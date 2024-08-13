About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric Direct özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

Pro:Centric Direct özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

50UR767H0ZC

Pro:Centric Direct özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Front view with infill image

Pro:Centric Direct özellikli 4K UHD Hospitality TV

Otel duvarında asılı canlı ve parlak bir ekrana sahip TV.

* 65 inç
* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler yalnızca temsilidir.

Saf Renklerin Ortaya Çıkardığı Gerçek 4K

NanoCell TV, gelişmiş NanoCell teknolojisi ile geniş bir renk yelpazesi ve gerçekçi doğruluk sağlayarak LG Otel Televizyonunu neredeyse kusursuz hale getirir. NanoCell TV'nin sunduğu Gerçek 4K ile parlak ve net görsel deneyimi keşfedin.

NanoCell TV ve LG Standart TV arasındaki karşılaştırma, yaprak üzerindeki çiy damlalarını gösteren ekran.

Nano Çerçeve, Sofistike Bir Ortam Sunar

Minimal Nano Çerçeve özelliğine sahip NanoCell, her türlü iç mekana uyum sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır ve hem büyüleyici hem de zarif bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

Ekran ile gerçek görüntü arasındaki farkı azaltarak ekrandaki zebraların canlı görünmesini sağlayan incecik çerçeveli TV.

Pro:Centric Direct

Otel içerik yönetimi çözümü Pro:Centric Direct, tek bir tıklamayla servis ve IP ağ tabanlı uzaktan yönetimi kolaylaştıran kolay ve basit düzenleme araçları sunar. Pro:Centric Direct çözümü, kullanıcıların arayüzlerini kolayca düzenlemelerini sağlayan özelleştirilmiş arayüz sunar ve odadaki tüm TV'leri verimli bir şekilde yönetir. En yeni PCD sürümü, IoT tabanlı dahili kontrolün yanı sıra LG Natural Language Processing (NLP) aracılığıyla sesli kontrol işlevi de sunar. Bu IoT ve sesle ilgili işlevler, yapay zeka ile gelecek neslin otel odalarına hazırlanmak için başlangıç ​​noktanız olacak.

Sunucu üzerinden Pro:Centric Direct çözümünü kullanarak oteldeki TV'nin içerik ve ayarlarını yöneten adam.

* Bazı özellikler PCD sürümlerine göre desteklenmeyebilir.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud, kuruluşun CMS çözümünün kullanılabilirliğini ve sistemin bulutlaştırılmasını iyileştirerek 3. taraf çözüm hizmetini destekler. Ayrıca, göz alıcı bir kontrol paneli ile veri toplama ve analitik platformunu geliştiren çeşitli tasarım şablonları sunar.

Pro:Centric Cloud üzerinde çalışan kadın.

Daha Yenilikçi LG webOS 6.0

En yeni LG Smart TV özelliklerini inceleyerek yenilikçi teknoloji, çarpıcı netlik ve gerçek renkler sunan televizyonları keşfedin. Yeni eklenen Galeri Modu, televizyonu özelleştirilmiş bir saat olarak veya yaşam alanınızla ve hayatınızla mükemmel uyumlu bir sanat eseri olarak kullanmanızı sağlar.

Pro:Centric Cloud üzerinde çalışan kadın.

SoftAP

Yazılımla etkinleştirilen Erişim Noktası (SoftAP), TV'yi kablosuz bir erişim noktası olarak kullanan ve konukların kendi cihazlarını SoftAP'ye bağlamalarına olanak tanıyan "sanal" bir Wi-Fi özelliğidir. Yöneticilerin sinyal seviyesi, SoftAP şifreleri gibi oda içi SoftAP bilgilerini yönetmesine olanak tanıyan Köprü Modunu destekler.

"Sanal" Wi-Fi özelliği olan Soft AP özelliğine sahip bir TV.

* SoftAP, TV açıldıktan sonra kurulum menüsüne kurulmalıdır.
* Ekran Paylaşımı aynı anda çalıştırılamayabilir.

Hoş Geldiniz Videosu/Ekranı

Ticari televizyonlar, birden fazla görüntüyü gösterme özelliği sayesinde, otel odalarında çeşitli karşılama mesajlarına kullanılmasını mümkün kılarak müşterilerin kendilerine ilgi gösterildiğini hissetmelerini sağlar.

 

LG Ticari televizyonları kontrol eden, uzaktan kumandalı bir set üstü kutu.

IR Çıkışı

İnteraktif set üstü kutusu kullanılarak, tüm LG Ticari TV'ler tek bir uzaktan kumanda ile kontrol edilebilir.

* Bu özellik için, TV modeline bağlı olarak bir kısıtlama söz konusu olabilir.

Otel Modu (Halka Açık Ekran Modu)

Kanal seçiminden ses düzeyine kadar tüm televizyon ayarlarını iş amaçlı alanlarda kontrol edebilirsiniz. Aynı zamanda, TV’lerdeki varsayılan ayarları gerektiğinde tekrar yüklemenize olanak tanır.

 

Ekranın ayar verileri USB'de saklanabilir ve diğer ekranlara aktarılabilir.

USB Kopyalama

USB veri klonlama, optimum çalışma için birden fazla ekranı yönetmeyi daha verimli hale getirir. Her ekranı birer birer ayarlamak yerine, veriler bir ekran için USB’ye kopyalanabilir ve daha sonra bu veriler bir USB eklentisi aracılığıyla diğer ekranlara gönderilir.
Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Kategori

    Pro:Centric Smart

TASARIM

  • Araç Adı

    NANO80

  • Stant Türü

    Stantsız (Aksesuar İçin: 1 Kutup) * 32~55" : Dönüş / Diğer: Sabit

  • Ön Yüz Rengi

    Ashed Blue

EKRAN

  • Boyut (inç)

    55

  • Çözünürlük

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.)

    360 nit

VİDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    EVET

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    EVET

AUDIO (SES)

  • Hoparlör (Ses Çıkışı)

    20W

  • AI Ses

    EVET

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    EVET (Hazır, MMR Gerekli)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Otomatik Teletext)

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÇÖZÜMÜ

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    EVET

  • webRTC (Gerçek Zamanlı İletişim)

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric V

    EVET

  • Pro:Centric Server

    EVET

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    EVET

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    EVET

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    EVET

AKILLI İŞLEV

  • webOS sürümü

    webOS 6.0

  • Web Tarayıcı

    EVET

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Uyumluluğu

    EVET (Hazır)

  • Mood Display

    EVET

  • Gallery Mode

    EVET

  • Wi-Fi

    EVET

  • Bluetooth

    EVET

  • Soft AP

    EVET

  • Screen Share

    EVET

  • DIAL

    EVET

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    EVET

  • HDMI-ARC

    EVET (HDMI2)

  • Ses Tanıma (Bağımsız/Çözüm)

    EVET

  • IoT

    EVET

OTELCILIK ÖZELLIĞI

  • EzManager

    EVET

  • USB Cloning

    EVET

  • RF üzerinde uyanma

    EVET

  • WOL

    EVET

  • SNMP

    EVET

  • Tanılama

    EVET (IP Uzaktan kumanda)

  • HTNG-CEC (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (Sürüm)

    EVET (1.4)

  • IR Çıkışı

    EVET (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Çoklu IR Kodu

    EVET

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    EVET

  • Welcome Video

    EVET

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    EVET

  • Insert Image

    EVET

  • One Channel Map

    EVET

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    EVET (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    EVET

  • V-Lan Tag

    EVET

  • Mobile Remote

    EVET

  • Port Block

    EVET

  • Lock mode

    EVET (Sınırlı)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    EVET

  • Conformal Coating

    EVET

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    EVET

DIKEY İŞLEV (HASTANE)

  • Sağlık Kulaklık Modu

    EVET

DIKEY İŞLEV (KURUMSAL / PERAKENDE)

  • RTC (Gerçek Zamanlı Saat)

    EVET

  • NTP senkronize zamanlayıcı

    EVET

  • BEACON

    EVET

  • Video Tag

    EVET (2 Video)

BAĞLANTILAR

  • HDMI Girişi

    EVET (2 adet)

  • USB (Ver.)

    EVET (2 adet / 2.0)

  • RF Girişi

    EVET (2 adet)

  • Dijital Ses Çıkışı (Optik)

    EVET

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı (3,5 mm Telefon jakı)

    EVET

  • Kulaklık Çıkışı

    EVET

  • CI Slot

    EVET (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Kullanım Amacı)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Telefon jakı)

    EVET (Telefon jakı)

MEKANIK

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Kilit

    EVET

  • Credenza/Emniyet Vidası Deliği

    EVET (Stant Gerekli)

  • Kilitleme Plakası (kolay kurulum için)

    EVET (Stant Gerekli)

BOYUTLAR / AĞIRLIK

  • Stantsız Boyut (G x Y x D)

    1120 x 653 x 49.2 mm

  • Sevkiyat Boyutu (G x Y x D)

    1215 x 775 x 152 mm

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Üzerinde)

    12.3/12.3/11.8/19.9 mm

  • Çerçeve Genişliği (Sol/Sağ/Üst/Alt, Çerçeve Dışında)

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.2 mm

  • Stantsız Ağırlık

    14.0 kg

  • Sevkiyat Ağırlığı

    16.7 kg

GÜÇ ÖZELLIKLERI

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tüketimi (Maks)

    136W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    112W

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

STANDART

  • Güvenlik

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Diğer

    Uygulanamaz

STANDART (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Sınıfı

    A

  • Güç Tüketimi

    78W

  • Parlaklık Oranı (%)

    65

  • Ortalama Yıllık Tüketim (kWh)

    108

STANDART (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On modu

    77W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On modu

    97W

AKSESUARLAR

  • Uzaktan kumanda tipi

    S-Con / MMR (opsiyonel)

  • Güç Kablosu

    YES (1.5M / Straight)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.