A projector can be compared to a plate that showcases various videos at various moments. We didn't want our product to become one of those special plates that only work on certain occasions. We wanted to create a device that blends in naturally and can be conveniently used at any moment. An emotive design may lose its meaning and looks awkward when the projector plays a video whose atmosphere differs from the projector's design. Thus, we decided to focus on practical and functional design aspects so that viewers can allow themselves to be captivated and fully enjoy the video, and that decision has paid off. Our design philosophy is evident not only in the projector's appearance but also in its remote control, sockets, knobs, and touchpad. Anyone can enjoy watching videos quickly and conveniently after just one use, and it's all because of LG Cine Beam's design.

