LG 31,5" 4K IPS Cerrahi Monitör

32HL714S-W

LG 31,5" 4K IPS Cerrahi Monitör

önden görünüm
4K Cerrahi Ekran

Cerrahi Hassasiyet Sunan Büyük Ekran

LG'nin yenilikçi teknolojisine sahip, yüksek çözünürlüklü LG 4K cerrahi monitör, hassas cerrahi uygulamaları için doğruluk, kullanıcı rahatlığı ve güvenilirlik sağlar.

doğruluk___31,5"_4k_ips_/_hdr10_/_srgb_?5_alan,__kolaylık___4_pbp_ve_pip_/_ayna_ve_döndürme_modu_/ 12G-SDI Desteği

31,5 inç 4K IPS

Geniş Görüş ile Gelişmiş
Doğruluk

31,5 inç 4K IPS ekranıyla LG cerrahi monitör, görüntüleri her açıdan doğru şekilde izlemek için görsel konfor sağlar. Böylece yanlış algılama riskini azaltır ve daha iyi sonuçlar üretmeye yardımcı olur.

31,5" 4K: Full HD 4K, IPS Geniş İzleme Açısı: 178°

cie_1931_renk_alanı_diyagramı__srgb_/ LG, ? daha geniş renk alanı

sRGB %115 (Alan), %99'un Üzerinde (Kapsama)

Standart DICOM Bölüm 14 ile sRGB %115 Alan ve %99'dan Fazla Kapsamı destekleyen 32HL714S cerrahi monitör, invaziv cerrahi sırasında doğru renk tanıma ve derinlik algısı için tasarlanmıştır. Cerrahların doğru ve gerçekçi görüntüler görmesini sağlarken hassas ameliyatları mümkün kılar.

Parlaklık Dengeleme Yok - Parlaklık Dengeleme

Parlaklık Dengeleme

Parlaklık Dengeleme özelliğine sahip LG cerrahi monitör, parlaklığı sabit tutabilir. Sensörü, arka ışığı ve yerel aydınlatma koşullarını dikkatle ölçer. Ardından cerrahi prosedür için doğru parlaklığı optimize eder.
HDR10 Yok - HDR10

HDR10 desteği

LG 4K cerrahi monitör, endoskop kameraları gibi HDR destekli tıbbi cihazlara uyumludur. Karanlık alanlarda siyah rengi bastırmadan, cihazlardan canlı bir şekilde görüntüler sunabilir.
PBP, PIP ve 12G-SDI Desteği

Tek Ekranda Çoklu Sinyaller

32HL714S; 4PBP, PIP ve genişletilmiş bağlantı noktalarına kadar destek sunar ve tek bir ekranda birkaç cihazdan birden fazla sinyali görmenize olanak tanır. Endoskopik kameradaki endoskopik video, yaşamsal belirti görüntüsü ve floroskopik görüntüden oluşan bir kombinasyon ekranı oluşturabilirsiniz.

4k_ile_3pbp_/_4pbp_/_pip_/ 12G-SDI Desteği

12G-SDI Desteği: LG 4K Cerrahi Ekran, stabil cerrahi için gecikme olmaksızın tek bir koaksiyel kablo üzerinden 4K sinyallerin uzun mesafeli aktarımını sağlar.

12G-SDI Desteği

32HL714S, stabil cerrahi için gecikme olmaksızın tek bir koaksiyel kablo üzerinden 4K sinyallerin uzun mesafeli aktarımını sağlayan 12G-SDI Destekli 31,5 inç 4K (3840x2160) IPS ekrana sahiptir. (12G-SDI giriş aktarım maksimum mesafesi üreticiye göre değişiklik gösterebilir: BELDEN 1694A kablosu ile 50 milyona kadar / CANARE UHD 5.5C kablosu ile 70 milyona kadar)
Yük Devretme Giriş Anahtarı: Ana kaynak eksik olduğunda, ekran otomatik olarak bir yük devretme kaynağına geçer ve sinyal geri geldiğinde ana kaynağı geri yükler.

Yük Devretme Giriş Anahtarı

Ana kaynak eksik olduğunda, ekran otomatik olarak bir yük devretme (yedekleme) kaynağına geçer ve sinyal geri geldiğinde ana kaynağı geri yükler. Monitörün ayar menüsünde ana girişi ve yük devretme girişini ayarlayabilirsiniz.
Orijinal ekran, Ayna ekranı ve 180° Döndürme
Ayna ve Döndürme

Mükemmel Operasyon Görünümünü Bulun

Ayna ve Döndürme işlevlerine sahip 32HL714S, ameliyathanedeki rahatlığınızı artırmak için mükemmel şekilde optimize edilmiş operasyon görünümünü ayarlamanıza yardımcı olur. 180 derece döndürülmüş görüntüyü veya görmek istediğiniz ayna görüntüsünü seçebilirsiniz.
toz_geçirmez_ve_suya_dayanıklı__ip35_(ön)_/ IP32 (Ön hariç gövde) derecelendirmeleri

Toz Geçirmez ve Suya Dayanıklı

Temizlenebilen ve dayanıklı LG cerrahi monitörler, önde IP35 ve ön kısım hariç gövdede IP32 sınıfı olup, her yönden sabitlenir, kan veya vücut sıvıları gibi maddelerle temasa karşı koruma sağlar.
Tüm Özellikler

BOYUTLAR/AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ayaklı Ağırlık [kg]

    HAYIR

  • Ayaksız Ağırlık [kg]

    13.5

  • Nakliye Ağırlığı [kg]

    18.5

ÖZELLIKLER

  • HDR10

    EVET

  • HDR Etkisi

    EVET

  • DICOM Uyumlu

    EVET

  • Hot Key

    EVET(Giriş 2 / Çıkış 1 adet)

  • Donanım Kalibrasyonu

    Donanım Kalibrasyonu Hazır

  • Parlaklık stabilizasyonu

    EVET

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    HAYIR

  • Titreşimsiz Güvenli

    EVET

  • Varlık Sensörü

    HAYIR

  • Ön Sensör

    HAYIR

  • Okuyucu Modu

    HAYIR

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Patoloji Modu

    HAYIR

  • Süper Çözünürlük+

    EVET

  • Döndürme ve Aynalama Modu

    EVET

  • Yük Devretme Giriş Anahtarı

    EVET

  • Odak Görünümü

    HAYIR

  • Işık Kutusu Modu

    HAYIR

  • Aydınlatma

    HAYIR

  • Siyah Sabitleyici

    EVET

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

  • BİP

    EVET

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    EVET

BAĞLANTI

  • 3G-SDI

    EVET

  • 12G-SDI

    EVET

  • Bileşik (Çözünürlük)

    HAYIR

  • S-Video

    HAYIR

  • Bileşen (Çözünürlük)

    HAYIR

  • RS-232

    EVET

  • D-Sub

    HAYIR

  • DVI-D

    EVET(Giriş 1 / Çıkış 1 adet)

  • HDMI

    EVET(1 adet)

  • Ekran Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET(Giriş 1 / Çıkış 1 adet)

  • Yıldırım

    HAYIR

  • Papatya zinciri

    HAYIR

  • USB Yukarı Akış Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Aşağı Akış Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET(1ea/ver2.0)

  • kulaklık çıkışı

    HAYIR

GÜÇ

  • Tip

    Harici Güç(Adaptör)

  • DC Output

    24V, 7.5A

  • AC girişi

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Güç Tüketimi (Maks.)

    180W

  • Güç Tüketimi (DC Kapalı)

    0,3 W'tan az

STANDART

  • KGMP

    EVET

  • KC (Kore Cumhuriyeti için)

    HAYIR

  • RoHS

    EVET

  • ULAŞMAK

    EVET

  • AEEE

    EVET

  • MFDS

    EVET

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • saldırılara dayanıklı

    IK06

  • UL (cUL)

    EVET

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    EVET

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    EVET

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    EVET

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    EVET

  • CE

    EVET

  • FDA

    1. sınıf

  • ISO13485

    EVET

  • GMP

    EVET

AKSESUAR

  • Güç kablosu

    EVET

  • Adaptör

    EVET

  • Kalibrasyon Raporu (Kağıt)

    EVET

  • DVI-D (Renkli/Uzunluk)

    HAYIR

  • HDMI (Renkli/Uzunluk)

    EVET

  • USB3.0 Yukarı Akış Kablosu

    HAYIR

  • D-Sub

    HAYIR

  • Ekran Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET

EKRAN

  • Boyut [İnç]

    31.5

  • Çözünürlük

    3840x2160

  • En Boy Oranı

    0.672916666666667

  • Piksel Aralığı [mm]

    0,18159 x 0,18159

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    sRGB %99 (CIE1931)

  • Renk Biti

    10bit

  • Kontrast Oranı (Tip.)

    41.6673611111111

  • Yüzey İşlem

    Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Tepki Süresi

    5ms (Daha Hızlı GtG)

  • Görüş Açısı (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

YAZILIM UYGULAMASI

  • Kubyx

    HAYIR

  • LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu (True Color Pro)

    EVET

  • Çift Denetleyici

    HAYIR

MEKANIK

  • Sınırsız Tasarım

    Normal

  • Mekanik Güç Anahtarı

    EVET

  • OneClick Standı

    HAYIR

  • Konum Ayarlamalarını Görüntüle

    HAYIR

  • Duvara Monte Edilebilir [mm]

    200x100 & 100x100

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.