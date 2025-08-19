About Cookies on This Site

Şeffaf OLED Dokunmatik Ekran

Şeffaf OLED Dokunmatik Ekran

Şeffaf OLED Dokunmatik Ekran

30EW5TP-A
Temel Özellikler

  • Parlaklık (Tipik) : 200 / 600 nit (APL %100 / %25, Camsız)
  • Şeffaflık : %37 (Ayarlı)
  • Çerçeve: 7,9 mm (Üst/Sağ/Sol), 114,7 mm (Alt)
  • Arabirim: HDMI / DP / USB 2.0 / Dokunmatik USB / RS232C / RJ45 / IR / Ses
  • P-Cap Touch, Temperli Ön Cam (3T)
Daha fazla

Görülmeyenleri Görün, LG Şeffaf OLED Bilgi Ekranı

Şeffaf OLED ekranında görüntülenen verilere bakarak işini yapan bir adam.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

Doğru ve Canlı Renkler

Kendinden aydınlatmalı piksel özelliğine sahip ekran, şeffaf hale geldiğinde bile canlı renkleri ve yüksek kontrast oranını korur. Geniş görüntüleme açılarıyla hayat bulan içerik, çevresine kusursuz bir doğallıkla uyum sağlar.

Bir adam, Şeffaf OLED Ekranlarından tatlı menüsü hakkında bilgi ve fotoğraf alıyor.

Sezgisel P-Cap Touch

Ekrana P-Cap touch sensörü filmi eklendiğinde kullanım olanakları müşteri etkileşim hizmetlerinin revaçta olduğu çeşitli endüstrilere doğru genişler. Kullanıcılar parmak uçlarını kullanarak muhteşem içeriğinin keyfini çıkarır.

Bir kafede bir kadın Şeffaf OLED Ekranına dokunarak görüntülenen menüden seçim yapıyor.

Bir müzede bir baba ve iki çocuğu Şeffaf OLED Ekranına dokunarak kutup ayıları hakkında bilgi alıyor. Görüntülenen açıklamaların arkasından ekranda da minyatür kutup ayıları sergileniyor ve görüntüleniyor.

Yüksek  Şeffaflık

LG OLED teknolojisi sayesinde, arka ışık ünitesi veya sıvı kristal katman içermeyen Şeffaf OLED Ekranı, daha ince bir yapıya sahiptir ve P-Cap touch film ile daha yüksek şeffaflık sunar. Ekranın arkasında bulunan nesneler net bir şekilde görünürken, ilgili bilgiler hemen önlerinde üzerlerine biner.

Ürün koruma ve kullanıcı güvenliğini en üst düzeye yükseltmek için ekrana ince ve şeffaf temperli cam ekleyin.

Koruyucu Temperli Cam

Ekrana doğrudan dokunmak hasara veya çizilmelere neden olabilir. Temperli ön cam, ürünü bu tür dış etkilerden korur. Kırılmaz cam, kullanıcıların yaralanmasını en aza indirecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır.

Artırılmış  Uzamsal Çok Yönlülük

Ekran ile çevre arasındaki engelleri ortadan kaldıran, farklı alanları ve kişileri kusursuz bir şekilde birbirine bağlayan son teknoloji LG Şeffaf OLED Bilgi Ekranı ile sıra dışı bir deneyim yaşayın.

Bir erkek ve kadın otelin lobisinin ön masasına monte Şeffaf OLED Ekranına dokunarak oda seçiyor. Banka gişesinde monte edilmiş iki adet Şeffaf OLED ekranı banka ürünleri için reklam gösteriyor. Cep telefonu dükkanında cep telefonlarının sergilendiği masanın önüne bir Şeffaf OLED Ekranı monte edilmiş ve Şeffaf OLED Ekranı cep telefonlarının işlevlerini görüntülüyor. Bir kafede Şeffaf OLED Ekranı monte edilmiş ve bir kadın Şeffaf OLED Ekranına dokunarak menüden seçim yapıyor.

* Kurulum aksesuarları LG tarafından sağlanmaz.

Tüm Özellikler

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç Kaynağı

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Yok

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    30"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    OLED

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    OLED

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:09

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    1366x768 (HD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    200/600nit (APL %100/%25, Camsız)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    200.000:1

  • Dinamik CR

    Yok

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 %110

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178 X 178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10bit(R), 1,07 Milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    0,1 ms (G'den G'ye), 8 ms (MPRT)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    Bulanıklık %3 (Ayar), Sert kaplama (5H)

  • Kullanım ömrü

    30.000 Saat (Tip)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    18/7 (Sadece Hareketli İçerik)

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Var / Var

  • Saydamlık

    %37 (Ayar)

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yok

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Yok

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Yok

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    154 BTU/Saat (Tip.), 294 BTU/Saat (Maks.)

  • Tip.

    45W (IEC 62087)

  • DPM

    0,5W

  • Maks.

    86W

  • Kapatma

    0,5W

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    Yok

KORUMA CAMI

  • Yansıtma Önleyici

    Var (AR+AF Kaplama)

  • Kalınlık

    3,0mm

  • Koruma Sınıfı

    Yok

  • Kızılötesine Dirençli (IR)

    Yok

  • Kırılmaz

    Var

  • Temperli / Kimyasal güçlendirme

    Kimyasal güçlendirme

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Yok

  • IP Sınıfı

    Yok

  • Güç Koruması

    Yok

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Yok

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Yok

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Yok

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • Connected Care

    Var

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Promota

    Yok

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var(1), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Girişi (HDCP Ver.)

    Yok

  • DP Girişi

    O(1), HDCP1.3

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var(1)

  • IR Girişi

    Var(1), Harici IR Alıcı

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A(1), USB2.0 Tip A(1, Yalnızca Dokunmatik Kontrol Kartı)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Yok

  • DP Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • Dokunmatik USB

    USB2.0 Tip B(1)

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • IR Çıkışı

    Paylaşımlı RS232C Çıkışı

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Yok

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Şeffaf

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Üst/Sağ/Sol/Alt: 7,9/7,9/7,9/114,7 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    4.2 kg (Panel), 2.4 kg (Signage Kutusu)

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    10,1 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    680,2 x 496,2 x 15,3 mm (Başlık) 449,2 x 288,6 x 42,8 mm (Tabela Kutusu)

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Kulp

    Yok

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    Yok

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    826 x 593 x 195 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Yok

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Yok

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Yok

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS23

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Yok

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Yok

  • PBP

    Var

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • Video Etiketi

    Var(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Yok

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Yok

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Yok

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Yok

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var

  • SNMP

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Yok

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Yok

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Yok

  • Crestron Connected

    Yok

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Yok

  • PM modu

    Yok

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Yok

  • Beacon

    Yok

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yok

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Yok

  • webRTC

    Yok

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Var

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C - 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10 - %80

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıf "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var / Yok

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Yok

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Basitleştirilmiş Çince, Çince (Orijinal), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Lehçe, Türkçe, Arapça

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    "Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, Hızlı Başlangıç Kılavuzu,IR alıcısı, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon-RS232C Dönüştürücü, MCX/Kablo Setleri (Panel ve Signage Kutusu arası bağlantı için 3M x 4 adet / 3M x 2 adet), HDMI Kablosu (3M), Micro to A tipi USB kablosu (3M, Touch ile Signage kutusu arası bağlantı için), A to B tipi USB kablosu (Touch çıkışı), Vida (M4xL22, 12 adet / M4 Somun 12 adet / M3xL5.5 (Gümüş), M3xL5.5 (Siyah) 8 adet / Koruma Kapağı Takımı, Kauçuk Damper 4 adet, Touch Kablo Tutucu 2 adet, MCX Kablo Tutucu 2 adet"

  • Opsiyonel

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DOKUNMATİK

  • Dokunma için Kullanılabilir Nesne Boyutu

    Ø8 mm ↑

  • Tepki Süresi (Windows 10 PC'de "Paint" uygulaması)

    100ms ↓

  • Doğruluk (Tip.)

    2mm

  • Arayüz

    USB2.0

  • Koruma Camı Kalınlığı

    3.0T (Yansıma Önleyici / Parmak İzi Önleyici)

  • Koruma Camı İletimi

    %85 (Tip)

  • İşletim Sistemi Desteği

    Windows 10/11

  • Çoklu Dokunmatik Noktası

    Maksimum 10 Puan

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.