65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
*The functionality of Google Assistant and Alexa is dependent on region – please check this prior to purchase and note that Google Assistant is not available in the Republic of Ireland. Alexa will be available in the UK and the Republic of Ireland via a firmware update later this year.
*Google Assistant activated by "Microphone Button", Alexa activated by "Prime Video" button.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The conventional mentioned in this content means TVs without in-plane switching technology, and the images are simulated.
*IPS panel dependent on model.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Tüm Özellikler
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
UHD
-
Screen Size (in.)
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
1,600
VIDEO
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
2K HFR
Yes
-
Colour Enhancer
Advanced Colour Enhancer
-
Colour Accuracy
True Colour Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC
Yes
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Output
20W (10W per channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X/Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes (19.5 MR)
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Default: off
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
Yes
-
Apple HomePod
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Default: off
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes (with Samba TV App)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
36 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
2,000 page
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes (Flof)
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Audio Description
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component / Composite
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
23.0
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
23.3
-
Weight (W/Carton)
30.3
DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1453 x 840 x 84
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1453 x 905 x 269
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1600 x 970 x 190
-
VESA
300 x 300
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR19
-
Batteries
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ
-
uzatma
-
uzatma
-
uzatma
-
