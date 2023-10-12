About Cookies on This Site

شعار LG OLED

اختر OLED الخاصة بك

من إل جي OLED لماذا تلفزيون

مشهد يظهر خلاله تلفزيون OLED evo من إل جي بالظلال ثم يملأ الشاشة بصورة زهرية زاهية ومجردة متراكبة مع النص 'هذا هو ما يتميز به تلفزيون OLED evo'

هذا ما يتميز به تلفزيون
OLED evo

استمتع بتجربة تلفزيون
يتميز بصورة تنبض
لحياة أمام عينيك

فراشات تندفع عبر السماء في الليل تجاه الجزء العلوي من أحد القصور. من نافذة غرفة المعيشة، تنتقل الكاميرا إلى مشهد آخر لصورة ظلية تصور زوجين يشاهدان التلفاز وهما جالسان على أريكة. أشرطة من الضوء الأزرق والأرجواني تتمايل على الشاشة.

أضئ عالمك بتلفاز
 OLED evo 
الذي يسحر
الألباب من LG.

تقنية الإضاءة الذاتية

تضيء وحدات البكسل
بشكل مستقل

اكتشف الإمكانات الكاملة
للتلفزيون الذي يتسم
بإضاءة خلفية لا حدود لها.

معرفة المزيد
4 مستويات للعرض من الأعلى. التخلي عن الإضاءة الخلفية وتجميع 3 مستويات معًا لتكوين صورة نابضة بالحياة.
تتحرك موجات الزيت الملونة عبر الشاشة تتحرك موجات الزيت الملونة عبر الشاشة. تتحرك موجات الزيت الملونة عبر الشاشة.

الآن،
الألوان الثرية و
الحيوية تكتسح الساحة.

بداية من الحجم
الشخصي إلى
الشاشة الملحمية

تظهر جميع أحجام ومقاسات تلفزيونات OLED من إل جي على الشاشة من أصغر إلى أكبر طراز

السينما

صنع من أجل الانغماس في
مشاهدة الأفلام

شاهد أفلامك المفضلة في شكل جديد تمامًا.
معرفة المزيد
صورة يظهر بها تلفزيون OLED من إل جي المثبت على الجدار في غرفة بيضاء ومشرقة ذات ديكورات طبيعية. أثناء تغير الصورة، يتغير المشهد من النهار إلى الليل. صورة يظهر بها تلفزيون OLED من إل جي المثبت على الجدار في غرفة بيضاء ومشرقة ذات ديكورات طبيعية. أثناء تغير الصورة، يتغير المشهد من النهار إلى الليل.
شعار دولبي أتموس
صورة يظهر بها تلفزيون OLED من إل جي في غرفة معيشة مريحة ليلاً. أثناء تشغيل الفيلم، تظهر الفقاعات التي تصور الصوت المحيطي صورة يظهر بها تلفزيون OLED من إل جي في غرفة معيشة مريحة ليلاً. أثناء تشغيل الفيلم، تظهر الفقاعات التي تصور الصوت المحيطي شعار دولبي أتموس

صور تخطف الأنفاس
وصوت واضح
يبهر القلب

صورة يظهر بها معالج a9 4K من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي على خلفية سوداء وبيضاء تتحول إلى ملونة صورة يظهر بها معالج a9 4K من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي على خلفية سوداء وبيضاء تتحول إلى ملونة
صورة يظهر بها معالج a9 4K من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي على خلفية سوداء وبيضاء تتحول إلى ملونة

الألعاب

تخيل فوزك

تبدأ الألعاب سريعة الوتيرة
التي تظهر بالألوان من هنا.
معرفة المزيد
لعبة ذات أهداف تتحرك من الأعلى إلى الأسفل
NVIDIA شعار AMD شعار

التصميم

استمتع بمشاهدة الشاشة
من جميع الزوايا

بدلاً من ذلك، امزجها
بسلاسة في مساحتك.
معرفة المزيد
بدءًا من منظر الحافة الرقيقة لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي، يدور التلفزيون على خلفية سوداء ليكشف عن صورة نيون للكابلات الملونة. عندما تتحول الخلفية إلى مساحة معيشة بيضاء، تتحول الصورة الظاهرة على الشاشة للوحة مبهرة لمنظر طبيعي.

يتجاوز التلفزيون مرحلة
الاندماج بمساحتك، فهو
مصمم لخلق مساحة استثنائية.

صورة يظهر بها تلفزيون OLED من إل جي معلق على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة بجدران من الطوب الأبيض مع ظهور أحد النباتات
تلفزيون OLED من إل جي بحامل المعرض في غرفة حديثة وبسيطة,   حامل دوار لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي موجود في الغرفة,   صورة لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي بحامل المعرض في غرفة مريحة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي بحامل المعرض في غرفة حديثة وبسيطة,   حامل دوار لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي موجود في الغرفة,   صورة لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي بحامل المعرض في غرفة مريحة

الاستدامة

تلفزيون صديق للبيئة و
الناس على حد سواء

ابتكارات رائدة من أجل حياة
أفضل وبيئة أكثر استدامة.
معرفة المزيد
مع دوران الأرض، يتغير لون الضوء المحيط
تطفو العديد من التطبيقات على خلفية سوداء ثم ترتب نفسها بدقة على شاشة التلفزيون تطفو العديد من التطبيقات على خلفية سوداء ثم ترتب نفسها بدقة على شاشة التلفزيون. تطفو العديد من التطبيقات على خلفية سوداء ثم ترتب نفسها بدقة على شاشة التلفزيون.

منصة webOS

عالمك الخاص من المحتوى

منظم بذكاء من أجلك، يتضمن جميع جوانب حياتك الذكية.
معرفة المزيد
انظر كيف تتم المقا
رنة بين كل طراز
prev
next
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    معدل التحديث

    65" 55"
  • OLED 4K
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    65" 55"
  • OLED evo 4K

    مع معزز السطوع القوي

    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    83" 77" 65" 55" 48"
  • تلفزيون OLED
    evo 4K مع معزز السطوع القوي
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    97" 77" 65"
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    معدل التحديث

    88"

* 48 نتائج اختبار معزز السطوع لا تنطبق على تلفزيون C2.

الشاشة
المعالج
  • الحافة الضيقة
  • حافة انسيابية
  • حافة انسيابية
    وزن أكثر خفة

    مواد من الألياف المركبة

  • حافة انسيابية
    حامل الجدار بتصميم المعرض
    وزن أكثر خفة

    مواد من الألياف المركبة

  • تصميم حامل الأرضية

    88"

    حامل الجدار بتصميم المعرض

    77"

التصميم

  • خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

  • شعار خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

    دولبي فيجن آ كيو ذات التفاصيل الدقيقة

* جميع منتجات OLED 2022 تدعم تقنية HDR 10 Pro..

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED لعام 2022 دقة وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%.

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 لصور الاحترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

*سوف تصبح ميزة Precision Detail ضمن تقنية Dolby Vision متاحة في إطار تحديث ميزة Dolby Vision IQ الذي سيتم طرحه بدايةً خلال شهر يونيو 2022 ، ولكن التوقيت المحدد لطرحه سيختلف باختلاف البلدان.

Picture Quality
  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    صوت محيطي افتراضي

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 الصوت الاحترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي.

جودة الصوت
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم
  • Airplay 2

    تقنية التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين

    استعداد

    دائم

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED 2022 مساعد جوجل وأمازون أليكسا وايربلاي2 ، ولكن قد يختلف مدى توفر الخدمة حسب المنطقة.

ذكاء اصطناعي / منتج ذكي
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

* تدعم جميع منتجات OLED تقنيات HGiG وALLM وeARC

الألعاب

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.0 - -3 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 5

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 6

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة

  • واي فاي 6

    HDMI 2.1 - -4 لكل وحدة
Connectivity

اشترِ مباشرةً

منظر أمامي

OLED55CS6LA

إل جي أوليد 4K تلفاز ذكي 55 بوصة السلسة CS, معالج ألفا 9 الجيل الخامس, جي-سينك, وفري سينك للألعاب ومعدل إستجابة 1 ملي ثانية.

