Gizli tavan tipi

LG Gizli Tavan Tipi, iç estetiği etkilemeden optimum sıcaklık kontrolü sağlayan gizli soğutma ve ısıtma çözümüdür.

Gizli Tavan Kanalı1

Gizli Tavan Kanalı

İç mekan estetiği gerektiren uygulamalara uygun görünmez soğutma çözümü.

Birden Çok Oda için Çalışma1

Birden Çok Oda için Çalışma

Spiral bir kanal (gömülü veya esnek tip) ve akış odası kullanarak, aynı anda birkaç oda için soğutma ve ısıtma çalıştırmak mümkündür.

E.S.P. Kontrol1

E.S.P. Kontrol

E.S.P. (Harici Statik Basınç) kontrol fonksiyonu, uzaktan kumanda ile hava hacmi kontrolünü kolayca yapabilir. BLDC motor, harici statik basınçtan bağımsız olarak fan hızını ve hava hacmini kontrol edebilir. Hava akışını kontrol etmek için ek aksesuar gerekmez.

İki Termistör Kontrolü1

İki Termistör Kontrolü

İç ortam sıcaklığı, uzaktan kumandadaki termistörler kullanılarak ve tek bir yerde iç üniteden sensör sıcaklık farkına kadar kontrol edilebilir. İki termistör, daha rahat bir ortam için iç hava sıcaklığını optimize edebilir.

Minimize Edilmiş Yükseklik1

Minimize Edilmiş Yükseklik

Yeni orta statik kanallar ideal çözüm sağlar
sınırlı alanda kurulum için.

Esnek Kurulum (Yalnızca Düşük Statik Kanal).1

Esnek Kurulum (Yalnızca Düşük Statik Kanal).

Yeni düşük statik kanal, kurulum koşullarında arka veya alttan hava girişine izin verir.

Gizli tavan tipi Serisi1

Gizli tavan tipi Serisi

