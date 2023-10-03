We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why I Chose LG CineBeam
LG CineBeam HU810P Review - Will This Be The Best Projector of 2021?
My review of the LG CineBeam HU810P 4K Laser projector. Could this be the best projector 2021? I'll let you be the judge. The HU810P is loaded with features. It comes with a dual laser light source, HDMI 2.1, 4K, HDR10, HLG, and HGiG support. It also has a mechanical iris and great contrast. It's nice to see LG release a projector packed with so many features at an affordable price.
Crazy New Monitors, Laptop, Projector from LG
This beam can project up to 120 inches of 4K image. And get this, you can do that by just being 7 inches away form the wall, you can actually bring it up as close as 2 inches from the wall for 90 inches projection, which is still pretty crazy.
THE 80" TV THAT FITS INTO YOUR POCKET! - LG Projector
It’s honestly perfect for people that are on the go maybe you want to take this with you in your car, you’re on a road trip. I think the possibilities are almost endless the fact that I’m now running a full HD picture can get a 100 inches without a 2.5 hours . I think that is so so dope.
The Transforming Projector - LG 4K Laser UHD Projector CineBeam
One word great. The image is sharp, the colors are vibrant even when projecting on a wall without a dedicated screen. The LG UHD Cinema projector is kind of the whole package, Great 4K image quality, compact design and its portable enough if you need to take around with you.
LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector HU80KA Review - Simply Genius
In Today's video we will be taking a look at the 4K Laser Projector by LG - the CineBeam also known as the HU80KA Model. Setting the CineBeam up is incredibly easy due to the fact LG made it very simple to use. You can use the projector mirror, standing the HU80KA upright on the floor, or you can flip the top back and lay it down horizontally to aim the laser projector directly at the screen. No matter how you choose to use it, LG made it very easy to setup on a room to room basis.
My NEW Home Theater Setup with a 4K Projector!
I think My favorite things about this LG projector is the fact that it has WebOS built right into it. So with this I can still access hulu, Netflix, all the smart features that you expect from A smart TV. There right into the projectors I don't have to worry about plugging anything crazy into it right now...
2007, 2010, 2012, 2013
- Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
- 2007 HS101 - World's First Portable LED Projector
- 2010 HX300 - World's First 300lm Portable Projector
- 2012 PA75K - World's First SMART TV Projector with Magic Remote
- 2013 PF85K - World's First Voice Recognizing SMART Projector
2015, 2017, 2018
- Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
- 2015 PF1000U - World's Smallest FHD UST Projector
- 2017 HF80JA - World's First Laser 2,000lm FHD Portable Projector
- 2018 HU80KA - World's First Vertical Design with Mirror Real 4K Laser Projector
2019, 2020, 2021
- 2020 BU50N - Real 4K Laser Business Projector
- 2021 HU810P - World's First Projector with Brightness Optimizer
*10 models with release year - from the upper-left to the lower-right direction : 2007 HS101, 2010 HX300, 2012 PA75K, 2013 PF85K, 2015 PF1000U, 2017 HF80JA, 2018 HU80KA, 2019 HU85LA, 2020 BU50N and 2021 HU810P
LG HU85LA - Wccftech Editor's Choice Award
"We revisit the LG HU85LA 4K UST Laser projector after 6 months of heavy burn-in (cand casual use) and found absolutely no fade off (a trait that is common in DLP projectors). The exceptionally vivid colours are certainly going to last for as long as you want them too (our conservative estimate puts it at 20 years with regular use)."
2019 – 2020 HU85L
• CES Innovation Award ‘Honoree’
• IF 'Design Award winner'
• reddot 'Design Award winner'
• Wccftech 'EDITOR's CHOICE AWARD'
*©2018 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license. TIME and TIME USA, LLC are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, LG Electronics.
See Full Stories of LG CineBeam Team.
Creative Story of Designer : We chose user-friendliness as our primary goal as an emotive design can’t encompass everything
A projector can be compared to a plate that showcases various videos at various moments. We didn't want our product to become one of those special plates that only work on certain occasions. We wanted to create a device that blends in naturally and can be conveniently used at any moment. An emotive design may lose its meaning and looks awkward when the projector plays a video whose atmosphere differs from the projector's design. Thus, we decided to focus on practical and functional design aspects so that viewers can allow themselves to be captivated and fully enjoy the video, and that decision has paid off. Our design philosophy is evident not only in the projector's appearance but also in its remote control, sockets, knobs, and touchpad. Anyone can enjoy watching videos quickly and conveniently after just one use, and it's all because of LG Cine Beam's design.
Designer Enbong Lee with Creative Story of Designer
Amazing Ideas of Software Developer : Is there such a thing as an AI-enabled projector? – Of course, it’s already been realized by LG!
A projector can be compared to a plate that showcases various videos at various moments. We didn't want our product to become one of those special plates that only work on certain occasions. We wanted to create a device that blends in naturally and can be conveniently used at any moment. An emotive design may lose its meaning and looks awkward when the projector plays a video whose atmosphere differs from the projector's design. Thus, we decided to focus on practical and functional design aspects so that viewers can allow themselves to be captivated and fully enjoy the video, and that decision has paid off. Our design philosophy is evident not only in the projector's appearance but also in its remote control, sockets, knobs, and touchpad. Anyone can enjoy watching videos quickly and conveniently after just one use, and it's all because of LG Cine Beam's design.
SW Developer Jinho Lee with Amazing Ideas of Software Developer
Clever Plans of Optical Lens Developer : Technological know-how from 8 years of dedicated experience in optics gave birth to innovation
Our TVs, smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines, to vacuum cleaners are now powered by AI, so why shouldn’t projectors be smart devices, too? Following the trends of the ever-evolving smart device market, for LG Cine Beam, we also focused on achieving software innovation by analyzing our users’ environments and taking into account their usage behaviors. LG Cine Beam has become the first device loaded with smart TV platforms NetCast and webOS. With the integration of AI-enabled and server-based ThinQ, NetCast 4.5, users can quickly get familiarized with all the features that LG Cine Beam has to offer. LG Cine Beam has even obtained certification to provide around 100 apps, such as Amazon, YouTube, Pooq, and Tving, in high resolution so that it can ensure user convenience that meets our users’ standards and expectations.
Lens Developer Heechul Shin with Clever Plans of Optical Lens Developer