Pro:Centric Set Üstü Kutu

Pro:Centric Set Üstü Kutu

STB-5500

Pro:Centric Set Üstü Kutu

Akıllı İçerik Özelleştirme

LG'nin akıllı özelleştirme araçları ve içerik yönetimi yazılımıyla kendi çözümünüzü oluşturun. Özel çözüm ile, oteller kendi markalarını daha yüksek seviyelere çıkartabilirler.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Önceden Yüklenmiş Uygulama

Akıllı Bağlantı

Serbest ve sade çapraz ekran sınırları LG Smart Share ile, TV ve diğer akıllı cihazlar arasındaki aynalama ve içerik paylaşımı son derece kolay ve kullanıcı dostudur.
• Akıllı Paylaşım, Ekran Paylaşımı -WiFi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth Ses Senkronizasyonu

ULTRA HD'yi destekler

STB-5500, ULTRA HD video deşifresini ve çıkış çözünürlüğünü destekler ve Full HD içeriği otomatik olarak ULTRA HD'ye yükseltir. Bu sayede, daha net mesajlar verebilir ve içeriğe animasyon ekleyebilirsiniz.

SoftAP

Soft AP yazılımla etkinleştirilen Erişim Noktası anlamına gelir. Bu "Sanal" Wi-Fi özelliği, bir kablosuz erişim noktası oluşturmak için cihaz üzerinde çalışan yazılımlar tarafından yürütülür.

Harici Modül Hazır Genişletme

STB-5500 ek harici modül genişletme için tasarlanmıştır. Bu, kablo ve konektör ihtiyacını azaltarak kurulum ve yönetimi kolaylaştırır.
Tüm Özellikler

ÖZELLIK - PRO:CENTRIC

  • Tip

    Smart

  • Pro:Centric Uygulama

    PCA 3.7

  • Tuner

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

GENEL ÖZELLIKLER

  • Smart Özellikleri

    Ticari Smart Home, Web Tarayıcı, softAP, Magic Kumanda (Hazır)

  • Bağlanabilirlik

    Smart Share, Ekran Paylaşımı, Bluetooth Ses Senk.

  • Gelişmiş Ayar Seçeneği

    Otomatik Kapanma / Otomatik Uyku, Hareketli Göz Koruma, Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

  • Yönetim

    Uzaktan Tanılama, EzManager (ilk yapılandırma için)

  • Etkileşim

    HTNG / HDMI-CEC

  • RJP arabirimi

    RS232C, HDMI

  • DRM (Dijital Hak Yönetimi)

    Pro:Idiom

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.