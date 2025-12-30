About Cookies on This Site

Stretch Bilgi Ekranı

Stretch Bilgi Ekranı

Stretch Bilgi Ekranı

105BM5P-B
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
+45 degree rear side view
Bottom view
Top view
Temel Özellikler

  • Ekran Boyutu: 105"
  • Çözünürlük: 5.120 × 2.160 (5K)
  • Parlaklık: 440 nit (Tip.) / 385 nit (Min.)
  • 21:9 Geniş Ekran
  • Uzaktan Cihaz Yönetimi
  • Kablosuz Ekran Paylaşımı
Daha fazla

21:9 Geniş Ekranımızla
Tamamen Yeni Bir İzleme Deneyimi

Büyük konferans salonunun duvarına geniş bir ekran yerleştirilmiş. Büyük ekranda belirgin ve net bir sunum görüntüleniyor.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

21:9 Uzatılmış Geniş Format

21:9 geniş ekran en boy oranı desteğine sahip 105BM5P, 16:9’dan daha geniş ekranla sürükleyici bir izleme deneyimi sunar. Ekran özellikleri, doğal ayrıntılara sahip geniş ekran video konferans platformları dahil olmak üzere 21:9 içeriği görüntülemeye yardımcı olur.

21:9 oranına sahip 105BM5P ekran, bir toplantı odasına kurulmuş ve 16:9 ekrandan daha fazla bilgi sağlıyor.

Dikey/Yatay Mod

105BM5P hem dikey hem de yatay yönlerde kullanılabilen çok yönlülüğe sahiptir. Bu esneklik, çeşitli kurulum ve kullanım durumlarına uyum sağlamasına olanak tanır.

* Kurulum yönü değiştirilirken yön, manuel olarak ayarlanmalıdır.

Ultra HD’nin Full HD’ye kıyasla dört kattan daha yüksek görüntü kalitesinin farkı karşılaştırmalı olarak tek bakışta gösteriliyor.

Yüksek Çözünürlüklü Ekran

FHD’ye göre 4 kattan daha yüksek bir çözünürlük sunarak izleyiciyi görsel anlamda memnun eder. 5.120 × 2.160 çözünürlüğe ve yüksek piksel yoğunluğuna sahip ekrandaki her ayrıntı canlı bir şekilde iletilir.

105BM5P, binanın lobi duvarına monte edilmiş. Yan profilinin büyütülmüş görüntüsü solda görülüyor.

İnce Derinlik Tasarımı

105BM5P, ince çerçevesi ve ağırlığı azaltılmış şık derinlikli tasarımıyla öne çıkıyor. Böylece sadece alandan tasarruf etmekle kalmıyor aynı zamanda kolay kurulumuyla farklı ortamlar için ideal bir seçim haline geliyor.

 

 

*Profesyonel kurulum öneririz. Kendiniz kurmayı seçerseniz lütfen en az iki kişi birlikte çalışın.

USB Type-C ile Kolayca Bağlayın ve Şarj Edin

USB Type-C bağlantısı, tek bir kablo üzerinden aynı anda şarj etmeyi ve veri göndermeyi sağlayarak bağlantıyı basitleştirir.

Toplantı odasında 105BM5P’ye bir dizüstü bilgisayar bağlanmış. USB Type-C’yi destekleyen 105BM5P, tek bir kabloyla eş zamanlı veri aktarımına ve şarja olanak tanıyarak sorunsuz bir toplantı ortamını destekler.

* USB Type-C kablo ayrı satılır.

Kablosuz Ekran Paylaşımı

105BM5P, LG CreateBoard Share olarak bilinen kablosuz ekran paylaşım özelliği sunar. Sunum materyallerinin kablosuz kolayca paylaşılmasına olanak tanıyarak kablo karmaşasını ortadan kaldırır. LG CreateBoard Share uygulaması cihaza kurulduğunda, kullanıcılar gerçek zamanlı olarak 9 farklı paylaşılan ekranı veya bir ekrandaki dosyayı görebilir. Ayrıca ana bilgisayardan alınan dosyalar uygulamaya bağlı herhangi bir cihaza kolayca gönderilebilir.

Toplantı katılımcılarının ekranları 105BM5P geniş ekranda kablosuz olarak paylaşılır. Böylece birden fazla kişi, herhangi bir kablo müdahalesi olmadan malzemelerini tek bir ekranda aynı anda paylaşabilir.

* LG CreateBoard aynı zamanda aynı ağ içindeki PC (web sitesi aracılığıyla) ve mobil cihazlar için uygulamasız paylaşımı destekler.

* Daha istikrarlı bir bağlantı için özel uygulamanın (LG CreateBoard Share) kurulmasını öneririz.

OPS Yuvası

105BM5P, OPS yuvalarını destekleyerek OPS Modülünü harici bir masaüstüne bağlanma zahmetine girmeden ekranın arkasına kolayca monte etmenize olanak tanır. Böylece 105BM5P’de çeşitli PC işlevlerini ve Windows yazılımını bile olanaklı hale getirir.

Kullanıcılar, OPS yuvaları aracılığıyla OPS Modülünü 105BM5P’ye kolayca monte edebilir. Böylece 105BM5P'de çeşitli PC işlevleri ve Windows yazılımları olanaklı hale gelir.

* OPS: Açık Takılabilen Spesifikasyon

* 105BM5P için OPS Player, 4K çıkışı destekler ve ayrı satılır.

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS, cihazların durumunu uzaktan izlemeye, kontrol etmeye ve yönetmeye yönelik bir bulut çözümüdür. Bu özellik, BT yöneticilerinin çalışan cihazlardaki önemli kaynakları, tesisleri fiziksel olarak ziyaret etmeden yönetmelerini sağlar.

 

*LG ConnectedCare DMS’nin ayrıca satın alınması gerekir.

*LG ConnectedCare DMS hizmetinin kullanılırlığı bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir, bu yüzden daha fazla bilgi için lütfen LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

*LG ConnectedCare DMS, şu an itibarıyla bulut ortamında TV Bilgi Ekranı (UM340E, UR640S), LG CreateBoard (TR3 Serisi) ve Stretch Bilgi Ekranı (105BM Serisi) serilerini desteklemektedir. Yakında daha fazla ürün eklenecektir.

BT yöneticisi, LG ConnectedCare DMS aracılığıyla toplantı odasındaki cihazları uzaktan kontrol edebilir ve ayarlayabilir.

BT yöneticisi, LG ConnectedCare DMS aracılığıyla toplantı odasındaki cihazları uzaktan kontrol edebilir ve ayarlayabilir.

Uzaktan Kumanda

LG ConnectedCare DMS sayesinde BT yöneticisi uzaktan kontrol edilecek belirli cihazları seçebilir ve ayarlarını aynı anda güncelleyebilir. Genel ayarlar, güç ayarları, uygulama yönetimi ve multimedya aynı anda etkin bir şekilde yönetilip kontrol edilebilir. Bu da müşterilerin işlerinin istikrarlı yürütülmesini sağlar.

Kampüs haberleri ve duyuruları, çeşitli lobilerde kurulu geniş ekranlarda görüntüleniyor. BT yöneticisi, LG ConnectedCare DMS ile belirli cihazlarda uzaktan içerik yayımlayabilir.

Kampüs haberleri ve duyuruları, çeşitli lobilerde kurulu geniş ekranlarda görüntüleniyor. BT yöneticisi, LG ConnectedCare DMS ile belirli cihazlarda uzaktan içerik yayımlayabilir.

Yayın/Uyarı Mesajı

Ana sistem merkezinden LG ConnectedCare DMS’ye bağlı ayrı cihazlara mesaj ve bir dizi başka içerik gönderilebilir. Böylece önemli şirket bildirimlerini veya programlarını cihazınızda kolayca görüntüleyebilirsiniz. Yangın veya doğal afet gibi acil durumlarda, uyarı mesajları sistem genelinde manuel olarak dağıtılabilir ve bu da insanların derhal güvenlik önlemi almasına yardımcı olur.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    105"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS (ADS)

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • En Boy Oranı

    21:09

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    5120x2160(5K)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    440nit (Tipik)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1.200:1

  • Dinamik CR

    5.000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    NTSC 72%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178 X 178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10bit (8bit + FRC)

  • Tepki Süresi

    8ms (G'den G'ye)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    0.25

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 Saat (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    16/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Var / Var

  • Saydamlık

    Yok

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var (4), HDCP2.3

  • DP Girişi

    Var (1), HDCP2.3

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Var (1)

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var (1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var (1)

  • IR Girişi

    Yok

  • USB Girişi

    USB 3.0 Tip A(4), USB 2.0 Tip A(3), USB Tip C(1), USB 2.0 Tip B Çıkışı(3)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Var (1)

  • DP Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var (1), Optik Var(1, SPDIF)

  • Dokunmatik USB

    Yok

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Var (1)

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Yok

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/18mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    54.1 Kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    75.9 Kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    2490 x 1074 x 77 mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Kulp

    Var

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    1000 x 600

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    2668 × 280 × 1233 mm

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var (Yuva Tipi)

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Yok

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Var

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var (Güç Tuşu)

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    Android 13.0 (AOSP)

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Yok

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Yok

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • RS232C Sync

    Yok

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Var (1 harici kaynak)

  • PBP

    Yok

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var (LG CreateBoard Paylaşımı)

  • Video Etiketi

    Yok

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Yok

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Yok

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Yok

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Yok

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Yok

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Yok

  • SNMP

    Yok

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Yok

  • Otomatik ID

    Yok

  • Durum Postalama

    Yok

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Yok

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Yok

  • Crestron Connected

    Var

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Yok

  • PM modu

    Var

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Yok

  • HDMI-CEC

    Var

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Yok

  • webRTC

    Yok

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yok

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10% ila 90%

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    412W

  • Maks.

    632W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    1406 BTU/Saat (Tipik), 2156 BTU/Saat (Maks.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    Yok

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • Kapatma

    ≤0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Var (16W x 2 + 15W)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL(cULus)

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıf "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var / Var

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Yok

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Var (Yuva)

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Var

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yok

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yok

  • SuperSign WB

    Yok

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yok

  • Promota

    Yok

  • Mobile CMS

    Yok

  • Connected Care

    Var (LG ConnectedCare DMS)

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Orijinal), Portekizce (Brezilya), Rusça, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe, İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Güç Kablosu, HDMI Kablosu, Uzaktan Kumanda, Uzaktan Kumanda Pili, SI07B, Duvar Montaj Aparatı

  • Opsiyonel

    OPSJ-5LDJA(4K)

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Yok

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Yok

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Yok

  • IP Sınıfı

    Yok

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var

  • Güç Koruması

    Yok

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Yok

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.