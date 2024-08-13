About Cookies on This Site

LBE Standard

Üstün LG teknolojisi, dış mekan LED ekranlara da güç katıyor. Hafif, ince tasarımı ve her türlü hava koşuluna karşı dayanıklı tasarımıyla LG LBE Standart serisi, dış mekanlara özel ekran çözümleri arayanlara hitap ediyor.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE Standart

LBE Standart serisi makul ve çok yönlü performans sunar. Kolay montaj ve bakım için çeşitli yaratıcı ve kullanıcı dostu tasarımlarda mevcuttur.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
tr-lbestandard-gallery-1
lbe-standard2
lbe-standard3
lbe-standard4
lbe-standard5
lbe-standard6
lbe-standard7
lbe-standard8
lbe-standard9
lbe-standard10
D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

Lightweight and Slim Design

Her ünite kasası 8,2 kg ve 12,5 kg ağırlığındadır ve 68 mm derinliğe sahiptir. Bu, ekranların kolaylıkla monte edilmesini sağlar, montaj esnasında muhtemel hasarları azaltır ve bunları tutan yapı üzerindeki yükü azaltır.

D04_ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

Hava Koşullarına Dayanıklı Güvenilir Tasarım

Ünite kasasının önü ve arkası sırasıyla IP65 ve IP54 sertifikalı olup hava koşullarından ve zararlı dış ortamlardan etkilenmeden kararlı çalışma sağlar.

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, önden veya arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

*Destek modele göre değişebilir

D06_ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_1554340781669

Kolay Bakım

Ünite kasalarına takılı güç ve kontrol modülleri kolayca çıkarılabilir ve olası sorunları düzeltmeyi kolaylaştırır.

D07_ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

Kolay Kurulum

Üstte ve altta mıknatıslar, konumlandırma pimleri ve pratik kilitler dahil olmak üzere çeşitli faktörler, montaj görevlisinin ekranları kolaylıkla monte etmesine ve sökmesine yardımcı olur.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)3.913.913.913.91
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)128x128128x256128x128128x256
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)5,5005,5005,5005,500
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,5006,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Parlaklık/Renk
Tekdüzeliği		97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,0005,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)14141414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)640660640660
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,8403,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		80,00080,00050,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH
IP sınıfı Ön / ArkaIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)4.634.634.634.63
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)108x108108x216108x108108x216
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Servis erişimiArkaArkaArkaArka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)5,5005,5005,5005,500
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,5006,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Parlaklık/Renk
Tekdüzeliği		97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,0005,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)14141414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)640660640660
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		80,00080,00050,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH
IP sınıfı Ön / ArkaIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)6.946.946.946.94
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)72x7272x14472x7272x72
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Servis erişimiArkaArkaArkaArka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)5,5005,5005,5005,500
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,5006,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Parlaklık/Renk
Tekdüzeliği		97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,0005,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)14141414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)640660640660
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		80,00080,00050,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH
IP sınıfı Ön / ArkaIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.