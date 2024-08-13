About Cookies on This Site

SuperSign WB

LG SuperSign WB Video wall veya standart bilgi ekranı monitörlerinin beyaz dengesini kontrol eden yazılım çözümü. LG, işinizi yürütme şeklinize yeni bir yön verecek.

SuperSign WB

Tanıtım Yapı Temel Özellikler Ayrıntılar

Tanıtım

SuperSign WB, iki kalibrasyon moduyla homojen beyaz dengesi yaratmak için video wall’da kolay ve akıllı ayarlamalar yapılmasını sağlar. Gerek sensör gerek kamera kalibrasyonu, bağlı ekranlarda tutarlı bir beyaz dengesi sağlar. Ayrıca kamera kalibrasyonu, basit ve otomatik bir süreç sayesinde zamandan ve iş gücü yatırımından tasarruf sağlayacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır.

Yapı

SuperSign_WB_features_01_B05A_1526433608216

Temel Özellikler

Otomatik Kalibrasyon

Ayarlar menüsünden birkaç değişiklikle beyaz dengesini kolayca ayarlayın

Yüksek Hassasiyet

Profesyonelce özenle ayarlanmış, sezgisel kullanıcı arayüzü

Video wall için optimize edildi

Wizard UI ile video wall’un kolayca kalibre edin

Ayrıntılar

Manual Calibration

Even if a user is not a expert, Manual calibration provides an easy editing environment by enabling users to adjust white balance through LG's own UI.

Sensor Calibration

Sensor calibration is based on LG's unique algorithm for high quality. It supports general sensors in markets and considers installation environment.

Camera Calibration

It is possible to take a picture of a video wall, similar to a human's vantage point, and calibrate it to numerous monitors simultaneously.