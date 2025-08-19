We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Basit ve Hızlı Görüntülü Arama için Hepsi Bir Arada Ekran
|LG One:Quick Flex'in yerleşik kamerası, mikrofonları, hoparlörleri ve 43 inçlik hepsi bir arada ekranı sayesinde, çevrimiçi toplantılar ve aramalar konusunda endişelenmenize ve video konferansa bağlanma ve kurulum yapma zahmetine girmenize gerek yok.