LBH High Brightness

LG’nin en parlak dış mekan ekranlarını sunan LBH Yüksek Parlaklık serisi ile tanışın! En zorlu hava koşullarına meydan okuyan LG LBH serisi bilgi ekranları, olağan üstü görüntü kalitesi sunuyor.

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_03_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_1554701083681

LBH Yüksek Parlaklık

LBH Yüksek Parlaklık serisi, yüksek parlaklık ve yüksek kontrast gerektiren sabit dış mekan kurulumları için tavsiye edilir. IP65 dereceli (ön/arka) hava koşullarına dayanıklı tasarımı sayesinde zorlu ortamlarda bile güvenilir performans sunar.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
1
2
3
4
5
6
7

alt=&quot;D03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706993841&quot;

Olağanüstü Görünürlük

Mükemmel görünürlük için maksimum parlaklık 8.000 nit'dir. Ürün doğrudan güneş ışığına maruz kalan dış mekanlar için mükemmeldir, anında dikkat çeker ve içeriği her zamankinden daha etkin bir şekilde gösterir.

D04_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554342114317

Hava Koşullarına Dayanıklı Güvenilir Tasarım

Ünite kasasının önü ve arkası IP65 sertifikalıdır. Bu koruma sınıfı, toz ve nem girişine karşı dayanıklı olduğunu gösterir ve hava koşullarından ve zararlı dış ortamlardan etkilenmeden kararlı bir şekilde çalışmayı sağlar.

D05_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554707043802

DİNAMİK HAREKETTE KUSURSUZ OYNATIM

3.840Hz’lik yüksek yenileme hızı, içeriğin kusursuz bir şekilde oynatılmasını sağlar. Titreşimsiz görüntü, video kayıtlarında siyah çubukların oluşmasının engellemenin yanı sıra, göz yorgunluğu ve izleyicilerin bulanık görmesini de önler.

D06_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors_1554342201004

GERÇEKÇİ RENKLERLE GERÇEKÇİLİK

LBH serisi, yüksek kontrast oranına sahip çok çeşitli renk detaylarıyla canlı ve ayırt edici resim kalitesi sunar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554419895470

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D10_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554419931218

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Vertical Table
Model Adı
LBH106VD3-B
LBH160VD3DB
Piksel Yapılandırması
Oval
Oval
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)
10.66
16.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)
96x96
64x64
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)
1024x1024x150
1024x1024x150
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)
47.0/45.0
47.0/45.0
Servis erişimi
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)
6,000
8,000
Renk Sıcaklığı
6,500
6,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)
160/120
160/120
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği
97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı
5,000
5,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)
14
14
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)
220/650
220/650
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)
650
650
Güç Kaynağı (V)
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)
3,840
3,840
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*
80,000
80,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi
-10°ila +45°/ ％80 RH
-10°ila +45°/ ％80 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/Arka
IP65/IP65
IP65/IP65

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.