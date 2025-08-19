About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Flex
43HT3WN-M_TKE.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WN-M_TKE.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WN-M
İçerikli önden görünümü (* Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir * Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
Önden görünüm (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
Önden görünüm, dikey mod (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
+45 derece yandan görünüm (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
+90 derece yandan görünüm (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
-45 derece yandan görünüm (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
Görsel yukarı sağdan çekilmiştir (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
Üstten yakından görünüm (* Ayaklar ayrı satılır)
Temel Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük: 4K Ultra HD (3.840 × 2.160)
  • Parlaklık: 350 nit
  • Kamera : 2K Full HD (1.920 × 1.080), 88º FoV
  • Ses : 2.0 Kanal (10W + 10W)
  • Mikrofon: 3 m Alım Menzili
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Basic)
Daha fazla

Ödüllü LG One:Quick Flex

LG One:Quick Flex arka arkaya CES İnovasyon Ödülleri Onur Ödülü ve Red Dot Ödülünü,

ve teknoloji ve tasarımlarıyla dünya çapında takdir kazanmıştır.

CES İnovasyon Ödülleri Onur Ödülü ve Red Dot Ödülü

Etkili Ortak Çalışma
için Hepsi Bir Arada Ekran

İki kişi, gayrıresmi bir ortamda One:Quick Flex kullanarak video konferansı yapıyor. Arkadaki diğer bir masadaki diğer iki kişi, dikey olarak One:Quick Flex’i döndürüyor ve ekranda özel dokunmatik kalemi kullanarak ekranı işaretliyor veya ekrana yazı yazıyor.

* Kamera ayna modu yalnızca belirli uygulamalarda mevcuttur.
* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller yalnızca temsilidir.

Basit ve Hızlı Görüntülü Arama için Hepsi Bir Arada Ekran

Basit ve Hızlı Görüntülü Arama için Hepsi Bir Arada Ekran

LG One:Quick Flex'in yerleşik kamerası, mikrofonları, hoparlörleri ve 43 inçlik hepsi bir arada ekranı sayesinde, çevrimiçi toplantılar ve aramalar konusunda endişelenmenize ve video konferansa bağlanma ve kurulum yapma zahmetine girmenize gerek yok.

Dokunma ve Çizimle Etkili İşbirliği

In-Cell dokunmatik teknolojisi ile donatılmış One:Quick Flex, fikirleri gerçeğe dönüştürür. Özel bir dokunmatik kalemle not alma ve çizim yapma işlemleri kolayca yapılır. Ayrıca işleri dosya olarak saklanabilir ve cep telefonu aracılığıyla kolaylıkla paylaşılabilir.

Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.
Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.
Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.
Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.
Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.
Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.
Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.

Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.

Birkaç kişi LG One:Quick Flex’lerini kullanarak fikirlerini tartışıyor ve paylaşıyor. Bir kişi özel dokunmatik kalemle One:Quick Flex ekranında görüntülenen verilerle ilgili notlar alıyor. LG One:Quick Flex’ten gönderilen görsel bir kadının cep telefonunda görüntüleniyor.

* One dokunmatik kalem teslim edilir.
* Anotasyon ve çizim için özel uygulamalar gerekmektedir (MS Beyaz tahta hazırdır)

LG One:Quick Flex ofis ve salon arasına yerleştirilmiştir, tekerlekleri görünmektedir.

Portatif Ayak ile Kolay Taşıma

One:Quick Flex, tekerleklerle taşınarak iç mekanlarda istenen her yerde kullanılabilir. Özel bir ofisten herkese açık salona hareket ederken ekran, video, konferans, tasarım demosu, işbirliği gibi her ihtiyaca göre çeşitli rolleri görüntüler.

* Ayaklar ayrı satılır.
* Ürünün çalışması için uygun güç kaynağına takılması gerekir.

Görsel, LG One:Quick Flex’in dikey (saat yönünün tersi) ve yatay (saat yöününde) döndürülmesini gösteriyor.

Ekran Döndürme

One:Quick Flex, özel ayağı kullanırken ekran döndürmeyi destekler ve içerik oranına göre ekran dikey veya yatay olarak döndürülerek kullanılabilir.

* Ayaklar ayrı satılır. Ekran manuel olarak döndürülüyor.
* Dikey olarak kullanmak için kullanıcılar ekranı saat yönünün tersine ve tekrar yatay moda döndürmek için saat yönünde döndürebilir.

* Bazı uygulamalar dikey görüntüleme modunu desteklemeyebilir.

Ayağın yüksekliği ister yatay moda ister dikey modda 9,5 cm’ye kadar yükseltilebilir.

Ayarlanabilir Yükseklik

Ayağın yüksekliği, kullanıcının duruşuna veya boyuna göre ayarlanabilir. (9,5 cm'ye kadar)

*Yükseklik manuel olarak ayarlanır.

Görsel, LG One:Quick Flex’in mobil dokunmatik kullanıcı deneyimine benzer ana ekranını göstermektedir.

Sezgisel Kullanıcı Deneyimi ve Mükemmel Genişletilebilirlik

One:Quick Flex’in dokunmatik kullanıcı deneyimi, kullanımı kolaylaştırmak için mobil dokunmatik kullanıcı deneyimine benzer şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Ayrıca, Windows tabanlı işletim sistemi, kullanıcıların geniş bir uygulama ve araç kütüphanesi aracılığıyla istedikleri programları yüklemeleri ve çalıştırmalarını kolaylaştırır.

* Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

Bir kadın yemek pişirirken One:Quick Flex’i kontrol etmek için sesli komutlar kullanmaktadır.

Sesli Komut

Kullanıcı ayrıca ekrana dokunmaya gerek kalmadan sesli komutlar aracılığıyla temel işlevleri gerçekleştirebilir.

*Sesli komut İngilizce ve Koreceyi desteklemektedir ve yalnızca belirli işlevlerle sınırlıdır (Güç, ses, yerleşik uygulamalar). 

Mekânla Bütünleşen
Şık Tasarım

Geleneksel siyah rengin ötesinde, pürüzsüz bir yüzeye sahip, şık, iç mekâna kolayca uyum sağlayan bej rengi de mevcuttur.

One:Quick Flex bej bir arka plan ve bej tonlu iç mekana uyumla yerleştirilmiştir.
One:Quick Flex bej bir arka plan ve bej tonlu iç mekana uyumla yerleştirilmiştir.

KULLANIM ÖNERİLERİ:

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

LG One Quick Flex
Farklı kullanım senaryolarına uyum için portatif ayak ile tasarlanan 43 inç 4K UHD dokunmatik ekran.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Doktor Muayenehanesi
Hastalarla yüz yüze görüşmeden uzaktan basit konsültasyonlar veya tıbbi muayeneler yapın.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Teletıp
Zaman ve yer kısıtlamalarından bağımsız olarak evde rahatça doktorunuza danışın.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı
Çalışanlar çizerek ve yazarak yaratıcı fikirlerini özgürce açıklayabilir.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Tasarım Ofisi
“Müşterilerle tek yerden toplantı ve sunum yapın.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Hastane ve Bakımevindeki Koğuşlar
Aileniz ve akrabalarınızla sanki oradaymışsınız gibi yeniden bağlantı kurun.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Görüntülü Arama
Özlediğiniz aile üyeleri ve arkadaşlarla kolay ve canlı görüntülü görüşme yapın.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Evden Çalışma
Ofis işlerini ve video konferansları evden verimli ve kolay bir şekilde halledin.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Çocuk Yuvası
Çocukların ders sırasında oluşturdukları resimleri,
ve yazıları resim dosyası olarak kaydedebileceği interaktif bir eğitim aracı olarak kullanın.

LG One Quick Flex, Doktor Muayenehanesi, Teletıp, İşbirlikçi Çalışma Alanı, Tasarım Ofisi, Hastane ve Huzurevi Koğuşları, Görüntülü Arama, Evden Çalışma, Anaokulu, Uzaktan Eğitim

Uzaktan Eğitim
Gerçek zamanlı olarak çevrimiçi eğitime katılın ve ders hakkında notlar alın.

* Bu örnek yalnızca bilgilendirme amaçlıdır; LG ayrı çözüm veya hizmet sunmaz.
* Ekran yapılandırması ve işlev desteği kullanılan uygulamaya bağlı değişiklik gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    43"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Edge

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    350nit (Tip.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    NTSC 72%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178x178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10 bit(D), 1,07 Milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    9 ms

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    Pus (12%, Dokunmatik Ekran)

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 Saat (dk.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Evet / Evet

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Evet(2)

  • DP Girişi

    Evet(1, USB Tip C)

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Evet(1)

  • USB Girişi

    USB3.1 Tip A(2), USB Tip C(1)

  • DP Çıkışı

    Evet(1, USB Tip C(DP ALT MOD))

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    13,9 / 13,9 / 13,9 / 16,5 mm

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    973,2 x 605,8 x 49,4 mm

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Evet

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Evet

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Evet

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Evet

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Evet

  • PM modu

    Evet

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10% ila 80%

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    75W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    55.68349

  • DPM

    0,5W↓

  • Maks.

    190W

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Evet / X

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Basitleştirilmiş Çince, Orijinal Çince, Brezilya Portekizcesi, İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Avrupa Portekizcesi, Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Arapça, Türkçe

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    HDMI Kablosu, Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Dokunmatik Kalem, Kalem ucu, Kullanım Kılavuzu, Garanti Belgesi, IG

ÖZELLİK - DOKUNMATİK

  • Doğruluk (Tip.)

    3,5 mm

  • Arayüz

    USB1.1

  • Koruma Camı Kalınlığı

    Yok

  • Koruma Camı İletimi

    Yok

  • İşletim Sistemi Desteği

    Windows 10 veya üzeri

  • Çoklu Dokunmatik Noktası

    MAKS. 10 Puan

ÖZELLİK - ONE:QUICK

  • Bellek (RAM)

    8 GB

  • Depolama

    SSD 256 GB

  • Grafik

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2x2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Toplantı (Ses) Kaydı

    Evet

  • Dosya Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Yerleşik Uygulamalar

    Chrome, Skype (Önceden Yüklü) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (İndirme bağlantısı)

  • Kamera_Görüş Alanı (FoV)

    88°

  • Kamera_Video Çerçeveleme

    Yok

  • Garanti

    3 Yıl (Panel) 1 Yıl (PC Anakartı)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.