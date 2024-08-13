About Cookies on This Site

LBS Stadium

LG’nin ekran konusundaki uzmanlığını LG LBS Stadyum serisi ile bir kere daha keşfedin. Farklı konfigürasyonlara ve yüksek görüntü kalitesine sahip LG LBS Stadyum serisi, her türlü dış mekan uygulaması için güçlü performans sunuyor.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_1521097613637

LBS Stadyum

LBS Stadyum serisi, farklı stadyum türleri ve dış mekan uygulamaları için çeşitli formatlarda mevcuttur. Olağanüstü resim kalitesi ile güçlü performans sağlayacak şekilde tasarlanmış ve üretilmiştir.

D03_ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706749865

Olağanüstü Görünürlük

6.000 nit parlaklık ile (8.500 nite kadar özelleştirilebilir) bu süper parlak ekran açık havada, doğrudan güneş ışığı altında bile mükemmel bir performans sunarak anında dikkat çeker ve içeriği etkin bir şekilde sunar.

D04_ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554770773300

DİNAMİK HAREKETTE KUSURSUZ OYNATIM

4.000 Hz’lik yüksek yenileme hızı, içeriğin kusursuz bir şekilde oynatılmasını sağlar. Titreşimsiz görüntüler, video kayıtlarında görünen siyah çubukların yanı sıra izleyici göz yorgunluğunu ve bulanık görmeyi önler.

D05_ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554352909619

RENK DERİNLİĞİNİN DETAYLI İFADESİ

16 bit renk işleme, bozulma olmadan renklerin farklı derinliklerini ve yoğunluklarını sorunsuz bir şekilde görüntüleyen daha gerçekçi bir gri tonlama düzeyi sağlar, böylece daha gerçekçi ve sofistike bir içerik sunar.

D06_ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design__1554353057509

Hava Koşullarına Dayanıklı Güvenilir Tasarım

Ünite kasasının önü ve arkası sırasıyla IP65 ve IP54 sertifikalı olup hava koşullarından ve zararlı dış ortamlardan etkilenmeden kararlı çalışma sağlar.* LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-sertifikalı

D07_ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_1554353246825

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, hem önden hem de arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

 

*LBS060DA1D, LBS060DA3D, LBF160DA1D modelleri hariç

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554419895470

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554419895470

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Vertical Table
Model Adı
LBS060DA1D
LBS060DA3D
LBS080DA1D
LBS080DA3D
Piksel Yapılandırması
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)
6.00
6.00
8.00
8.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)
192x128
192x128
192x192
192x192
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)
1152x768x217
1152x768x217
1536x1536x222
1536x1536x222
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)
42.0/47.5
42.0/47.5
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
Servis erişimi
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Renk Sıcaklığı
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)
160/135
160/135
160/135
160/135
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)
16
16
16
16
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)
240/600
232/580
584/1460
552/1380
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)
678
656
619
585
Güç Kaynağı (V
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/Arka
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın

Vertical Table
Model Adı
LBS100DA1D
LBS100DA3D
LBS120DA1D
LBS120DA3D
Piksel Yapılandırması
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)
10.667
10.667
12.00
12.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)
144x144
144x144
128x128
128x128
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)
1536x1536x222
1536x1536x222
1536x1536x223
1536x1536x223
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
Servis erişimi
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Renk Sıcaklığı
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)
160/145
160/145
160/125
160/125
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)
16
16
16
16
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)
616/1540
580/1450
580/1450
544/1360
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)
653
615
615
576
Güç Kaynağı (V
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/Arka
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın

Vertical Table
Model Adı
LBS160DA1D
LBS160DA3D
LBF160DA1D
LBB160DA1D2
Piksel Yapılandırması
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)
16.00
16.00
16.00
16.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)
96x96
96x96
48x60
96x60
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)
1536x1536x227
1536x1536x227
768x960x254
1536x960x215
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
40.0/54.3
71.0/48.1
Servis erişimi
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
ÜST
Ön veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Renk Sıcaklığı
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)
160/105
160/105
160/105
160/105
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
≥％97/±0,05Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)
16
16
16
16
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)
620/1550
584/1460
184/460
372/930
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)
657
619
624
631
Güç Kaynağı (V
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
-20°ila +50°/< ％90 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/Arka
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP43
IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.