جي التي تتضمن أفضل تقنيات العرض لدينا. يتميز التلفزيون بشاشة كبيرة للغاية مع معالج Alpha 9 8K من الجيل الرابع الأكثر تقدمًا من إل جي.

 

أماكن الشراء

G1: أفضل تلفزيون 4K OLED لدينا.

يتيح لك تلفزيون 4K OLED evo الأفضل في فئة الاستمتاع بجودة الصورة الأصلية في كل مرة. كما يعزز تصميم معرض الجدار المذهل المسطح التصميم الداخلي لمنزلك.

 

أماكن الشراء

*قد يختلف المظهر المثبت على الجدار حسب بيئة التثبيت.

C1: تلفزيون OLED الأكثر شهرة لدينا.

عادة ما يقدم تلفزيون OLED الأكثر شهرة باللون الأسود. يأتي تلفزيون الأفلام والألعاب المثالي بأحجام متنوعة مع أربعة منافذ HDMI 2.1 كما يتوافق مع تقنيات G-Sync وFreeSync.

 

أماكن الشراء

A1: تلفزيون OLED متوافر للجميع.

نود أن يجرب المزيد من الأشخاص متعة مشاهدة تلفزيون OLED الذي يتميز بجودة مذهلة للصورة. يأتي تلفزيون A1 بأحجام متنوعة مع مجموعة من الميزات الاستثنائية التي تناسب احتياجات الجميع.

 

أماكن الشراء

وسع للعثور على التلفزيون المناسب.

Table Caption
الميزات Z1 C1 G1 A1
ذروة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي
ذروة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي
أفضل تلفزيون 4K OLED لدينا
أفضل تلفزيون 4K OLED لدينا
تلفزيون OLED الأكثر اختياراً لدينا
تلفزيون OLED الأكثر اختياراً لدينا
تلفزيون OLED متوفر للجميع
تلفزيون OLED متوفر للجميع
الشاشة 8K (7680x4320) 88 بوصة 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65 / 55بوصة 4K (3840x2160) 83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48بوصة 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65 / 55 / 48"
الصوت 88بوصة 4.2قناة / 80واط،: 4.2قناة / 60واط 2.2قناة / 40واط 2.0قناة / 20واط
الحامل 88بوصة: حامل، على الجدار تثبيت على الجدار، حامل اختياري الحامل الحامل
المعالج الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 8K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α7 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
المعالجة صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (8K)، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
اللون نطاق الألوان/دقة الألوان 100% نطاق الألوان/دقة الألوان 100% نطاق الألوان/دقة الألوان 100% نطاق الألوان/دقة الألوان 100%
راحة العين ضوء أزرق منخفض، خالي من الوميض ضوء أزرق منخفض، خالي من الوميض ضوء أزرق منخفض، خالي من الوميض ضوء أزرق منخفض، خالي من الوميض
HDR دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG
النطاق الترددي 4 × HDMI 2.1*, 8K 120P 4 × HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 4 × HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 3 × HDMI 2.0*
ميزات HDMI ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR/مزامنة G-Sync من إنفيديا/ FreeSync VRR/مزامنة G-Sync من إنفيديا/ FreeSync VRR/مزامنة G-Sync من إنفيديا/ FreeSync -
ألعاب محسن الألعاب/ لوحة التحكم/ HGiG محسن الألعاب/ لوحة التحكم/ HGiG محسن الألعاب/ لوحة التحكم/ HGiG محسن الألعاب/ لوحة التحكم/ HGiG
ذكية مساعد صوتي بذكاء إصطناعي, إيربلاي مساعد صوتي بذكاء إصطناعي, إيربلاي مساعد صوتي بذكاء إصطناعي, إيربلاي مساعد صوتي بذكاء إصطناعي, إيربلاي
تحكم صوتي التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين جهاز التحكم عن بعد جهاز التحكم عن بعد
منصة WebOS 6.0 معNFC مدمج WebOS 6.0 معNFC مدمج WebOS 6.0 معNFC مدمج webOS 6.0
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء

*قد تختلف ميزة الضغطة السحرية باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.
*منافذ عرض النطاق الترددي HDMI 2.1 و HDMI 2.0.

