UHD Bilgi Ekranı
55UH5Q-E_TK.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

UHD Bilgi Ekranı

55UH5Q-E_TK.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

UHD Bilgi Ekranı

55UH5Q-E
Dolgu resimli önden görünüm
Önden görünüm
-45 derece yandan görünüm
-90 derece yandan görünüm
+45 derece yandan görünüm
+90 derece yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Arkadan görünüm (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterebilir.)
Arkadan görünüm 2 (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterebilir..)
Arkadan görünüm 3 (* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterebilir..)
Temel Özellikler

  • Çözünürlük: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Parlaklık: 500 nit (Tipik)
  • Çerçeve Genişliği: 11,4 mm (Düz Çerçeve)
  • webOS Akıllı Platform
  • LG Shield
Daha fazla

LG webOS Platformu ve Gelişmiş Güvenlik Özellikli UHD Bilgi Ekranı

Kafenin içinde duvara monte edilmiş iki bilgi ekranının her birinde menü görüntüleri canlı bir şekilde sergileniyor.

* Bu sayfadaki tüm görseller sadece temsilidir.

Ekran içeriğinin bir bölümünü büyüterek canlı ve dinamik bir görüntü kalitesi sunar.

Ultra HD Çözünürlükle Olağanüstü Görüntü Kalitesi

UHD çözünürlük, içeriğin renklerini ve detaylarını canlı ve gerçekçi bir hale getirir. Ayrıca geniş görüntüleme açısı, içeriği netleştirir.

UH5Q’nin 11,4 mm çerçeve kalınlığı her açıdan net bir şekilde gösteriliyor.

Eşit ve İnce Çerçeve Tasarımı

UH5Q serisi, görsel uyuma sahip bir ekran çözümü oluşturmak için yatay ve dikey olarak mükemmel dengeli ve ince çerçevelere sahiptir. Özel tasarımı, perakende ortamlarında kurulumu basitleştirirken, gerçek anlamda sürükleyici bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

Sezgisel kullanıcı arabirimi ile birden fazla görev aynı anda yapılabilir.

Kullanışlı webOS Platformu

UH5Q, ayrı bir medya oynatıcı gerektirmeden birden fazla görevi aynı anda gerçekleştirmesine olanak tanıyan yüksek performanslı bir SoC ile donatılmıştır. webOS platformu, kullanıcı konforunu artıran sezgisel bir kullanıcı arabirimine sahip uygulama geliştirme araçları sunar. Ayrıca SI dostu bir ortam yaratmak için webOS iş ortağı uygulamalarını da içerir.

* SoC : Çip Üzerinde Sistem
** SI: Sistem Entegratörü

İnce çerçeveli UH5Q, duvara yakın monte edilmiş. Basit kablo yönetim sistemi ile yerden tasarruf sağlayan arka tasarımı sergileniyor.

Alan Faydası Sağlayan Tasarım

İnce çerçeveler ve basit kablo yönetimi ile tasarlanan UH5Q, alandan tasarruf sağlar. Özel gizli güç girişleriyle duvara yakın monte edilebilir ve ince braketi ile yalnızca yaklaşık 13,5 mm boşluk kalır.

* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak değişiklik göstereceğinden ürünün gerçek görüntüsünden biraz farklı olabilir.

Güvenilirlik Sunan Dayanıklılık

Ticari ortamlar için optimize edilmiş UH5Q, güç kartı üzerindeki kısmi koruyucu kaplama sayesinde tuz, toz, demir tozu ve neme karşı korunmuştur. Böylece istikrarlı bir çalışma sağlar. Ayrıca, IP5x ve Şok İzleme* gibi müşteri odaklı özellikler hem güvenilirlik hem de memnuniyet sağlar.

UH5N-E güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan Koruyucu Kaplama bulunur.

* Ürün üzerinde fiziksel bir etki oluştuğunda, medya denetleyicisi aracılığıyla yöneticiye uyarı gider.

UH5N-E, önemli verileri harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı koruyan güvenlik özelliklerine sahiptir.

Kapsamlı Güvenlik

webOS Bilgi Ekranı, işletim sistemi (OS) düzeyindeki güvenlik önlemlerinin ötesine geçer. LG Shield; sunucu, uygulama, işletim sistemi, sistem ve donanımı kapsayan beş kademeli bir savunma sistemi kullanır. Her katman bağımsız çalışarak farklı tehditlere karşı kapsamlı koruma sağlar. Ayrıca webOS platformu, ETSI EN 303 645’i destekler.

LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla sürdürülebilir bir gelecek için aktif olarak çalışır.

SuperSign Çözümleri

SuperSign, alanınızdaki yaratıcı ve düzenli dijital bilgi ekranı içerikleri için entegre ve sezgisel bir içerik yönetim çözümüdür. Kolay kullanıcı deneyimleri ile müşteriler ve bir dizi hizmet arasında bağlantı kurar. SuperSign Cloud gibi birçok farklı versiyonu keşfederek size en uygun seçeneğin keyfini sürün

*. SuperSign ayrı olarak satın alınır.

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    55"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    ADS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Kenar

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Tip.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1,200:1 (Tip)

  • Dinamik CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 95%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178 X 178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10 bit (D), 1,07 milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    8 m (G - G) (Tip.)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    %25 (Tip.)

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Var / Var

  • Saydamlık

    Yok

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yok

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Var(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP Girişi

    Var(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D Girişi

    Yok

  • RGB Girişi

    Yok

  • Ses Girişi

    Yok

  • RS232C Girişi

    Var (1), 4 pin Telefon girişi

  • IR Girişi

    Var(1)

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A(2)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Yok

  • DP Çıkışı

    Yok

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Var(1)

  • Dokunmatik USB

    Yok

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Var (1), 4 pinli Telefon girişi

  • IR Çıkışı

    Yok (RS232C GİRİŞ/ÇIKIŞ üzerinden IR papatya zinciri desteği)

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Yok

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Eş kenar çerçeve: 11,4 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    14.3 kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    18.1 kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1240.1 x 711.9 x 29.7mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Kulp

    300 x 300

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    1360.0 x 810.0 x 152.0mm

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Yok

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Var

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Var

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Var (Ayrıca satılır)

  • Piksel Sensörü

    Yok

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    Yok

  • Akım Sensörü

    Yok

  • BLU Sensörü

    Yok

  • Nem Sensörü

    Yok

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Var

  • Güç Göstergesi

    Yok

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Var

  • FAN (Dahili)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS8.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Var

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Var

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Var

  • Yük Devretme

    Var

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Var

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Var

  • RS232C Sync

    Var

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    Yok

  • PIP

    Var

  • PBP

    Var(4)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • Video Etiketi

    Var(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Var

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Var

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Var

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Var

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Var (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Var

  • SNMP

    Var

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Var

  • Otomatik ID

    Var

  • Durum Postalama

    Var

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Var

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Var (Belirlenecek)

  • Crestron Connected

    Var

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Var

  • PM modu

    Var

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Var

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Var

  • Beacon

    Var

  • HDMI-CEC

    Var

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Var

  • webRTC

    Var

  • Pro:Idiom

    Var

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    Yok

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    Yok

  • Tarama Çevirme

    Yok

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10 ila %80

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    103W

  • Maks.

    154W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    351 BTU/Sa(Tip.), 525 BTU/Sa(Maks)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    72W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    Var (10W X 2)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıfı "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Var / Var

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    Var / Karbon "CO2 Azaltıcı" (Belirlenecek)

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    Yok

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Var

  • SuperSign Control+

    Var

  • SuperSign WB

    Var

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Var

  • Promota

    Yok

  • Mobile CMS

    Var

  • Connected Care

    Var

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Orijinal), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe, Arapça, Lehçe

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, QSG, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon - RS232C Bağlantısı, Kablo Tutucu (Güç Kablosu İçin), IR/Işık Sensörü Alıcısı (Sadece AB/EK), Manyetik Levha (2 Adet, Sadece AB/EK)

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Yok

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Yok

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Yok

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Var (Maks. 15˚ derece, 40℃ sıcaklık) (Belirlenecek)

  • IP Sınıfı

    IP5X

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Var (Kısmi Alan Kaplaması)

  • Güç Koruması

    Yok

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Yok

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.