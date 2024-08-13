We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
sRGB %115 (Alan), %99'un Üzerinde (Kapsama)
Standart DICOM Bölüm 14 ile sRGB %115 Alan ve %99'dan Fazla Kapsamı destekleyen 32HL714S cerrahi monitör, invaziv cerrahi sırasında doğru renk tanıma ve derinlik algısı için tasarlanmıştır. Cerrahların doğru ve gerçekçi görüntüler görmesini sağlarken hassas ameliyatları mümkün kılar.