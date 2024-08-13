About Cookies on This Site

Ticari Televizyon

LG’nin Ticari TV ve Ekran çözümleri, yöneticiler için konuklara yönelik içerikleri daha basit ve kolay bir şekilde oluşturma ve özelleştirme olanağı sağlayarak  işinize yeni bir yön veriyor. 

Ticari TV Afişi

LG Digital Connect’i Keşfedin

Ortamınızı canlandıracak yöntemler arıyorsanız artık aramayın!

Keşfedin

ÜRÜN

ID_TicariTV_özellikler_01_M03_Otel-TV_1551167767931

Otel Televizyonu

Pro:Centric gibi çözümlere sahip LG Otel Televizyonu, otelinizi  daha iyi yönetmenizi sağlar. Üstün resim kalitesi ve birinci sınıf güvenilirliği ile müşteri deneyimini zenginleştirir.

Otel Televizyonu Daha Fazla Bilgi
ID_TicariTV_özellikler_03_M02_Özel_1551747351373

Özel

LG’nin sunduğu geniş Ticari TV yelpazesi insanların hayatlarını zenginleştirmek için tasarlanmıştır.

Özel Daha Fazla Bilgi
ID_Ticari-TV_özellikler_04_M03_Aksesuarlar_1520920605735

Aksesuarlar

LG Ticari TV’lerin rahatlığını ve gelişmiş teknolojisini deneyimleyin.

Aksesuarlar Daha Fazla Bilgi