Kompakt Serisi

HDR Destekli Canlı Renk İfadesi
HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) desteğiyle, içerikler daha canlı hale gelir ve daha iyi bir görsel etki sunar. Daha geniş renk spektrumu ve daha yüksek kontrast oranı, izleyenlerin gerçekçi içerikten tümüyle keyif almasını sağlar.