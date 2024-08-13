We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pro:Centric Yazılım
LG Pro:Centric teknolojisinin desteğiyle; profesyonel çözümler, konaklama sektöründe misafir deneyimini yeniden tanımlıyor,
LG SuperSign Yazılımı
LG SuperSign, entegre dijital bilgi ekranı yönetimine yönelik kapsamlı ve vazgeçilmez bir yazılım çözümüdür. LG SuperSign, içerik oluşturma ve sunumu ile merkezi izleme ve kontrolü basitleştirerek işletmenizin zamandan tasarruf etmesini ve birden fazla lokasyonda daha etkili bir şekilde operasyon yürütmesini sağlar.