ما هو تلفزيون OLED الذي يناسب احتياجاتك على نحو مثالي؟
تقدم أجهزة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي الآن في مجموعة متنوعة من التصميمات والأحجام والمواصفات والأسعار. تتوفر تشكيلة أكبر من أي وقت مضى للاختيار من بينها - اعثر على تلفزيون OLED المثالي الذي يلبي جميع توقعاتك من إل جي.
وسع للعثور على التلفزيون المناسب.
*قد تختلف ميزة الضغطة السحرية باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.
*منافذ عرض النطاق الترددي HDMI 2.1 و HDMI 2.0.