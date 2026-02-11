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WebOS Oynatıcı

WebOS Oynatıcı

WebOS Oynatıcı

WP601-B
-45 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
Önden görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
Önden görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Üstten görünüm

Temel Özellikler

  • Ölçeklenebilirlik
  • Yüksek Performanslı Medya Oynatıcı
  • Kullanıcı Dostu Akıllı Platform
  • Esnek Kullanım
Daha fazla

Kullanıcı Dostu Akıllı Bilgi Ekranı Platformu

WP601 webOS kutusu, kullanıcı dostu LG akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu webOS 6.0 ile çalışır ve mevcut LG dijital bilgi ekranlarına bağlanarak, orijinal platformlarından bağımsız olarak güncellenmelerini sağlar. Sorunsuz içerik oynatımı sağlarken birden fazla görevi yerine getirir. Sezgisel menü kullanımı kolay özellikler sunarak mükemmel kullanıcı deneyimi sağlar.

WP601, birden fazla işlevi gerçekleştirmek için LG dijital bilgi ekranına bağlıdır.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller yalnızca temsilidir ve asıl üründen farklılık gösterebilir.

webOS 6.0 Akıllı Bilgi Ekranı Platformu

WP601, her türlü LG dijital bilgi ekranı için kullanılabilir. webOS kutusu, ticari kullanıma özel menülerle birlikte kullanıcı dostu işlevler sunar. Kullanıcılar bu şekilde birden fazla ekran için eş zamanlı olarak içeriği yönetebilir ve dağıtabilir veya web tabanlı uygulamalar geliştirebilir. Ayrıca WP601, ekranları kontrol etme konusundaki çok yönlü yeteneklerini genişletmiştir.

Görsel, WP601’in webOS (eski sürüm) ve webOS dışı LG dijital bilgi ekranlarını webOS 6.0 Akıllı Bilgi Ekranı Platformuna yükselttiğini gösterir. Kullanıcılar bu şekilde web tabanlı uygulamalarını kolaylıkla yönetir ve dağıtır.

WP601, UHD video oynatmayı destekler ve bu alışveriş merkezi dijital bilgi ekranı sahnesi örneklerden biridir.

UHD Video Oynatma Özelliğini Destekler

WP601, FHD’den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlükle renk ve içeriğin detaylarını canlılıkla sunan Ultra HD yüksek kalite video oynatma özelliğini destekler. Bu üstün resim kalitesi için yalnızca tek bir webOS kutusu yeterlidir.

WP601, kullanıcıların LG dijital bilgi ekranlarının parlaklık ve ses değerini RS-232C kablo bağlantısı ile esnek bir şekilde kontrol etmelerine olanak tanır.

Ekran Kontrol Özelliği

İçerik yönetiminin ötesinde WP601’den gelen kontrol komutları RS-232C kablo bağlantısından LG dijital bilgi ekranlarına gönderilebilir. Kullanıcıların ideal çalıştırma için güç, parlaklık veya ses gibi ekran değerlerini esnek bir şekilde ayarlamalarına olanak tanır.

WP601, ekranın mevcut durumunu ve dahili CMS’i gösteren bir ana ekran menüsüne sahiptir.

Hepsi Bir Arada Ana Menü

WP601, tek bir bakışta ekranın çalışmasıyla ilgili önemli bilgiler gösteren ekrana özel ana ekran menüsü sunar. Cihazların durumu gösteren gösterge paneli, içerik yönetim menüsü ve hızlı ayar kısayolları kullanıcı rahatlığını önemli ölçüde artırır.

Kullanıcılar, uzaktan kumandadan dizüstü bilgisayarlara kadar çeşitli cihazlar kullanarak ekranlar için oynatıcı, düzenleyici, planlayıcı, vs. kurulumu yapabilir.

Gömülü İçerik Yönetimi

Gömülü CMS, kullanıcıların dahili/harici kaynaklar kullanarak içeriği düzenlemelerini ve istenen takvime göre çalınacak çalma listeleri ayarlamalarını sağlar. Kullanıcılar, uzaktan kumandadan dizüstü bilgisayarlara kadar çeşitli girdi cihazları kullanarak sezgisel GUI aracılığıyla içerikler arasında gezinebilir ve bu içerikleri yönetebilir.

4 videoyu aynı anda oynatabilir ve içeriği çoklu video etiketleri özeliği aracılığıyla dağıtabilir.

Çoklu Video Etiketleri

Çoklu video etiketleri özelliği sayesinden aynı zamanda birden fazla video oynatılabilir. Bu size, birden fazla içerik kaleminin web uygulamaları aracılığıyla eş zamanlı olarak sunulması gerektiğinde içeriği organize etmeniz ve dağıtmanız için büyük esneklik sağlar.

PBP, 1 monitör için 4 ayrı ekran sağlar ve PIP çeşitli düzende ana ekran ve ikinci ekrandan oluşur.

PBP/PIP’li Çoklu Ekran

PBP, tek bir ekranda 4’e kadar giriş kaynağıyla çoklu ekranı destekler. PIP ise ana ekran ve alt ekranların çeşitli düzenlerde aynı anda oynatılmasını destekler. Bu, her bir içerik kaynağı için alan ayırmada büyük esneklik sağlar.

WP601, LG SuperSign çözümleri ile uyumludur ve içeriklerin yaratılması ve dağıtımını kolaylaştıracak şekilde SuperSign kullanır.

LG SuperSign Çözümleri ile Uyumluluk

LG SuperSign, entegre dijital bilgi ekranı yönetimine yönelik kapsamlı ve vazgeçilmez bir yazılım çözümüdür. LG SuperSign ile, içerik oluşturma ve sunumu ile sezgisel ve merkezi izleme ve kontrolünü basitleştirerek işletmenizin zamandan tasarruf etmesini ve farklı lokasyonlarda daha etkili bir şekilde operasyon yürütmesini sağlar.

Bir LG çalışanı, bulut tabanlı bir LG izleme çözümü kullanarak farklı lokasyonlara monte edilmiş LG dijital bilgi ekranını uzaktan izliyor.

Gerçek Zamanlı LG ConnectedCare

LG tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bulut hizmeti çözümü ConnectedCare hizmeti, kolay ve hızlı bakım sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini sağlar. * Kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre farklılık gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • Opsiyonel

    Yok

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, Hızlı Başlangıç ​​Kılavuzu, HDMI Kablosu, Kullanım Kılavuzu, Telefon - RS232C Dönüştürücü

SERTİFİKA

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var / Yok

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • DP Girişi

    Var(1), HDCP1.3

  • DP Çıkışı

    Var(1), SST, Papatya Zinciri Sadece (Giriş :DP)

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var(2), HDCP2.2

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Var(1), FHD or UHD(4k,60)

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • IR Girişi

    Var(1), Phone-jack

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Var(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var(1), Phone-jack

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var(1), Phone-jack

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Yok

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A(2)

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10 % to 80 %

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C to 40 °C

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16GB

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Yok

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var (RS-232C, Ağ, USB)

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Var

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Yok

  • Crestron Connected

    Yok

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Var (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Var

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • HDMI-CEC

    Var (HDMI Çıkışı)

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Yok

  • PBP

    Var(4)

  • PIP

    Var

  • PM modu

    Yok

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Yok

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Var

  • SNMP

    Var

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Video Etiketi

    Var(4)

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • webRTC

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Yok

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Basitleştirilmiş Çince, Orijinal Çince, Brezilya Portekizcesi, İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Avrupa Portekizcesi, Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe, Arapça

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    1.77kg

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    0.87kg

  • Kulp

    Yok

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    359.0mm x 124.0mm x 314.0mm

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    258.0mm x 36.5mm x 186.0mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    Yok

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Yok

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    Yok

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    78.48 BTU/Hr(Tip.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Maks)

  • DPM

    0.5W@WOL Kapalı

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

  • Maks.

    27W

  • Tip.

    23W

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • Connected Care

    Var

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Promota

    Var

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var / Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Var

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Yok

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.