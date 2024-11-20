We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retail
KappAhl, Sweden
With over 370 stores, KappAhl has a very strong presence in Europe. To position this well-known brand in a new light, KappAhl has chosen LG technology such as Transparent LED Film and Ultra Stretch signage to stand out in the crowd and display its products in-store in an innovative and unique way.