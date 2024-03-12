تلفزيون QNED من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقي. مقاس 75 من السلسلة 90. تقنية MiniLED لتباين وسواد مثالي، مع معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الرابع لذكاء إصطناعي.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
مثل هذه التقنية قمة إبداعاتنا حتى الآن.
أضف مستوى جديدًا من الوضوح إلى كل ما تشاهده. تساهم تقنية العرض المحسّنة التي تتميز بها QNED mini LED من إل جي على تفتيح اللون الأبيض وتعتيم اللون الأسود للحصول على صورة فائقة الجودة، وهذه هي الطريقة التي تتبعها تقنية QNED mini LED من إل جي في لعرض محتوياتك المفضلة في شكل جديد تمامًا.