LG CINEBEAM STORY INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY
LG CINEBEAM STORY

LG CineBeam

LG CineBeam makes home cinema easier and more enjoyable.

Simple, Better

LG CineBeam aims to make home cinema easier and more enjoyable without sacrificing any quality or convenience.

HU85L

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

 

HU810P

4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

 

HU80K

Real 4K Laser Projector with Vertical Design

 

HU70

4K UHD LED Projector

 

Why I Chose LG CineBeam

Real Stories of Reliable Reviewers

Innovative Achievements of LG CineBeam from 2007 to 2021

Innovative Achievements of LG CineBeam

2007, 2010, 2012, 2013

  • Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
  • 2007 HS101 - World's First Portable LED Projector
  • 2010 HX300 - World's First 300lm Portable Projector
  • 2012 PA75K - World's First SMART TV Projector with Magic Remote
  • 2013 PF85K - World's First Voice Recognizing SMART Projector

2015, 2017, 2018

  • Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
  • 2015 PF1000U - World's Smallest FHD UST Projector
  • 2017 HF80JA - World's First Laser 2,000lm FHD Portable Projector
  • 2018 HU80KA - World's First Vertical Design with Mirror Real 4K Laser Projector

2019, 2020, 2021

  • 2020 BU50N - Real 4K Laser Business Projector
  • 2021 HU810P - World's First Projector with Brightness Optimizer

*10 models with release year - from the upper-left to the lower-right direction : 2007 HS101, 2010 HX300, 2012 PA75K, 2013 PF85K, 2015 PF1000U, 2017 HF80JA, 2018 HU80KA, 2019 HU85LA, 2020 BU50N and 2021 HU810P

LG HU810P & AU810P – Projector Central Editor's Choice Award

"With their attractive pricing and overall excellent performance, LG's HU810PW and sister AU810PB could usher in the laser revolution for a legion of videophiles hungering to leave aging lamps behind."

READ ON PROJECTORCENTRAL.COM

LG HU85LA - Wccftech Editor's Choice Award

"We revisit the LG HU85LA 4K UST Laser projector after 6 months of heavy burn-in (cand casual use) and found absolutely no fade off (a trait that is common in DLP projectors). The exceptionally vivid colours are certainly going to last for as long as you want them too (our conservative estimate puts it at 20 years with regular use)."

READ ON WCCFTECH.COM

2019 – 2020 HU85L

• CES Innovation Award ‘Honoree’
• IF 'Design Award winner'
• reddot 'Design Award winner'
• Wccftech 'EDITOR's CHOICE AWARD'

2018 HU80K

• CES Innovation Award 'Best of Innovation'
• Time Best Invention 'The Ultimate At-Home Movie Projector'*
• Design Award winner : IF, IDEA, reddot, Pin-up (Best of Best)

2021 HU810P

• Wccftech ‘Best of CES 2021’
• CES Innovation Award ‘Honoree’

2020 BU50

• reddot 'Design Award winner'

2017 HF85JA

• CES Innovation Award 'Honoree'
• reddot 'Honoree

*©2018 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license. TIME and TIME USA, LLC are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, LG Electronics.

Designer Enbong Lee with Cinebeam product

Designer - Enbong Lee

 

Draw the User Experience for Usability

Putting more weight on practicality. We wanted to design a product can be widely and generally used.

SW Developer Jinho Lee with webOS screen

SW Developer - Jinho Lee

Put Ourselves in Our Customers’ Shoes

LG CineBeam team was the first in the field to introduce TV Platform such as NetCast and webOS.

Lens Developer Heechul Shin with Lens zoom-in image

Lens Developer - Heechul Shin

He who Neglects the Little Loses the Greater

Efforts to innovate usability continue. UST was very new attempts as a result of the challenge.

See Full Stories of LG CineBeam Team.

Creative Story of Designer : We chose user-friendliness as our primary goal as an emotive design can’t encompass everything

A projector can be compared to a plate that showcases various videos at various moments. We didn't want our product to become one of those special plates that only work on certain occasions. We wanted to create a device that blends in naturally and can be conveniently used at any moment. An emotive design may lose its meaning and looks awkward when the projector plays a video whose atmosphere differs from the projector's design. Thus, we decided to focus on practical and functional design aspects so that viewers can allow themselves to be captivated and fully enjoy the video, and that decision has paid off. Our design philosophy is evident not only in the projector's appearance but also in its remote control, sockets, knobs, and touchpad. Anyone can enjoy watching videos quickly and conveniently after just one use, and it's all because of LG Cine Beam's design.

 

Designer Enbong Lee with Creative Story of Designer

Amazing Ideas of Software Developer : Is there such a thing as an AI-enabled projector? – Of course, it’s already been realized by LG!

SW Developer Jinho Lee with Amazing Ideas of Software Developer

Clever Plans of Optical Lens Developer : Technological know-how from 8 years of dedicated experience in optics gave birth to innovation

Our TVs, smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines, to vacuum cleaners are now powered by AI, so why shouldn’t projectors be smart devices, too? Following the trends of the ever-evolving smart device market, for LG Cine Beam, we also focused on achieving software innovation by analyzing our users’ environments and taking into account their usage behaviors. LG Cine Beam has become the first device loaded with smart TV platforms NetCast and webOS. With the integration of AI-enabled and server-based ThinQ, NetCast 4.5, users can quickly get familiarized with all the features that LG Cine Beam has to offer. LG Cine Beam has even obtained certification to provide around 100 apps, such as Amazon, YouTube, Pooq, and Tving, in high resolution so that it can ensure user convenience that meets our users’ standards and expectations.

 

Lens Developer Heechul Shin with Clever Plans of Optical Lens Developer

