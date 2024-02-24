About Cookies on This Site

43UH5N-E

UHD Signage Ekran

(3)
Dolgu resimli önden görünüm


LG webOS Platformu ve Gelişmiş Güvenlik ile UHD Signage Ekranı

Bir alışveriş merkezinin iç duvarına monte edilmiş Signage ekran canlı renklerle reklamları gösteriyor.

* 75 inç
* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Ultra HD’nin Full HD’ye kıyasla dört kat daha yüksek görüntü kalitesine sahip olduğu karşılaştırmalı olarak tek bakışta gösteriliyor.

Yüksek Çözünürlüklü Ekran

FHD’den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlük sunarak müşterileri görsel açıdan tatmin eder. Ayrıca ekrandaki parlama önleyici kaplama, parlak aydınlatmalı ortamlarda ekrandaki yansımayı azaltır, görünürlüğü ve okunabilirliği artırarak müşterilere oldukça rahat izlenen bir ekran sunar.

Sezgisel GUI ile birden fazla görev aynı anda yapılabilir.

Kullanışlı webOS Platformu

UH5N-E, ayrı bir medya oynatıcı gerektirmeden birden fazla görevi gerçekleştirmesine olanak tanıyan yüksek performanslı bir SoC ile donatılmıştır. webOS platformu, kullanıcı konforunu artıran sezgisel bir kullanıcı arayüzüne sahip uygulama geliştirme araçları sunar, harici sensörlerle ve webOS iş ortağı uygulamalarıyla kolay bağlantı kurulmasını sağlar ve SI dostu bir ortam yaratır.

Güvenilir Dayanıklılık

İş ortamları için optimize edilmiş UH5N-E, kararlı bir çalışma sağlayan güç kartı üzerindeki koruyucu kaplama sayesinde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve neme karşı korunmuştur. Ayrıca, IP5x, 30 derece eğim ve Şok İzleme gibi müşteri odaklı özellikler hem güvenilirlik hem de memnuniyet sağlar.

UH5N-E güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan Koruyucu Kaplama bulunur.

Verimli Alan Kullanımı İçin Tasarım

İnce çerçeveler ve basit kablo yönetimi ile tasarlanan UH5N-E alandan tasarruf sağlar. Özel gizli güç girişleri ile duvara yakın monte edilebilir ve ince braketi ile sadece yaklaşık 13 mm boşluk bırakır. Çerçeve aksesuarları, çerçeveyi bir sanat eserine dönüştürerek müşterinin iç mekanıyla eşleşen şık bir iç mekan ögesi haline getirir.

İnce çerçeveli UH5N-E, duvara yakın monte edilir ve basit bir kablo yönetim sistemi ile yerden tasarruf sağlayan bir tasarım sunar.

Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklı oabilir.
* Çerçeve aksesuarları ilave maliyet ile ayrı satılır.

UH5N-E, önemli verileri harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı koruyan güvenlik özelliklerine sahiptir.

Geliştirilmiş Güvenlik Özellikleri

LG'nin Geliştirilmiş Çekirdek Koruması (EKP) teknolojisi de dahil olmak üzere güvenlik özellikleri sağlayan UH5N- önemli verileri harici erişimlerden veya saldırılardan korur. LG UHD Signage, müşterilerin verilerini ve işleri güvenli şekilde koruyarak bilgi güvenliği alanında güvenilir sertifikalara sahiptir. Örneğin bu model, ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Sertifikalıdır.

LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla sürdürülebilir bir gelecek için aktif olarak çalışır.

Sürdürülebilirlik

Yenilik ve sürdürülebilirliğe olan bağlılığıyla LG üreticiler, tüketiciler ve gelecek nesiller için daha iyi bir gelecek yaratmaya çalışır. Atığı azaltmak, geri dönüşümü en üst düzeye çıkarmak için etkin güç yönetimine odaklanan LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla sürdürülebilirlik için aktif olarak çalışır.

SuperSign Çözümleri

SuperSign, alanınızdaki yaratıcı ve düzenli dijital bilgi ekranı içerikleri için entegre ve sezgisel bir içerik yönetim çözümüdür. Kullanışlı kullanıcı deneyimleri ile müşteriler ve bir dizi hizmet arasında bağlantı kurar. SuperSign Cloud gibi birçok farklı versiyonu keşfederek size en uygun seçeneğin keyfini sürün.

Kafe yöneticileri, içerik yönetimi yazılımını kullanarak kafenin duvarına kurulu ekranda görüntülenecek olan menüleri oluşturuyor.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    43"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Kenar

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:09

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Tip.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1.000:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1.000.000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 95%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178X178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10bit(D), 1,07 Milyar Renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    TR : 8 ms / Tf : 10 ms

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    0,28

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 Sa. (Dk.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Evet / Evet

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Evet(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP Girişi

    Evet(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C Girişi

    Evet(1), 4 pinli telefon jakı

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Evet(1)

  • IR Girişi

    Evet(1)

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 İpucu A(1)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Evet(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Giriş: HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Evet(1)

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Evet(1), 4 pinli telefon jakı

  • IR Çıkışı

    X (RS232C IN/OUT ile IR Papatya Zincirini Destekler)

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Evet(Giriş HDMI, DP / Çıkış HDMI)

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Üst/Sağ/Sol: 8,9 mm, D: 12,9 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    11,1 kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    12,8 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    963,0 x 556,2 x 29,7 mm (IR Hariç)

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1055,0x660,0x142,0 mm

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Evet

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Evet

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Evet(harici IR)

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Evet

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Evet

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Evet

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Evet

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Evet

  • Yük Devretme

    Evet

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Evet

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Evet

  • RS232C Sync

    Evet

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • PIP

    Evet

  • PBP

    Evet(4)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Video Etiketi

    Evet(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Evet

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Evet

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Evet

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Evet

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Evet (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Evet

  • SNMP

    Evet

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Evet

  • Otomatik ID

    Evet

  • Durum Postalama

    Evet

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Evet

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Evet

  • Crestron Connected

    Evet

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Evet

  • PM modu

    Evet

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Evet

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Evet

  • Beacon

    Evet

  • HDMI-CEC

    Evet

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Evet

  • webRTC

    Evet

  • Pro:Idiom

    Evet

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10% ila 80%

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Guç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    80W

  • Maks.

    120W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    273 BTU/Sa(Tip., 409 BTU/Saat(Maks.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    56W

  • DPM

    0,5W

  • Kapatma

    0,5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Yerleşik)

    Evet (10W)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB/NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıfı "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Evet (YeniErP/O)

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Evet

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Evet

  • SuperSign Control+

    Evet / Evet

  • SuperSign WB

    Evet

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Evet

  • Promota

    Evet(AB/BDT için mevcut değildir)

  • Mobile CMS

    Evet

  • Connected Care

    Evet

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Orijinal), Fransızca (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Japonca (Avrupa), çe, Çekçe, Japonca, Türkiye, Arapça

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, QSG, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon - RS232C Cinsiyeti, Kablo Tutucu (2 adet), AC Kablo Tutucu (1 adet)

  • Opsiyonel

    İnce Duvar Montajı (WB21LMA/B), Duvar Montajı (LSW240A/B) Duvara Montaj Adaptörü (AM-B220S)"

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Evet(Maks. 30° derece, 40°C sıcaklık)

  • IP Sınıfı

    IP5X

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Evet

ÖZELLİK - DOKUNMATİK

  • Tepki Süresi (Windows 10 PC'de "Paint" uygulaması)

    TR : 8 ms / Tf : 10 ms

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.