LBE DOOH

Dayanıklı ve yüksek görüntü kalitesine sahip dış mekan LED ekranlara mı ihtiyacınız var? Dış mekan için farklı boyutlarda LED bilgi ekranları sunan LG LBE DOOH serisi, kusursuz tasarım özellikleri sayesinde her türlü ortamda rahatlıkla kullanılabiliyor.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH serisi, dış mekan kurulumlarına uygundur ve enerji tasarruflu performansıyla kusursuz kurulum için alüminyum döküm ince gövdeye sahiptir. Reklam içeriğini oynatmak için ideal olan 4:3, 8:9 ve 16:9 çerçeve oranlarına göre yapılandırılabilir.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554356105032
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-01_1554162152917
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-02_1554162167851
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-03_1554162178753
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-04_1554162188996
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-05_1554162201579
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-06_1554162214040
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-07_1554162223989
ID-LBE-DOOH-01-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554339396959

Hava Koşullarına Dayanıklı Güvenilir Tasarım

Ünite kasasının önü ve arkası sırasıyla IP65 ve IP54 sertifikalı olup hava koşullarından ve zararlı dış ortamlardan etkilenmeden kararlı çalışma sağlar.

ID-LBE-DOOH-02-Front-or-Rear_1554339451208

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, önden veya arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

*LBE040DD4 modeli hariç

ID-LBE-DOOH-03-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554339487865

Alüminyum Pres Döküm Çerçeve Tasarımı

Alüminyum çerçeve tasarımı kabinlere net açılar ve yüzeyler katar, böylece düz ekran görüntüsünü bozabilecek boşlukları ortadan kaldırır.

ID-LBE-DOOH-04-Fast-Lock-for-Easy-Assembly_1554339921246

Kolay Montaj için Hızlı Kilit

Ünite kasaları birbirine "hızlı kilitleme" özeliği ile kolayca bağlanabilir.

https://www.lg.com/tr/images/CS/features/ID-LBE-DOOH-05-Attachable-Power-Unit_1554339969304.jpg

Eklenebilir Kontrol/Güç Ünitesi

Ünite kasalarına takılan ve kolaylıkla çıkarılabilen güç ve kontrol üniteleri onarım işlemlerini kolaylaştırır.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554421157872

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554421206882

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554421258234

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)4.008.008.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)160x18080x9080x90
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.9
Servis erişimiArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)5,0005,5005,000
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey160/120160/120160/120
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)141414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)120/360110/330110/330
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)780720720
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,8403,840
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*50,00080,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/ArkaIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54
Vertical Table
Model AdıLBE100DD3LBE100DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)10.0010.00
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)64x7264x72
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)640x720x90640x720x90
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.9
Servis erişimiÖn ve ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)5,5005,000
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey160/120160/120
Parlaklık/Renk Tekdüzeliği≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)1414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)110/330110/330
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)780720
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,840
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*80,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH
IP sınıfı Ön/ArkaIP65/IP54IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.