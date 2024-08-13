About Cookies on This Site

webOS Bilgi Ekranı

Gelişmiş Güvenlik ve Kusursuz Performansla Bilgi Ekranı Deneyiminizde Çığır Açın

Çok Yönlülük

webOS Bilgi Ekranı, kullanıcının isteğine göre dahili içeriklerin veya harici ekranların boyutunun esnek bir şekilde yapılandırılmasına olanak tanır. Ekran düzenlemesine yönelik esneklik derecesi genellikle bilgi ekranı ürünlerinin çalıştırıldığı yere veya amaca bağlıdır. WebOS tabanlı bilgi ekranlarının etkin bir şekilde kullanılması bu tür gereksinimleri karşılar.

Çoklu Ekran Düzeni

Farklı pazar ihtiyaçlarını karşılayabilmek için farklı ekran yapılandırmaları sunulabilmelidir. webOS Bilgi Ekranı, ekran alanlarının farklılaştırılmasına olanak tanıyarak farklı içerik düzenlemelerine olanak tanır ve kullanıcı kolaylığı için çeşitli içerik girdi kaynakları sunar.

PBP/PIP’li Çoklu Ekran

PBP (Resim Resim), tek bir ekranda birden fazla görüntüyü destekler. PIP (Resim İçinde Resim) ise ana ekran ve alt ekranların çeşitli düzenlerde aynı anda oynatılmasını destekler. Bu, her bir içerik kaynağı için alan ayırmada büyük esneklik sağlar.

Çoklu Video Etiketleri

Çoklu Video Etiketleri, yerel medya dosyaları, URL akışı, harici girdi ve canlı akış videosu gibi birden fazla girdinin aynı anda yayımlanmasını destekler. Bu özellik, görüntülenebilecek çok çeşitli video niteliklerini sergilemeye yarar.

 

 * Çoklu video etiketi özelliğinin olup olmaması modele göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Kullanılabilirlik

Dijital bilgi ekranları genellikle fazla sayıda teslim edilir, bu da tekrarlayan ve zaman alıcı kurulumlar gerektirir. webOS Bilgi Ekranı, bu kullanışsızlığı hafifletmek için çeşitli kullanıcı kolaylıkları sunar.

Özelleştirilebilir Ekran Düzenlemesi

webOS Bilgi Ekranı, özelleştirilebilir ekran boyutları (örneğin 2×2, 4×6) sayesinde ölçeklenebilirlik sunar. Böylece döndürülebilir ekranların sağladığı daha fazla esneklikle özel amaçlara uygun, özelleştirilmiş kurulumlara olanak tanır. Ayrıca alışveriş merkezleri, QSR (Hızlı Servis Verilen Restoran), ulaşım, eğitim ve daha fazlası gibi farklı sektörlere özel, her biri kendine özgü önceden ayarlanmış moda sahip, önceden yapılandırılmış ayarlar sunar. Bu özellik, başlangıç kurulumunu basitleştirir ve her sektör için çok yönlü video yapılandırmasına olanak tanır.

Basitleştirilmiş Başlangıç Kurulumu

"HIZLI BAŞLANGIÇ" menüsü, tüm başlangıç ​​kurulumu değerlerini tek bir sayfada vererek dil, döndürme ve girdi kaynağı gibi her bir unsuru tek noktadan seçmenize olanak tanır. Alt taraftaki düğmeye tıklayarak diğer ayrıntılı ayarlara da kolayca geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Bilgi ekranıyla ilgili olarak "EZ AYAR" kısmında dizinlenen tüm işlevler sayesinde, sık kullanılan menülerde arama yapabilir ve bunları ayarlayabilirsiniz. Yeni başlayan biri bile olsanız her menü, kullanım kolaylığı için ayrıntılı açıklamalara sahiptir. Ayarlama ve ilişkili uygulamaları edinmek kolaydır.

Cihaz Yönetimi

WebOS cihazların, LG Business Cloud olarak bilinen LG'nin bulut platformuna kaydedilmesi, zahmetsizce yönetim olanağı sağlar. LG Business Cloud’da DPM modu gibi belirli ayarların özelleştirilmesi, bilgi ekranı için sunucu yapılandırmaları mümkündür ve bunlar tek tip olarak uygulanabilir.

 

 * WebOS cihazları LG Business Cloud'a kaydetmek için cihaz yazılımı güncellemeleri gerekebilir.

Güvenilirlik

Bilgi ekranı ürünlerinin kullanımında güvenilirlik çok önemlidir. Ticari amaçlı kullanıldıklarında, normal ekranlara kıyasla daha uzun oynatma süreleri için yalnızca donanımın dayanıklılığı değil aynı zamanda kesintiye uğramaması gereken içerik oynatmanın güvenilirliği de önemlidir. webOS Bilgi Ekranı, kurulumdan fiili kullanıma kadar güvenilirliği artıran çeşitli özellikler sunar.

Yüksek Performanslı SoC

Yüksek performanslı bir Çip olan System-on-Chip (SoC) sayesinde aynı anda birden fazla görevi yürütebilir ve içeriği sorunsuz bir şekilde oynatabilir.

Kesintisiz İçerik Oynatma

Ticari bilgi ekranlarında beklenmeyen ağ sorunları nedeniyle içerik aniden oynatılamaz hale gelebilir. Arıza durumunda oluşabilecek duraklamaları azaltmak için alternatif içeriklerin otomatik olarak oynatılması etkinleştirilebilir.

Kurulum Doğruluğu

Eğer bilgi ekranı ürünleri başlangıçta yanlış açıyla kurulursa görüntülenen içerik de ileride yanlış açıyla oynatılır. webOS Bilgi Ekranı ürünleri, kurulumda bu tür hataların önüne geçmek için kurulum sırasında yatay ve dikey seviyeleri kontrol etmeye yarayan otomatik düzeltme aleti ile donatılarak hata olasılığı en aza indirilmiştir.

 

 * Düzeltme aleti özelliğinin olup olmaması modele göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Uyumluluk

Bilgi Ekranı ürünleri hem bağımsız olarak hem de çözümler veya diğer ekipmanlarla birlikte kullanılabilir. webOS Bilgi Ekranı, farklı donanım ve çözümlerle entegrasyona izin veren yüksek uyumluluk sunar.

Donanımla Uyumluluk

webOS Bilgi Ekranı, Miracast özelliği sayesinde ekran yansıtma olanağı sunar. Böylece akıllı telefonlar ve tabletler gibi cihazlardan webOS Bilgi Ekranına içerik yansıtılarak oynatılabilir. Bilgi ekranı ürünlerinin kurulu olduğu toplantı odalarında kolay ekran paylaşımına olanak sağlar.

Çözümlerle Uyumluluk

webOS Bilgi Ekranı, LG Business Cloud gibi LG tarafından geliştirilen çözümlerin yanı sıra CISCO ve Crestron Connected gibi profesyonel AV kontrol çözümleriyle de uyumludur.

Programlama Dili Uyumluluğu

webOS Bilgi Ekranı HTML, JavaScript ve CSS gibi programlama dilleriyle uyumlu olması sayesinde webOS Bilgi Ekranında kullanılan uygulamaların kolayca geliştirilmesine olanak tanır. Ayrıca web motoru LTS (Uzun vadeli destek) en yeni geliştirme koşulunu sağlar.

Güvenlik

Dijital bilgi ekranları dışarıdan gelen saldırılara maruz kaldığında istenmeyen içerik oynatma durumları yaşanabilir. İş açısından bakıldığında bu tür olaylar şirketin imajı için önemli etkiler yaratabilir. LG Shield, dışarıdan gelebilecek saldırılara karşı çeşitli güvenlik önlemleri alır.

Soldaki görselde kontrol odasında çalışan insanlar bulunurken, sağ tarafta ise bir bilgisayar korsanının saldırı girişiminde bulunduğu resmedilmektedir. İki görsel arasında yer alan LG Shield logosu ise ihlallere karşı korumayı ifade eder.

Beş Kademeli Savunma Sistemi

LG Shield, işletim sistemi (OS) düzeyindeki güvenlik önlemlerinin ötesine geçer. Sunucu, uygulama, işletim sistemi, sistem (çekirdek) ve donanımı kapsayan beş kademeli bir savunma sistemi kullanır. Her katman bağımsız çalışarak farklı tehditlere karşı kapsamlı koruma sağlar.

Bu görsel donanımın, sistemin, işletim sisteminin, uygulamanın ve sunucunun güvenli olduğunu göstermektedir.

Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme

Güvenlik sorunlarının gerçek zamanlı olarak tespiti, sorunlu davranışlar ortaya çıktığında hızlı müdahale edilmesini ve karar alınmasını sağlar. Güvenlik, gerçek zamanlı koruma sağlayan teknolojiler ve sorunlu durumları kayıt altına alan işlevlerle artırılır. Böylece genel güvenlik önlemleri güçlendirilmiş olur.

Bu görsel, sistemsel olarak güvenli bir ortamı temsil eder.

İzinsiz Giriş Algılama ve Önleme Sistemi (IDPS)

Sürekli ve gerçek zamanlı izleme yoluyla ağların ve sistemlerin güvenliğini sağlamaya adanmış güçlü bir savunma mekanizması olarak işlev görür.

Bu görsel, bir yöneticinin dizüstü bilgisayardan sistemi yönetme ve gerçek zamanlı sorun tespiti olanağını vurgulamaktadır.

Güvenli Denetim Kaydı

Ağların ve sistemlerin güvenlik tehditlerinden korunmasında önemli bir rol oynar. Bu sistem, gerçek zamanlı izlemeyi proaktif önlemlerle birleştirerek yetkisiz erişime ve kötü niyetli faaliyetlere karşı güçlü savunma mekanizmalarının sağlanmasını garanti altına alır.

Bu görsel, sunucunun ekran hatalarını oluştukları anda algılama olanağını göstermektedir.

Güvenlik Tehdidi Yönetim Sistemi

LG ConnectedCare sayesinde risk faktörleri tespit edildiğinde, bilgi sunucuya iletilir ve cihaza gerçek zamanlı savunma ve müdahale komutları gelir.

 

 * LG ConnectedCare’i kullanmak için ayrı bir ücretli abonelik gerekmektedir.

Güvenlik Alanı Bölümü

Güvenliği artırmanın basit ama etkili bir yolu, ayrı ayrı güvenlik alanları oluşturmaktır. Bu yöntem beş katmandan üçünde güvenliği güçlendirir: OS, sistem ve donanım.

Bu görsel, soyut görüntüler kullanılarak sistem genelinde uygulanan güvenliği temsil etmektedir.

Geliştirilmiş Çekirdek Koruması (EKP)

Çekirdek, cihaz güvenliği ve veri koruması için yaşamsal öneme sahiptir. Kritik verileri sızdırmaya veya cihazı uzaktan kontrol etmeye yönelik saldırılara karşı savunma sağlamak için temel bileşenler ayrı ayrı güvenli alanlara bölünür ve gerçek zamanlı izleme yoluyla daha da güçlendirilir.

Bu görsel, bir ekranda REE/TEE alanlarının bölümlendirilmesini ve TEE üzerinde bulunan kilit simgesiyle güvenliği resmetmektedir.

Güvenli Yürütme Ortamı (TEE)

Kimlik doğrulama ve şifreleme işlemleri gibi güvenlikle ilgili operasyonların güvenli bir ortamda gerçekleşmesini sağlamak için cihazda güvenli bir alan ayırır ve böylece bilgisayar korsanlığı riskini azaltır.

Güvenlik Sertifikası

webOS, güvenlikle ilgili dış sertifikalar sayesinde yüksek düzeyde koruma sağlar. Ayrıca, sıkı iç geliştirme süreçleri, güvenliğin her aşamada entegre edilmesini garanti ederek güvenilir ve sorunsuz bir kullanıcı deneyimi sunar.

Bu soyut görsel, webOS 6.0’ın uygulandığı ekranın sertifikalı olduğunu gösterir.

CC EAL2

webOS 6.0 platformuna dayalı olarak Ortak Kriterler (ISO/IEC 15408) EAL2 sertifikası kazanmıştır.

Bu soyut görsel, güvenliğin bir ekrana uygulanmasını temsil ediyor.

LG-SDL

LG, tüm LG Electronics ürünleri için güvenli yazılım geliştirmek amacıyla dahili bir yazılım geliştirme süreci (LG-SDL: Güvenli Geliştirme Yaşam Döngüsü) kurmuştur.

Herkes İçin Daha İyi Bir Yaşam

webOS Bilgi Ekranı, gelişmiş enerji tüketimi azaltma özelliğiyle donatılmış, enerji tasarruflu bir ekrandır. Bazı webOS ürünleri Carbon Trust ve EPEAT sertifikasına sahiptir.

Etkin Enerji Yönetimi

webOS ürünlerinin ekran parlaklığı ortam ışığı koşullarına göre otomatik ayarlanarak enerji yönetiminin en iyi duruma getirilmesini sağlar. Düşük ışıklı ortamlarda, otomatik parlaklık sensörü sayesinde parlaklık azalır. Bu yerleşik özellik, bilgi ekranı görüntüsünün parlaklığını dış ışık seviyelerine göre dinamik olarak uyarlayıp enerji yönetimini iyileştirir.

Çevre Sertifikaları

2022 yılından bu yana bazı webOS ürünleri Carbon Trust tarafından “CO2 Ölçümlü” olarak sertifikalandırılmıştır. Üstelik daha yüksek “CO2 Azaltma” sertifikasına ulaşmak için çalışmalar sürmektedir. Bu taahhüt doğrultusunda belirli bazı webOS bilgi ekranları, üretim aşamasından kullanım ömrü sonunda imhasına kadar ürünün tüm yaşam döngüsü boyunca daha az çevresel etkiyi takdir eden EPEAT Bronz ödülünü kazanmıştır.

 

 * Sertifika yelpazesi ürüne göre değişiklik gösterebilir.