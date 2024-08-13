About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

LG THERMA V R32 Monoblok, yenilikçi ve çevre dostu bir R1 kompresör ve R32 soğutucu ile donatılmış hepsi bir arada bir ünitedir. Bu ünite -25℃ gibi aşırı soğuk havalarda çalışabilir ve suyu 65℃'ye kadar ısıtabilir.

R32 soğutucu ile en yüksek ısıtma verimliliğini sunan hepsi bir arada ısıtma çözümü.

Özellikleri Serisi
Özellikleri
Bizimle Iletişime Geçin

Yetkili Satış Noktası
solimpeks
ZIYARET ET
THERMA V R32 Monobloc Nasıl Çalışır?

Dış havayla ısı eşanjörü yoluyla dış mekan ünitesi üzerinden oluşturulan ısı, ısıtma ve sıcak su sağlamak üzere ev tipi sıcak su deposuna aktarılır.

Güvenli Isıtma

THERMA V R32 Monobloc iç ortam için güvenilir ve güçlü bir ısıtma sağlar. -25°C gibi olağanüstü soğuk havalarda bile çalışabilir. Dahası, su sıcaklığını maksimum 65°C sıcaklıkta bırakabilir.

Devrim Niteliğindeki R1 Kompresör

THERMA V R32 Monobloc, devrim niteliğindeki r1 kompresörü ile donatılmıştır. Bu gelişmiş kompresör özellikle scroll’un eğim hareketini geliştirerek, genel verimliliği ve güvenilirliği artırmıştır. Ayrıca, kompresör çalışma aralıkları 10 Hz ila 150 Hz arasında çalışmak üzere geliştirildi.

Sürdürülebilir Çevresel Soğutucu

THERMA V R32 Monobloc, Küresel Isınma Potansiyeli R410A’dan %70 daha az olacak şekilde 675 olan, sürdürülebilir çevresel soğutucu R32 soğutucu ile donatılmıştır. THERMA V R32 Monobloc, R32 soğutucu ile daha çevre dostu bir ısıtma çözümü olarak yüksek enerji verimliliğine sahiptir.

*Yukarıdaki sonuç 35℃ sıcaklıkta alan ısıtmaya bağlıdır.
*A+ dereceli 55°C sıcaklıkta alan ısıtma.

Akıllı Isıtma Kontrolü

Sezgisel kullanıcı arayüzü basit bir dokunuşla kolay ve hızlı kullanım sağlar ve kullanıcılar yaşam tarzlarına göre programları ayarlayabilirler. Ayrıca, güç tüketiminin günlük veya aylık olarak takip edilmesi verimli enerji yönetimi sağlar.

Her Yerden Uzaktan Kontrol

Kullanıcılar LG ThinQ™ uygulaması ile her zaman ve her yerden ısıtma sistemini kolayca kontrol edebilirler. Isıtma sistemine uzaktan erişim kullanıcılara maksimum konfor sunar.

*Gerekli Aksesuarlar: PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) ve PWYREW000.

Kolay ve Çabuk Kurulum

“Hepsi Bir Arada” ısıtma çözümü olarak THERMA V R32 Monobloc dış mekan ünitesi 3 ana bileşenden oluşur.

Kolay Servis

Yerleşik ana bileşenlere sahip hepsi bir arada ısıtma çözümü, ekstra soğutucu boru sistemi işi olmadan kolay kurulum sağlar. Teknisyenler yalnızca 3 vidayı sökerek kontrol ve hizmet sağlayabilirler. Dahası, ekstra aletlere ihtiyaç duymaksızın filtreye kolay bakım uygulamak üzere klips tipi su filtreleri takılmıştır.

 

Ön Kurulum Ayarı

Kurulum saha bilgilerine bağlı olarak, teknisyenler LG Isıtma Yapılandırıcısı ile ön ayarları hazırlayabilir ve verileri ofislerinden bellek kartına kaydedebilirler. Ardından, yapılandırma verilerini etkinleştirmek üzere sahadaki uzaktan kumandanın arka kısmına bellek kartını takabilirler. Bu işlem, teknisyenlerin kolay ve hızlı devreye alma işlemi yapmasına olanak tanır.

 

Kolay ve Hızlı Bakım

Uzaktan kumanda 50’ye kadar geçmiş öğeyi depolayabilir. Böylece arıza veya hataya ait nedeni kolayca belirlenebilir ve hızlıca çözüm bulmak kolay hale gelir.

THERMA V Serisi

Bizimle Iletişime Geçin

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa sürede irtibata geçeceğiz.

Bizimle Iletişime Geçin Daha Fazla Bİlgİ Edİnİn

Katalog, Broşür ve Belge İndirme

