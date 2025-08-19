About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Ürün Bilgi Formu

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

50UM662H0LC
Temel Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük: 3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • İnce Tasarım
  • Ses Tanıma
Daha fazla

Pro:Centric Direct Özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Bu resimde, otel odasının duvarına kurulu bir TV yer alıyor. TV ekranı parlak ve net bir şekilde görüntüleniyor.

* 65 inç

* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud, kuruluşun CMS çözümünün kullanılabilirliğini ve sistemin bulutlaştırılmasını iyileştirerek 3. taraf çözüm hizmetini destekler. Ayrıca, göz alıcı bir kontrol paneli ile veri toplama ve analitik platformunu geliştiren çeşitli tasarım şablonları sunar. Yeni özelliklere ek olarak, Mobil Uygulama Oluşturucu misafirler için mobil cihaza konsiyerj hizmetleri kurulum sürecini basitleştirmenizi sağlar. Bu işlev aracılığıyla misafir talepleri anında yanıtlanarak yerine getirilir.

Bu resimde, Pro:Centric Cloud üzerinde çalışan bir kadın yer alıyor.

Pro:Centric Direct

Otel içerik yönetimi çözümü Pro:Centric Direct, tek bir tıklamayla servis ve IP ağ tabanlı uzaktan yönetimi kolaylaştıran kolay ve basit düzenleme araçları sunar. Pro:Centric Direct çözümü, kullanıcıların arayüzlerini kolayca düzenlemelerini sağlayan özelleştirilmiş arayüz sunar ve odadaki tüm TV’leri verimli bir şekilde yönetir. En yeni PCD sürümü IoT tabanlı oda içi kontrolü sağlar. Bu yönüyle, yapay zeka ile gelecek neslin otel odalarına hazırlanmak için başlangıç ​​noktanız olacaktır.

Bu resimde, sunucu üzerinden Pro:Centric Direct çözümünü kullanarak oteldeki TV’nin içerik ve ayarlarını yöneten bir adam yer alıyor.

* Bazı özellikler PCD sürümlerine göre desteklenmeyebilir.

Koruyucu Kaplama

Otel veya tatil köylerindeki televizyonların kaçınılmaz şekilde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve nem içeren ortamlara maruz kalması, zamanla cihaz performansının düşmesiyle sonuçlanabilir. Ana devre kartı (güç kartı) üzerindeki konformal kaplama, televizyonları tuz, toz, demir tozu, nem gibi maddelerden koruyarak bu tür ortamlardan kaynaklanan riskleri önemli ölçüde azaltır.

UM662H güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan koruyucu kaplama bulunur.

Bu resimde, oyun oynayan bir adam ve kadın yer alıyor ve TV ekranında gerçekçi bir oyun sahnesi gösteriliyor.

Oyun Optimizasyonu

LG Oyun Optimizasyonu; oyun modu, görüntü ayarı vb. seçimler aracılığıyla sizi aksiyonunun içinde tutar.

Bu resimde, otel odasına uyumlu bir şekilde kurulan UM662H ve genişletilmiş yan açı gösteriliyor.

Zarif Görünüm için İnce Derinlik

UM662H, ince tasarımıyla iç mekanlara kusursuz şekilde uyum sağlar ve misafirlerde modern bir izlenim yaratır.

* 43", 50" TV’ler için (55" : 57,5 mm, 65" : 57,7 mm)

TV’nin SoftAP işlevini kullanarak cep telefonu, dizüstü bilgisayar ve tablet gibi diğer cihazları bağlayın.

SoftAP

Yazılımla etkinleştirilen Erişim Noktası (SoftAP), TV’yi kablosuz bir erişim noktası olarak kullanan ve konukların kendi cihazlarını SoftAP’ye bağlamalarına olanak tanıyan “sanal” bir Wi-Fi özelliğidir. Yöneticilerin sinyal seviyesi, SoftAP şifreleri gibi oda içi SoftAP bilgilerini yönetmesine olanak tanıyan Köprü Modunu destekler.<

* SoftAP, TV açıldıktan sonra kurulum menüsüne kurulmalıdır.

* Aynı anda Akıllı Yansıtma uygulanamayabilir.

Bu resimde, ses tanıma özelliğine sahip bir uzaktan kumandaya konuşarak TV’yi kontrol eden bir kadın yer alıyor.

Ses Tanıma

LG, kusursuz etkileşim ve kullanıcı memnuniyeti için LG UM662H TV’ye ses tanıma işlevi ekledi. Bu özellik sayesinde uzaktan kumanda tuşlarına basmak zorunda kalmadan TV’yi kolayca yönetebilirsiniz.

* Magic Motion Kumanda gereklidir (ayrı olarak satılır).

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Kategori

    Pro:Centric Smart

TASARIM

  • Araç Adı

    UP8000

  • Stant Türü

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Ön Yüz Rengi

    Ashed Blue

EKRAN

  • Boyut (inç)

    50

  • Çözünürlük

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.)

    330 nit

VİDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    YES

AUDIO (SES)

  • Hoparlör (Ses Çıkışı)

    20W

  • AI Ses

    YES

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    YES

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Otomatik Teletext)

    YES

OTELCILIK ÇÖZÜMÜ

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Gerçek Zamanlı İletişim)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

AKILLI İŞLEV

  • webOS sürümü

    webOS 23

  • Web Tarayıcı

    YES

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Uyumluluğu

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Ses Tanıma (Bağımsız/Çözüm)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

OTELCILIK ÖZELLIĞI

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • RF üzerinde uyanma

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Tanılama

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Sürüm)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (Sürüm)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Çıkışı

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Çoklu IR Kodu

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • USB Otomatik oynatma / oynatma+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    YES

DIKEY İŞLEV (HASTANE)

  • Sağlık Kulaklık Modu

    YES

DIKEY İŞLEV (KURUMSAL / PERAKENDE)

  • RTC (Gerçek Zamanlı Saat)

    YES

  • NTP senkronize zamanlayıcı

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

BAĞLANTILAR

  • HDMI Girişi

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF Girişi

    YES (2ea)

  • Dijital Ses Çıkışı (Optik)

    YES

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı (3,5 mm Telefon jakı)

    YES

  • Kulaklık Çıkışı

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Kullanım Amacı)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Telefon jakı)

    YES (Phone jack)

MEKANIK

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Kilit

    YES

  • Credenza/Emniyet Vidası Deliği

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Kilitleme Plakası (kolay kurulum için)

    YES (Need Stand)

BOYUTLAR / AĞIRLIK

  • Stantlı Boyut (G x Y x D)

    1121 x 713 x 303 mm

  • Stantsız Boyut (G x Y x D)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm

  • Sevkiyat Boyutu (G x Y x D)

    1215 x 775 x 152 mm

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Üzerinde)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Dışında)

    7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4 mm

  • Stantlı Ağırlık

    15.3 kg

  • Stantsız Ağırlık

    12.1 kg

  • Sevkiyat Ağırlığı

    15.0 kg

GÜÇ ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tüketimi (Maks)

    119W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    82W

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    Under 0.5W

STANDART

  • Güvenlik

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

AKSESUARLAR

  • Uzaktan kumanda tipi

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Güç Kablosu

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.