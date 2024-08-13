We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SuperSign WB
LG SuperSign WB Video wall veya standart bilgi ekranı monitörlerinin beyaz dengesini kontrol eden yazılım çözümü. LG, işinizi yürütme şeklinize yeni bir yön verecek.
Tanıtım
SuperSign WB, iki kalibrasyon moduyla homojen beyaz dengesi yaratmak için video wall’da kolay ve akıllı ayarlamalar yapılmasını sağlar. Gerek sensör gerek kamera kalibrasyonu, bağlı ekranlarda tutarlı bir beyaz dengesi sağlar. Ayrıca kamera kalibrasyonu, basit ve otomatik bir süreç sayesinde zamandan ve iş gücü yatırımından tasarruf sağlayacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır.
Yapı
SuperSign_WB_features_01_B05A_1526433608216
Temel Özellikler
Ayrıntılar
Manual Calibration
Even if a user is not a expert, Manual calibration provides an easy editing environment by enabling users to adjust white balance through LG's own UI.
Sensor Calibration
Sensor calibration is based on LG's unique algorithm for high quality. It supports general sensors in markets and considers installation environment.