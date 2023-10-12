About Cookies on This Site

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

جائزة iF DESIGN لعام 2021

تُظهر شعارات الجائزة طراز QNED99 من إل جي باعتباره الفائز بجائزة النقطة الحمراء لعام 2021 على اليسار، والمستشار التقني لجائزة الأفضل بمعرض الإلكترونيات الاستهلاكية لعام 2021 على اليمين.

تلفزيون QNED90 من إل جي

LG 8K Mini LED

جائزة الأفضل بمعرضCES 2021

تُظهر شعارات الجائزة طراز QNED99 من إل جي باعتباره الفائز بجائزة النقطة الحمراء لعام 2021 على اليسار، والمستشار التقني لجائزة الأفضل بمعرض الإلكترونيات الاستهلاكية لعام 2021 على اليمين.

LG QNED90

قفزة هائلة بجودة تقنية LCD

Quantum Dot، و NanoCell ومصابيح LED صغيرة. مزيج ثوري من التقنيات.

يمثل تلفزيون QNED mini LED من إل جي فجر حقبة جديدة لأجهزة تلفزيون LCD. تجمع الشاشة الرائدة بين لوحة LED الصغيرة مع تقنية Quantum Dot NanoCell لتقديم تجربة تلفزيون جديدة تمامًا. إنه حقًا أفضل تلفزيونات LCD.

*QNED mini LED من إل جي هو تلفزيون يعمل بلوحة LED صغيرة ويجمع بين تقنية NanoCell وQuantum Dot.

حقبة جديد من تلفزيونات LCD.

ترتقي تقنية QNED mini LED بتلفزيونات LCD إلى أبعد نطاقة على خلاف أي وقت مضى. سطوع محسن مع لون أسود شبه مثالي وألوان زاهية على شاشة مذهلة ذات حجم كبير للغاية. يشكل ذلك الأمر ذلك قفزة عملاقة إلى الأمام في تطور أجهزة تلفزيون LCD.

*تستند إحصائيات لوحة LED الصغيرة على الطراز 86 بوصة 8K.
**الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

قوة مصابيح LED الصغيرة.

ما يقرب من 30000 من مصابيح LED الصغيرة توفر صورًا أكثر سطوعًا ووضوحًا، بينما توفر ما يقرب من 2500 من مناطق التعتيم فريدة تحكمًا دقيقًا في الإضاءة الخلفية ونسبة تباين فائقة. تتجسد النتيجة في الحصول على مستوى أعلى من التفاصيل واستنساخ ألوان أكثر دقة من أجهزة تلفزيون LCD التقليدية.

*يعتمد تلفزيون QNED mini LED من إل جي على ما يقرب من 30،000 مصباح LED صغير بالطراز 86 بوصة 8K.
**عدد مناطق التعتيم الموضح يستند إلى الطراز 86 بوصة 8K.
***الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

تقنية NanoCell مع تقنية Quantum Dot.

توفر تقنية Quantum Dot NanoCell صوراً أكثر روعة بفضل القوة المشتركة لتقنيتي NanoCell Plus و Quantum Dot. يعمل هذا المزيج الفريد من التقنيات على تحسين إعادة إنتاج الألوان من أجل طيفي لوني أكثر ثراءً ودقة.
اكتشف المزيد

مثل هذه التقنية قمة إبداعاتنا حتى الآن.

أضف مستوى جديدًا من الوضوح إلى كل ما تشاهده. تساهم تقنية العرض المحسّنة التي تتميز بها QNED mini LED من إل جي على تفتيح اللون الأبيض وتعتيم اللون الأسود للحصول على صورة فائقة الجودة، وهذه هي الطريقة التي تتبعها تقنية QNED mini LED من إل جي في لعرض محتوياتك المفضلة في شكل جديد تمامًا.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

لون أسود سحري يظهر على الشاشة.

توفر مناطق التعتيم الفريدة البالغة نحو 2500 منطقة تحكمًا دقيقًا في الإضاءة الخلفية ونسبة تباين فائقة. يساهم ذلك في جعل اللون الأسود أكثر عمقًا والألوان الأخرى أكثر إشراقًا للحصول على صورة أكثر تفصيلاً، حتى في أحلك المشاهد.

*تعتمد احصائيات منطقة التعتيم على طراز 86 بوصة 8K.
**تشير التلفزيونات التقليدية إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.
***الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

ألوان رائعة ذات تألق تام.

جرب الطيف الإضافي والألوان المطلقة. تعمل تقنية QNED mini LED من إل جي على تطوير قدرات إعادة إنتاج الألوان الرائعة عبر التقاط نطاق أوسع والألوان الأكثر إشراقًا. يعمل ذلك على جعل كل شيء تشاهده يبدو تمامًا كما هو مقصود.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

شاشة كبيرة وتفاصل هائلة.

ارتق بمستوى انغماسك في تجربة المشاهدة. تتوافق مصابيح LED الصغيرة مع شاشة 8K الحقيقية الخاصة بنا المستخدمة في أجهزة في QNED mini LED من إل جي من أجل تلفزيون بشاشة كبيرة ذات جودة عالية. تتميز التقنية الجديدة بالقدرة على عرض كل ما تشاهده بتفاصيل ووضوح محسنين، حتى على أكبر شاشتنا، مما يجعلك تغمر في المحتوى المفضل لديك على خلاف أي وقت مضى.
اكتشف المزيد

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

إنها ذروة تقنيات LCD 8K.

يتطلب تلفزيون LCD الخاص بنا أقصى قدر من الدقة. كلما زاد عدد وحدات البكسل كان ذلك أفضل عندما يتعلق الأمر بتكوين الصور عالية الجودة. تجمع أجهزة QNED mini LED من إل جي بين كثافة وحدات البكسل العالية وتقنية Quantum Dot NanoCell الجديدة كليًا للحصول على صورة 8K واقعية بشكل مذهل وأكثر تفصيلاً من أي وقت مضى، حتى عند عرضها على شاشة كبيرة.

*هذه الوظائف تتميز بها طرازات 8K فقط.
**يعتمد عدد وحدات البكسل على طراز 86 بوصة 8K.
***الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

يظهر النص على خلفية سوداء تغيرًا في الوضوح عند مستويات تعديل التباين المختلفة.

تقنية 8K Ultra HD المعتمدة.

وفقًا لجمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك، يجب أن تكون قيمة تعديل التباين (CM) 50% أو أكثر عند تحديد الدقة - حيث يزداد وضوح الصورة كلما زادت قيمة تعديل التباين. يتجاوز تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي المعايير الدولية بمستوى تعديل تباين يبلغ 95.8% مما يجعل الصورة مذهلة وأكثر روعة.

*جمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك (CTA) منظمة تجارية لوضع المعايير القياسية تمثل أكثر من 2200 شركة تعمل في مجال تكنولوجيا المستهلك في الولايات المتحدة.
**شهادة جمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك للمنتجات المطابقة لمتطلبات المواصفات القياسية الرسمية للصناعة.
***متوافر فقط في موديلات 8K.
****قيم تعديل التباين بناءً على QNED99 طرز 75 بوصة الذي تم اختباره داخلياً في إل جي.
*****قيم تعديل التباين المحددة خاضعة للاختبار الأفقي.

مشهد يخطف الأنفاس.

تتميز تلفزيونات QNED mini LED بتصميم غاية في الروعة لتعزيز ديكورك المنزلي. يمكن تعليق تلفزيونات QNED mini LED من إل جي من جميع الأحجام على الجدار، بفضل الحد الأدنى من الحواف والهيكل المحسن الرقيق والأنيق المعد للتثبيت على الجدار يتناسب أكبر تلفزيون لدينا تمامًا مع مساحتك الخاصة، كقطعة فنية تساهم في الارتقاء بديكور منزلك تمامًا.
اكتشف المزيد

تلفزيون QNED من إل جي مثبت بشكل مسطح على الجدار في مساحة داخلية حديثة.

*يمكن ترك الكابلات ظاهرة اعتمادا على طريقة التثبيت.
*قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.

مشهد يظهر به ثلاث من تلفزيونات QNED Mini LED الرقيقة كبير الحجم معلقة ببراعة على الجدار.

سينما OLED
أداء مذهل.

يتميز تلفزيون QNED mini LED من إل جي بتوفير أداءً سينمائيًا مذهلاً. يساهم اللون الأسود المذهل والشاشة الأكثر سطوعًا في إنتاج صورة محسنة بكل الطرق تقريبًا للحصول على مستوى جديد من الانغماس في تجربة المشاهدة. إنه تلفزيون يذهلك في كل مرة من مرات المشاهدة.
اكتشف المزيد

*يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس. يخضع توافر 4K Ultra HD لباقة اشتراك نتفليكس الخاصة بك وخدمة الإنترنت وإمكانيات الجهاز وتوافر المحتوى. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse

الترفيه

موطن يضم جميع مفضلاتك.

الدخول إلى نتفليكس وتطبيق Apple TV. اعثر على أحدث الأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية والأفلام الوثائقية والرياضة الحية والمباشرة في مكان واحد واختر من بينها.

*يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس.
**أبل وشعارها وApple TV علامات تجارية مسجلة لشركة أبل في الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى.
***يتطلب +Apple TV وجود اشتراك.
***قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

تقنيتا دولبي فيجن IQ ودولي أتموس

تجربة تلفزيونية تحويلية.

تقوم تقنية دولبي فيجن أي كيو بضبط إعدادات الصورة بذكاء بناءً على نوع المحتوى والبيئة المحيطة، بينما تقدم دولبي أتموس صوتًا محيطيًا متعدد الأبعاد - وهو ما يعد مزيجا قويا يترتب عليه نتائج سينمائية مذهلة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

وضع مخرج الفيلم™

تم إحياء رؤية المخرج.

يقوم وضع مخرج الفيلم™ بإيقاف تشغيل تجانس الحركة مع الحفاظ على نسب العرض إلى الارتفاع والألوان ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية. يقدم هذا الوضع الرؤية الأصلية للمخرج بدقة، لذلك يمكنك مشاهدة الفيلم بالطريقة التي أرادها المخرج.
HDR 10 Pro

احصل على نطاق كامل من المتعة.

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي الخاصة بصيغة HDR 10 Pro من إل جي على ضبط السطوع لتحسين اللون، وكشف كل التفاصيل الدقيقة، وإضفاء وضوح نابض بالحيوية على كل صورة - كما أنها تكثف محتوى HDR العادي. الآن ستصبح جميع أفلامك وعروضك المفضلة أكثر حيوية وروعة من البداية إلى النهاية.

ألعاب QNED.
مليئة بالميزات.

تتضمن حزمة تقنية QNED mini LED من إل جي على مجموعة من الميزات لتعزيز تجربة الألعاب الخاصة بك. يوفر مدير الألعاب والألوان المطلقة تجربة لعب سلسة ونابضة بالحيوية بينما توفر لوحة شاشة LED المصغرة ذات السطوع واللون الأسود المحسنين دقة بالغة. تمتع بجميع ألعابك بمستوى فائق من الواقعية.
اكتشف المزيد
مدير الألعاب

مستويات غير مرئية من التحكم.

الارتقاء بمستوى جميع ألعابك. يقوم مدير الألعاب بضبط إعدادات الصورة وتحسين الرسومات ووضوح الرؤية تلقائيًا لتقديم تجربة لعب مثالية بغض النظر عن نوع اللعبة التي تلعبها.
الشراكة مع اكس بوكس

مجموعة لا تهزم.

حرية اللعب. تضمن الشراكة القائمة بين إل جي واكس بوكس جاهزيتك للجيل التالي من الألعاب. احصل على أقصى استفادة من جهاز اكس بوكس الخاص بك بفضل جودة الصورة المذهلة وأوقات الاستجابة فائقة السرعة.
ALLM, eARC

تمتع بألعاب وفق أعلى المستويات.

تمتع بميزات إضافة وتفوق على خصومك. تفي ALLM وeARC بأحدث مواصفات HDMI 2.1 لتقديم محتوى يتسم حركة سريعة ودقة عالية ورسومات متزامنة وسلسة.

رياضات QNED.
تلفزيون يتميز بتصميم لا يقهر.

تم تصميم تلفزيون QNED mini LED ليناسب بطولات الدوري الاحترافية. بفضل الشاشة الكبيرة وقدرات العرض الحقيقية بدقة 8K والتوافق مع الصوت المحيطي الذي يعمل بتقنية البلوتوث، يجلب تلفزيون QNED mini LED من إل جي أجواء الملعب الكاملة إلى منزلك، الأمر الذي يضمن لك الحصول على أفضل مقعد في المنزل على نحو دائم.
اكتشف المزيد
التنبيهات الرياضية

لا تفوت مشاهدة مباريات فريقك المفضل

توفر لك التنبيهات الرياضية الإخطارات قبل وأثناء وبعد الألعاب. لا داعي للقلق بشأن فوات المسرحيات الكبيرة التي تقدمها فرقك المفضلة، حتى عند مشاهدة المحتويات الأخرى.

*قد يختلف الاستخدام حسب الدولة.

صوت محيطي جاهز عبر تقنية البلوتوث

ميزة منزلية واضحة.

يمكنك توصيل مكبرات الصوت التي تعمل بتقنية البلوتوث بسهولة للحصول على تجربة صوت لاسلكي محيطي حقيقي. تبدو جميع الحركات أكثر ثراءً وواقعية، مما يضفي أجواء اللعب الرائعة على غرفة المعيشة الخاصة بك.

*تباع مكبرات الصوت بشكل منفصل.

الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 8K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء يدهشك.

يتضمن تلفزيون QNED mini LED من إل جي معالج α9 8K من الجيل الرابع الذي يعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهو عبارة عن رقاقة تتسم بقدرات فائقة وتعتمد خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتحليل المحتوى وتحسين تجربة الاستخدام. يتم إجراء جميع التعديلات على الصورة والصوت تلقائيا، مما يضفي طابع الروعة على كل ما تشاهده.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

هذا ما يبدو عليه المحترف.

تتعرف خوارزمية التعلم العميق على المحتوى وتزيل الضجيج وتحسن من جودة الصورة، باستخدام قاعدة بيانات ضخمة تضم أكثر من مليون نقطة من نقاط البيانات المرئية. كما تستطيع وظيفة اكتشاف المشهد الجديدة تحليل نوع المشاهد المعروضة وتحسين الصورة وفقًا للمعطيات المستقاة.

*لن تعمل الصور الاحترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي مع المحتويات المحمية بحقوق الملكية على خدمات OTT.

صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

تحويل الصوت إلى الوضع الاحترافي.

يحدد المعالج الأصوات والتأثيرات والترددات عبر الاستفادة من أكثر من 17 مليون نقطة من نقاط البيانات الصوتية ليتمكن من تحسين الصوت حسب النوع للحصول على تجربة استماع ومشاهدة غامرة. تحافظ ميزة الضبط التلقائي الجديدة لمستوى الصوت على مستويات صوت متسقة بما يتوافق مع مختلف أنواع المحتويات.
ترقية 8K بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ارتق بجودة جميع الصور.

يستخدم المعالج الذي يعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتحليل ما تشاهده وتحويل محتويات 8K غير الأصلية إلى محتويات 8K غامرة على نحو مذهل. تتميز الصور الناتجة بوضوح فائق وملحوظ بالدقة والتفاصيل، حتى في حالة العرض على شاشات أكبر.

*قد تختلف جودة صورة المحتوى المرقى بناءً على دقة المصدر.
**هذه السمات تتميز بها طرازات 8K فقط.
***الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات.

ThinQ AI

هل تعتقد أنك على دراية بالذكاء الاصطناعي؟
فكر مرة اخرى.

تتمثل مهمة ThinQ من إل جي في تعظيم الاستفادة من تجربة التلفزيون لديك. حدد المساعد الصوتي المفضل لديك وتحكم في تلفزيونك بصوتك من خلال شاشة رئيسية جديدة تمامًا لتوفير مزيد من الراحة وسهولة التحكم.
صفحة رئيسية جديدة

مرحبا بكم صفحتكم الرئيسية الجديدة.

لا داعي لمتاعب البحث اللامتناهي عن محتوى الجديد أو المفضلات القديمة. تمت إعادة تصميم الشاشة الرئيسية لتظهر لك كل ما يستحق المشاهدة في مكان واحد. تمتع بتوصيات المحتوى المخصصة بناءً على سجل المشاهدة، والوصول السريع إلى مجموعة متنوعة من المحتويات، وسهولة التحكم في الأجهزة المتصلة.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

جهاز تحكم سحري جديد عن بعد

أشبه ما يكون بالعصا السحرية.

يتميز جهاز التحكم السحري عن بعد المعاد تصميمه بتصميم يسهل حمله، كما يتيح نظام التوجيه والتمرير الخاص به إمكانية البحث السريع. يوفر الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج وصولاً سهلاً إلى الخدمات، بينما تمنحك مفاتيح الاختصار لمزودي المحتوى الرئيسيين اختصارات لجميع مفضلاتك. بالإضافة إلى كل ذلك، بإمكانك الآن استخدام الضغطة السحرية، وهي عبارة عن خدعة جديدة ذكية تربط هاتفك بجهاز التلفزيون.
الأوامر الصوتية

محورك المركزي للراحة

تتيح تقنية ThinQ من إل جي الأوامر والتحكم البسيط في منظومة انترنت الأشياء المنزلية "Home IoT" من خلال التعرف على الصوت الطبيعي*. يمكنك التحكم في تلفزيون QNED mini LED من إل جي عبر صوتك لتتميع بسرعة الدخول إلى المحتوى الترفيهي الخاص بك.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توفر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

This is a Web AR simulation image of LG OLED TV. Mobile phone images are overlapped on a minimalist space. There is a QR code at the bottom right.

مكان واقعي
أجهزة تلفزيون حقيقية.

مكان واقعي<br>أجهزة تلفزيون حقيقية. تثبيت الآن

*يتوفر تجربة صوت Audio AR وتلفزيون إل جي للتنزيل من App Store وGoogle Play.

صورة توضيحية لجهاز محاكاة يسمح لك بوضع جميع موديلات تلفزيونات إل جي في المساحة الافتراضية.

معاينة افتراضية بالحجم الطبيعي
الفضاء والتلفزيونات.

معاينة افتراضية بالحجم الطبيعي<br>الفضاء والتلفزيونات. تثبيت الآن

*لا يتضمن هذا المنتج هوائي أو كابلات توصيل الهوائي أو أجهزة خارجية.

ما يقوله الناس

