Black Friday 限定優惠

官網限定 |  22/11/2024 - 02/12/2024

1 件 92 折
2 件或以上 87 折

指定產品更可享額外 95 折 !

*不包括配件產品

00 00 小時 00 分鐘 00

由 11 月 22 日至 12 月 02 日，1 件享額外 92 折，2 件或以上享額外 87 折 (不包括配件產品)。

以下產品更可享額外 95 折 :

 

電視

  • 55 吋 LG OLED AI B4E 4K 智能電視2024 OLED55B4ECA
  • 50 吋 LG QNED AI QNED86 4K 智能電視 (2024) 50QNED86TCA
  • 75 吋 LG UHD AI 4K 智能電視 - UT80 75UT8050PCB

喇叭

  • LG Soundbar S40T，支援 2.1 聲道 S40T

雪櫃

  • 422L InstaView Door-in-Door™ 雪櫃 F543EP95B 
  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333EV17
  • 451L下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M461MC19

吸塵機

  • LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 (鐵灰色) A9KCOREPLUS

洗衣機

  • 7 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS70M2
  • LG Vivace 8.5 公斤 1200 轉 人工智能洗衣乾衣機 (TurboWash™ 360° 39 分鐘速洗) F-C12085V2B 

抽濕機

  • 40L 變頻式離子殺菌智能抽濕機 WD25GVKF0

顯示器

  • 38 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS 弧形顯示器 38WR85QC-W
  • 27 吋全高清 IPS 智能顯示器，配備 webOS 27SR50F-W
  • 27 吋 UltraGear™ OLED 遊戲顯示器 | HDR400 True black，支援 240Hz 及 0.03ms(GtG) 27GS95QE-B
  • 27 吋全高清 IPS 顯示器 27BA560-B
  • 32 吋 MyView 4K 超高清 IPS 智能顯示器，配備 webOS 32SR83U-W
  • 34 吋 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD 弧形顯示器 34WQ75C-B

美容產品

  • Pra.L Dermathera HIFU 美容儀 BLQ1
  • Pra.L Intensive Multicare 5 合 1 射頻嫩膚儀 BLP1
  • Pra.L WashPop 超聲波潔面儀 BCP2A
