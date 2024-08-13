About Cookies on This Site

LBS DOOH

Üst düzey LG kalitesi, dış mekan bilgi ekranlarında fark yaratıyor. LBS DOOH serisi ekran modelleri, zorlu hava koşullarında dahi yüksek performansla çalışıyor.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_1554708749332

LBS DOOH

LBS Yüksek Performanslı İnce serisi, çeşitli birinci sınıf dış mekan uygulamalarına uygun ince ünite kasası tasarımı ile birlikte gelmektedir.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
lbs-dooh-1
lbs-dooh-2
lbs-dooh-3
lbs-dooh-4
lbs-dooh-5
lbs-dooh-6

D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

Olağanüstü Görünürlük

6.000 nit sunan bu süper parlak ekran, açık havada, doğrudan güneş ışığı altında bile mükemmel bir performans sunarak anında dikkat çeker ve içeriği etkin bir şekilde sunar.

D04_ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554706921699

DİNAMİK HAREKETTE KUSURSUZ OYNATIM

4.000Hz’lik yüksek yenileme hızı, içeriğin kusursuz bir şekilde oynatılmasını sağlar. Titreşimsiz görüntü, video kayıtlarında siyah çubukların oluşmasının engellemenin yanı sıra, göz yorgunluğu ve izleyicilerin bulanık görmesini de önler.

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

Hava Koşullarına Dayanıklı Güvenilir Tasarım

Ünite kasasının önü ve arkası IP66 sertifikalı olup hava koşullarından ve zararlı dış ortamlardan etkilenmeden kararlı çalışma sağlar.

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, hem önden hem de arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

RENK DERİNLİĞİNİN DETAYLI İFADESİ

16 bit renk işleme, bozulma olmadan renklerin farklı derinliklerini ve yoğunluklarını sorunsuz bir şekilde görüntüleyen daha gerçekçi bir gri tonlama düzeyi sağlar, böylece daha gerçekçi ve sofistike bir içerik sunar.

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

İnce ve Hafif Tasarım

Bir 1 m² LED ekran sadece 31,3 kg ağırlığındadır, tam ekran setlerinin hafif tasarımını korur ve bunları tutan yapı üzerindeki yükü azaltır.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-V
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)6.256.258.338.33
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)128x256128x25696x19296x192
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.3
Servis erişimiÖn ve ArkaÖn ve ArkaÖn ve ArkaÖn ve Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Renk Sıcaklığı3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/130160/130160/125160/125
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı3,0003,0003,0003,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)16161616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)312/780312/780320/800320/800
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)609609625625
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/ArkaIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66 

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-V
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)10.0010.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)80x16080x160
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.3
Servis erişimiÖn ve ArkaÖn ve Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)6,0006,000
Renk Sıcaklığı3500-85003500-8500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/115160/115
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı3,0003,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)1616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)300/750300/750
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)586586
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)4,0004,000
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*100,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/ArkaIP66/IP66IP66/IP66

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.