LG Pro:Centric Yazılım

 LG Pro:Centric teknolojisinin desteğiyle; profesyonel çözümler, konaklama sektöründe misafir deneyimini yeniden tanımlıyor, 

LG Pro:Centric Direct

Basit düzenleme araçlarını destekleyen ve çeşitli çözümler sunan otel içerik yönetim sistemi.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi

LG Pro:Centric V

Otelin bilgiyi daha etkili bir şekilde sunmasını sağlayan, RF altyapısına özel tasarlanmış otel içerik yönetim sistemi.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi

LG SuperSign Yazılımı

LG SuperSign, entegre dijital bilgi ekranı yönetimine yönelik kapsamlı ve vazgeçilmez bir yazılım çözümüdür. LG SuperSign, içerik oluşturma ve sunumu ile merkezi izleme ve kontrolü basitleştirerek işletmenizin zamandan tasarruf etmesini ve birden fazla lokasyonda daha etkili bir şekilde operasyon yürütmesini sağlar.

LG SuperSign CMS

An industry definitive software solution that provides versatile content management capabilites and enhanced usability.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi

LG SuperSign QSR

An optimized content management solution especially for Quick Service Restaurants and Food & Beverage shops.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi

LG SuperSign Control+

Remote control and monitoring software solution.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi

LG SuperSign WB

White balance calibration software for video wall · Support for sensor calibration (basic) and DSLR calibration (optional).

Daha Fazla Bilgi Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi