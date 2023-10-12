About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

شعار LG OLED

اختر OLED الخاصة بك
مشهد يظهر به غرفة مظلمة ذات إضاءة ملونة ساطعة قادمة من النوافذ والأبواب، مع ظهور 3 تلفزيونات OLED من إل جي: أحدهما مثبت على الجدار، والآخر قابل للتحريك، والآخر بحامل المعرض. مشهد يظهر به غرفة مظلمة ذات إضاءة ملونة ساطعة قادمة من النوافذ والأبواب، مع ظهور 3 تلفزيونات OLED من إل جي: أحدهما مثبت على الجدار، والآخر قابل للتحريك، والآخر بحامل المعرض.

التصميم

أيقونة تظهر
على الشاشة

مشهد يوضح بزوغ القمر على شاشة التلفزيون خلال السماء ليلاً

انظر الى المستقبل هنا اولا

انسَ التجارب التلفزيونية السابقة. في عالم OLED 
من إل جي، اكتشف التصميمات التي كانت تعتبر مستحيلة في
السابق. بدءًا من الشاشات القابلة للطي إلى أجهزة التلفزيون
الأنيقة الرقيقة للغاية، تبدو الأجهزة وكأنها جزء من ورق
الجدار الخاص بك. ما تراه حقًا هو أساس التصديق.

تصميم مصقول

تمتزج الصورة الظلية
للعرض مع الجدار
الخاص بك وتكمل مساحتك

حواف رقيقة

انغماس يفوق الحدود

حواف صغيرة جدًا لا يمكن تحديدها
عمليًا. بحجم 6 ملم *1 فقط، لا شيء
يحجب رؤيتك. تصميم أنيق
وانغمار كامل دون انقطاع. *قد يختلف حجم الإطار وفقًا للطراز.
تظهر الحافة اليسرى من التلفزيون مشهدا من الشفق القطبي تظهر الحافة اليسرى من التلفزيون مشهدا من الشفق القطبي

تصميم المعرض والظهر المسطح

يمتزج مع الجدار الخاص بك

بفضل الجزء الخلفي المسطح 2, فإن الشاشة فائقة الرقة تستقر
على الجدار كما لو كانت جزءا مطليا.
لا زوايا بارزة ولا مشتتات للانتباه.
سواء خلال العروض الفنية أو الاستمتاع بالترفيه،
يبدو التلفزيون وكأنه جزء طبيعي من المساحة.
مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي المثبت على الجدار من زوايا مختلفة تؤكد على تصميم المعرض والظهر المسطح مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي المثبت على الجدار من زوايا مختلفة تؤكد على تصميم المعرض والظهر المسطح
بدءًا من منظر الحافة الرقيقة لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي، يدور التلفزيون على خلفية سوداء ليكشف عن صورة نيون للكابلات الملونة. عندما تتحول الخلفية إلى مساحة معيشة بيضاء، تتحول الصورة الظاهرة على الشاشة للوحة مبهرة لمنظر طبيعي.
بدءًا من منظر الحافة الرقيقة لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي، يدور التلفزيون على خلفية سوداء ليكشف عن صورة نيون للكابلات الملونة. عندما تتحول الخلفية إلى مساحة معيشة بيضاء، تتحول الصورة الظاهرة على الشاشة للوحة مبهرة لمنظر طبيعي.

إعادة تحديد المساحة

اختر OLED من إل جي
الأنيق والبسيط للحصول
على مساحة ملهمة

مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي بتصميم المعرض في 4 غرف متباينة: واحدة ملونة، وواحدة حديثة ورمادية، وواحدة فاتحة وواسعة، وأخرى أنيقة
مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي بتصميم المعرض في 4 غرف متباينة: واحدة ملونة، وواحدة حديثة ورمادية، وواحدة فاتحة وواسعة، وأخرى أنيقة

وضع المعرض

نظّم عرضك الفني

ترفيه مقترن بالأناقة. عندما تنتهي برامجك المفضلة، قم بتشغيل
وضع المعرض لعرض الأعمال الفنية الرائعة. تشبه الألوان والتفاصيل
والأنسجة الأشياء الحقيقية إلى حد كبير. بعيدًا عن الشاشة،
يصبح التلفزيون جزءًا ذكيًا من نمط حياتك المنزلي.
مشهد يوضح عملية عرض عمل فني على تلفزيون OLED من إل جي ثم يتم تقسيمه إلى أرباع، كل منها يعرض عملًا فنيًا مختلفًا مقابل جدار بلون مختلف
مشهد يوضح عملية عرض عمل فني على تلفزيون OLED من إل جي ثم يتم تقسيمه إلى أرباع، كل منها يعرض عملًا فنيًا مختلفًا مقابل جدار بلون مختلف
مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي على حامل المعرض أثناء عرض صور غروب الشمس باللونين الأزرق والوردي مع امتزاجه بالخلفية
مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي على حامل المعرض أثناء عرض صور غروب الشمس باللونين الأزرق والوردي مع امتزاجه بالخلفية
  • مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي في مساحة معيشة رمادية حديثة مقابل نافذة تعرض حوض سباحة. مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي في مساحة معيشة محايدة مع ظهور الطوب المكشوف والتفاصيل الخشبية والمساحات الخضراء. مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي في مساحة معيشة رمادية حديثة مقابل نافذة تعرض حوض سباحة. مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي في مساحة معيشة محايدة مع ظهور الطوب المكشوف والتفاصيل الخشبية والمساحات الخضراء.
  • الحامل الدوار لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي في غرفة معيشة ملونة بأثاث خشبي ومساحات خضراء. حامل دوار لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي في غرفة رمادية بسيطة. الحامل الدوار لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي في غرفة معيشة ملونة بأثاث خشبي ومساحات خضراء. حامل دوار لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي في غرفة رمادية بسيطة.
  • حامل المعرض لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي موجود في غرفة رمادية حديثة أمام نافذة تطل على غابة ثلجية. مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي على الأرض في غرفة ملونة بأثاث باستيل خشبي. حامل المعرض لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي موجود في غرفة رمادية حديثة أمام نافذة تطل على غابة ثلجية. مشهد يظهر به تلفزيون OLED من إل جي على الأرض في غرفة ملونة بأثاث باستيل خشبي.
معرفة المزيد
انظر كيف تتم المقا
رنة بين كل طراز
prev
next
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    معدل التحديث

    65" 55"
  • OLED 4K
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    65" 55"
  • OLED evo 4K

    مع معزز السطوع القوي

    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    83" 77" 65" 55" 48"
  • تلفزيون OLED
    evo 4K مع معزز السطوع القوي
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    97" 77" 65"
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    88"

* 48 نتائج اختبار معزز السطوع لا تنطبق على تلفزيون C2.

الشاشة
المعالج
  • الحافة الضيقة
  • حافة انسيابية
  • حافة انسيابية
    وزن أكثر خفة

    مواد من الألياف المركبة

  • حافة انسيابية
    حامل الجدار بتصميم المعرض
    وزن أكثر خفة

    مواد من الألياف المركبة

  • تصميم حامل الأرضية

    88"

    حامل الجدار بتصميم المعرض

    77"

التصميم

  • خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

* جميع منتجات OLED 2022 تدعم تقنية HDR 10 Pro..

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED لعام 2022 دقة وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%.

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 لصور الاحترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

*سوف تصبح ميزة Precision Detail ضمن تقنية Dolby Vision متاحة في إطار تحديث ميزة Dolby Vision IQ الذي سيتم طرحه بدايةً خلال شهر يونيو 2022 ، ولكن التوقيت المحدد لطرحه سيختلف باختلاف البلدان.

Picture Quality
  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 الصوت الاحترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي.

جودة الصوت
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 مساعد جوجل وأمازون أليكسا وايربلاي2 ، ولكن قد يختلف مدى توفر الخدمة حسب المنطقة.

ذكاء اصطناعي / منتج ذكي
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED تقنيات HGiG وALLM وeARC

الألعاب

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.0 - -3 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 6

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 6

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة
Connectivity

  • نظرة عامة

  • الشاشة

  • السينما

  • الألعاب

  • التصميم

  • الاستدامة

  1. تتميز سلسلة OLED G2 وC2 من إل جي بحواف رقيقة للغاية.
  2. تتميز سلسلة OLED من إل جي G2 وسلسلة Z 77 حصريا بظهر مسطح مع تصميم المعرض.
  3. تتضمن عبوة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي بتصميم المعرض حامل التثبيت. سلسلة  G2 و77Z2. نظرًا لأن هذه الطرازات يتم تثبيته على الجدار فهي تتضمن كتيفة تثبيت رقيقة. يمكنك شراء حامل التلفزيون بشكل منفصل.
  4. يمكن استخدام حامل المعرض مع موديلات  65" OLED G2 وC2   فقط من إل جي.
  5. يدعم الحامل الأرضي طرازات 48C2 و 42C2.
  6. يميل حامل تلفزيون G2 الدوار حوالي 4 درجات عند تثبيته.
  7. يُباع كل من حامل المعرض وحامل الارضية والحامل الدوار بشكل منفصل.

اشترِ مباشرةً

منظر أمامي

OLED55CS6LA

إل جي أوليد 4K تلفاز ذكي 55 بوصة السلسة CS, معالج ألفا 9 الجيل الخامس, جي-سينك, وفري سينك للألعاب ومعدل إستجابة 1 ملي ثانية.

بحث عبر الإنترنت