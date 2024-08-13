About Cookies on This Site

Yer tavan tipi

Yer tavan tipi ünite, güçlü soğutma ve ısıtma performansı sağlar ve herhangi türde bir alan ile mükemmel şekilde uyum sağlayarak modern bir tasarım sunar.

Tavana Asılı ve Yer Tipi

Yer tavan tipi

İç ortamla mükemmel uyum sağlayan modern ve zevkli estetik.

Özellikleri Serisi
Özellikleri
Bizimle İletişime Geçin
air-solution_02_Differentiated_Design_20112017_D_1511144351558

Farklılaştırılmış Tasarım

Tavandan asma ünitenin ödüllü şıklığı, çarpıcı V şekilli tasarım ve siyah kanat ile birlikte gelir.

Güçlü Soğutma ve Isıtma

Güçlü soğutma ve ısıtma performansı, geniş alanlarda çalışmaya izin verir. Hava akışı klimadan 15m'ye kadar uzağa ulaşabilir.

air-solution_04_Two_Thermistors_Control_(Optional)_20112017_D_1511144527277

İki Termistör Kontrolü (İsteğe Bağlı)

Opsiyonel bir kontrol paneli, birden fazla yerden hassas iç sıcaklık kontrollerine izin veren ikinci bir termistör içerir.Opsiyonel bir kontrol paneli, birden fazla yerden hassas iç sıcaklık kontrollerine izin veren ikinci bir termistör içerir.

Kolay Kurulum ve Bakım

Tek dokunuşlu içeri / dışarı filtre yapısı ve kolay temizlik ve bakım için dışarı kayan basitleştirilmiş iki parçalı filtre ile kurulum hızı ve kolaylığı iyileştirilmiştir.

air-solution_06_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_Line_Up_20112017_D_1511144662591

Yer-Tavan Tipi Serisi

Satın Almak İçin Talep

Ürün hakkında daha fazla bilgi almak için lütfen sorgulama yapın ve kısa süre içinde sizinle iletişime geçeceğiz.

Satın Almak İçin Talep Daha fazla bilgi edin