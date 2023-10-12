About Cookies on This Site

شعار LG OLED

اختر OLED الخاصة بك
رسم توضيحي بأسلوب قلم تلوين لطريق بمدينة تصطف على جانبيه الأشجار مع مرور سيارات عبره رسم توضيحي بأسلوب قلم تلوين لطريق بمدينة تصطف على جانبيه الأشجار مع مرور سيارات عبره

الاستدامة

شاشة تتميز برؤية
لمستقبل مستدام

مهمتنا

خلق ابتكارات من

شأنها أن توفر

حياة أفضل للجميع،

اليوم وغدا

تفكير صديق للبيئة ويعتني بها

غد صديق

للبيئة

دعنا ننتقل إلى غد
أكثر ملائمة للبيئة

صورة توضيحية للعمر التشغيلي لمنتج OLED الصديق للبيئة من LG تبين عدد لوحات شاشات عرض أقل مقارنةً بشاشة LED، وتغليفًا صديقًا للبيئة، ومعدل انبعاثات كربونية أقل، وعملية إعادة تدوير صديقة للبيئة. صورة توضيحية للعمر التشغيلي لمنتج OLED الصديق للبيئة من LG تبين عدد لوحات شاشات عرض أقل مقارنةً بشاشة LED، وتغليفًا صديقًا للبيئة، ومعدل انبعاثات كربونية أقل، وعملية إعادة تدوير صديقة للبيئة.

التصنيع

جهاز يتميز
بتصميم صديقة للبيئة

العبوات

يقة للبيئة
مواد تعبئة ص

الاستخدام

مشاهدة مصحوبة بكفاءة
عالية في استهلاك الطاقة

التخلص

استعادة النفايات و
إعادة تدويرها

شهادة الملاءمة للبيئة
  • .'SGS شعار 'منتج صديق للبيئة من .'SGS شعار 'منتج صديق للبيئة من

    تم الحصول عليها للكفاءة في استهلاك الموارد وعدم الاحتواء على مواد خطرة

    - التصنيع: منتج خالٍ من الكادميوم وفوسفيد الإنديوم الثلاثي
    - الاستخدام: جهاز عالي الكفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة في أثناء الاستخدام
    - التخلص من الجهاز: كفاءة عالية في قابلية إعادة التدوير

  • شعار 'موثوقية الانبعاثات الكربونية' لمعدل ثاني أكسيد الكربون المنخفض. شعار 'موثوقية الانبعاثات الكربونية' لمعدل ثاني أكسيد الكربون المنخفض.

    تم الحصول عليها لانخفاض معدل الانبعاثات الكربونية ما بين مرحلتي إنتاج الجهاز والتخلص منه بالمقارنة مع تلفاز OLED  من إنتاج العام السابق

    *ينطبق ملصق البصمة البيئية "انبعاثات ثاني أكسيد كربون منخفضة" على الطرازين  65G2 و65C2 فقط. تحتوي كل طرازات  G2 وC2  الأخرى على ملصق "خضع لقياس ثاني أكسيد الكربون".

  • شعار 'التحقق من صحة دعوى أن المنتج صديق للبيئة من حيث قابلية إعادة التدوير' (UL ECV). شعار 'التحقق من صحة دعوى أن المنتج صديق للبيئة من حيث قابلية إعادة التدوير' (UL ECV).

    تم الحصول عليها بناءً على معدل استخدام المواد المُعاد تدويرها

    - التصنيع: استخدام المواد البلاستيكية المُعاد تدويرها في أجزاء التلفاز *حصلت السلسلتان  G2 وC2  من تلفاز  OLED من LG على شهادة "التحقق من الدعاوى البيئية" استنادًا إلى إطار التلفاز وغطائه الخلفي. تختلف النسبة المئوية للمحتوى المُعاد تدويره باختلاف الطراز والحجم.

دورة حياة صديقة للبيئة

دائرة حياة تلفزيون
OLED من إل جي
تم تصميم تلفاز  OLED من LG ليغدو صديقًا بدرجة أكبر للبيئة، وذلك على مدار عمره التشغيلي ما بين مرحلتي الإنتاج والتخلص منه.
تستخدم شاشات العرض مواد بلاستيكية مُعادًا استخدامها عندما تكون الحاجة إلى ذلك مُلحّة، وهي خالية كذلك من المواد الخطرة، مثل
الكادميوم وفوسفيد الإنديوم الثلاثي، ولا تشتمل على إضاءة خلفية وليس بها إطار معدني بشكل رئيسي. يصلك التلفاز في صندوق من
الكرتون المقوى المُعاد تدويره ومعه وحدة تحكم عن بُعد في كيس مصنوع من مواد حيوية، وينطلق من التلفاز الذي يتميز بالكفاءة في
استهلاك الطاقة مستوى أقل من الانبعاثات في أثناء المشاهدة. عندما يحين وقت التخلص من تلفاز OLED من LG الذي تم إنتاجه في عام 2022، 
لا ينبعث منه إلا الحد الأدنى من الانبعاثات في أثناء التخلص منه؛ فهو يتسم بالكفاءة العالية من حيث قابلية إعادة التدوير، ما
يجعله ذا تأثير طفيف للغاية على الكوكب على مدار عمره التشغيلي.

*يوضع ملصق البصمة الكربونية "تقليل ثاني أكسيد الكربون" على طرازي   65G2 و65C2. تتميز جميع طرازات G2 وC2 الأخرى بملصق "تم قياس ثاني أكسيد الكربون".

مواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة

عبوات صديقة للبيئة
عندما تستلم تلفزيون LG OLED الخاص بك، فإنه يتم وضعه في
صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير مع كيس
لجهاز التحكم عن بعد قائم على أساس حيوي. تم اختيار
جميع المواد بعناية لاعتمادها من حيث عدم التأثير
على البيئة. فقط انظر لعلامة المنتج الصديق للبيئة!
رسم توضيحي لمدينة مليئة بالطبيعة تم إنشاؤها باستخدام عبوات OLED من إل جي الصديقة للبيئة رسم توضيحي لمدينة مليئة بالطبيعة تم إنشاؤها باستخدام عبوات OLED من إل جي الصديقة للبيئة
رسم توضيحي لجهاز OLED من إل جي لعام 2021 و2022 بمقاييس توضح أن طراز 2022 أخف بنسبة  39% رسم توضيحي لجهاز OLED من إل جي لعام 2021 و2022 بمقاييس توضح أن طراز 2022 أخف بنسبة  39%

الألياف المركبة

تقليص الوزن الزائد
بفضل اختيار ألياف مركبة خفيفة، أصبح تلفاز  OLED من LG 
أقل أخف وزنًا من ذي قبل بنسبة 39%*.  يسهم ذلك في انخفاض
نسبة انبعاثات الكربون أثناء النقل، وزيادة سهولة إعادة التدوير
بعد انتهاء العمر الافتراضي الطويل للجهاز.

*يقل وزن طراز  65C2 المزود بحامل بنسبة 39% كحد أدنى مقارنةً بطراز  C1.

تلفزيون مريح للعين

جهز يعتني

بعينيك

اهتم بعينيك ولا تخف من أي ضرر
عند مشاهدة هذا التلفزيون الرائع

يظهر تلفزيون LED وOLED جنبًا إلى جنب. تظهر الأحرف الملونة على الشاشة ثم تقوم بترتيب نفسها لإنشاء نص أزرق يحتوي على عبارة 'الضوء الأزرق'. يظهر الضوء الأزرق على تلفزيون LED، ولكنه غير موجود بتلفزيون OLED. يظهر تلفزيون LED وOLED جنبًا إلى جنب. تظهر الأحرف الملونة على الشاشة ثم تقوم بترتيب نفسها لإنشاء نص أزرق يحتوي على عبارة 'الضوء الأزرق'. يظهر الضوء الأزرق على تلفزيون LED، ولكنه غير موجود بتلفزيون OLED.
يظهر تلفزيون LED وOLED جنبًا إلى جنب. تظهر الأحرف الملونة على الشاشة ثم تقوم بترتيب نفسها لإنشاء نص أزرق يحتوي على عبارة 'الضوء الأزرق'. يظهر الضوء الأزرق على تلفزيون LED، ولكنه غير موجود بتلفزيون OLED. يظهر تلفزيون LED وOLED جنبًا إلى جنب. تظهر الأحرف الملونة على الشاشة ثم تقوم بترتيب نفسها لإنشاء نص أزرق يحتوي على عبارة 'الضوء الأزرق'. يظهر الضوء الأزرق على تلفزيون LED، ولكنه غير موجود بتلفزيون OLED.

انخفاض مستوى الضوء الأزرق

وقت مشاهدة خالي من الإزعاج
شاهد الترفيه بأفضل صورة وأقل قدر من الضغط 1
على عينيك. ينتج تلفزيون  OLED من إل جي كمية صغيرة
وغير ضارة من الضوء الأزرق *. لذا، حتى بعد يوم أحد من
الاسترخاء البطيء أمام التلفزيون، تشعر العيون بالانتعاش.

تم اعتماد أجهزة تلفزيون  OLED من إل جي كشاشات ذات إضاءة زرقاء منخفضة بواسطة توفالو راينلاند لسلامة العين®.

يتم تقسيم صورة عباد الشمس إلى نصفين على تلفزيون LED وOLED من إل جي على كلا الجانبين. يظهر وميض الشاشة فقط على جانب LED. يتم تقسيم صورة عباد الشمس إلى نصفين على تلفزيون LED وOLED من إل جي على كلا الجانبين. يظهر وميض الشاشة فقط على جانب LED.

خالي من الوميض

تجربة ترفيهية مريحة
وميض الشاشة ليس مزعجًا فقط؛ إنه يؤثر على أعيننا عند
التعرض له لفترة طويلة - حتى لو كان غير مرئي من
الناحية العملية. أما تلفزيونات OLED من LG 
بعينيك من خلال شهادة الخلو من الوميض
(Flicker Free*)2,3,4 من UL.

*حصلت لوحات تلفزيون OLED من إل جي على شهادة الخلو من الوميض من أندررايتر.

صورة خاضعة للمحاكاة يظهر بها تلفزيون LED وتلفزيون OLED من إل جي معلقان على الجدار على جانبي الصورة. نظرًا لتغير المشهد من النهار إلى الليل، بظهر بجانب تلفزيون LED دائمًا به وميض أكثر بكثير من جانب OLED من إل جي. صورة خاضعة للمحاكاة يظهر بها تلفزيون LED وتلفزيون OLED من إل جي معلقان على الجدار على جانبي الصورة. نظرًا لتغير المشهد من النهار إلى الليل، بظهر بجانب تلفزيون LED دائمًا به وميض أكثر بكثير من جانب OLED من إل جي.
صورة خاضعة للمحاكاة يظهر بها تلفزيون LED وتلفزيون OLED من إل جي معلقان على الجدار على جانبي الصورة. نظرًا لتغير المشهد من النهار إلى الليل، بظهر بجانب تلفزيون LED دائمًا به وميض أكثر بكثير من جانب OLED من إل جي. صورة خاضعة للمحاكاة يظهر بها تلفزيون LED وتلفزيون OLED من إل جي معلقان على الجدار على جانبي الصورة. نظرًا لتغير المشهد من النهار إلى الليل، بظهر بجانب تلفزيون LED دائمًا به وميض أكثر بكثير من جانب OLED من إل جي.

الخلو من الوهج لمزيد من الراحة

وميض أقل في كل صور الضوء
تفخر أجهزة تلفزيون  OLED من إل جي بأنها الأولى في
المجال التي تحصل على شهادة الخلو من الوميض *5,6.
بغض النظر عن مدى سطوع بيئتك المظلمة أو الساطعة،
تنتج لوحات العرض إضاءة معتدلة للحصول على
رؤية أكثر راحة.

*حصلت لوحات تلفزيون  OLED من إل جي على شهادة الخلو من الوميض والانزعاج من قبل أندررايتر.

ESG

كوكب جيد مع

ابتكارات إل جي

من أجل غد مشرق

حاصل على اعتمادات
معرفة المزيد
انظر كيف تتم المقا
رنة بين كل طراز
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    معدل التحديث

    65" 55"
  • OLED 4K
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    65" 55"
  • OLED evo 4K

    مع معزز السطوع القوي

    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    83" 77" 65" 55" 48"
  • تلفزيون OLED
    evo 4K مع معزز السطوع القوي
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    97" 77" 65"
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    88"

* 48 نتائج اختبار معزز السطوع لا تنطبق على تلفزيون C2.

الشاشة
المعالج
  • الحافة الضيقة
  • حافة انسيابية
  • حافة انسيابية
    وزن أكثر خفة

    مواد من الألياف المركبة

  • حافة انسيابية
    حامل الجدار بتصميم المعرض
    وزن أكثر خفة

    مواد من الألياف المركبة

  • تصميم حامل الأرضية

    88"

    حامل الجدار بتصميم المعرض

    77"

التصميم

  • خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

* جميع منتجات OLED 2022 تدعم تقنية HDR 10 Pro..

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED لعام 2022 دقة وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%.

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 لصور الاحترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

*سوف تصبح ميزة Precision Detail ضمن تقنية Dolby Vision متاحة في إطار تحديث ميزة Dolby Vision IQ الذي سيتم طرحه بدايةً خلال شهر يونيو 2022 ، ولكن التوقيت المحدد لطرحه سيختلف باختلاف البلدان.

Picture Quality
  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 الصوت الاحترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي.

جودة الصوت
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 مساعد جوجل وأمازون أليكسا وايربلاي2 ، ولكن قد يختلف مدى توفر الخدمة حسب المنطقة.

ذكاء اصطناعي / منتج ذكي
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED تقنيات HGiG وALLM وeARC

الألعاب

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.0 - -3 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 6

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 6

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة
Connectivity

  • نظرة عامة

  • الشاشة

  • السينما

  • الألعاب

  • التصميم

  • الاستدامة

  1. مقارنة الضوء الأزرق المنخفض بين تلفزيونات LED وتلفزيونات  OLED من إل جي.
  2. ترتبط نتائج شهادة الخلو من الوميض باختبارات لوحة OLED. *مقارنة بين تلفزيونات  LED وتلفزيونات  OLED من إل جي.
  3. شروط التصوير: شاشة بمعدل  120 هرتز لكل من  OLED وLED،  الإعداد الافتراضي للصورة/سرعة الغالق:  50FPS 120°.
  4. قد تختلف النتائج حسب بيئة التصوير والتشغيل.
  5. تستند النتائج إلى التصنيف الموحد للتوهج  (UGR).
  6. تصدر الشهادة عندما يكون التصنيف الموحد للوميض أقل من  22 عند مشاهدة التلفزيون بين  70 لوكس و 300 لوكس.
  7. مقارنة بتلفزيونات LED من إل جي.

