About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Signage Ekran
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

Destek

Kaynak

Bayi Bul

UHD Signage Ekran

Ürün Bilgi Formu
55UM5N-H

UHD Signage Ekran

(3)


LG webOS Platformu ve Gelişmiş Güvenlik ile UHD Signage Ekranı

Toplantı odasının duvarına toplantının içeriğini gösteren bir ekran kuruludur.

* 65 inç
* Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Ultra HD’nin Full HD’ye kıyasla dört kat daha yüksek görüntü kalitesine sahip olduğu karşılaştırmalı olarak tek bakışta gösteriliyor.

Yüksek Çözünürlüklü Ekran

FHD’den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlük sunarak müşterileri görsel olarak tatmin eder. Ayrıca ekrandaki parlama önleyici kaplama, parlak aydınlatmalı ortamlarda ekrandaki yansımayı azaltır, görünürlüğü ve okunurluğu artırarak müşterilere oldukça rahat izlenen bir ekran sunar.

Sezgisel GUI ile birden fazla görev aynı anda yapılabilir.

Kullanışlı webOS Platformu

UM5N-H, ayrı bir medya oynatıcı gerektirmeden birden fazla görevi gerçekleştirmesine olanak tanıyan yüksek performanslı bir SoC ile donatılmıştır. webOS platformu, kullanıcı konforunu artıran sezgisel bir kullanıcı arayüzüne sahip uygulama geliştirme araçları sunar, harici sensörlerle ve webOS iş ortağı uygulamalarıyla kolay bağlantı kurulmasını sağlar ve SI dostu bir ortam yaratır.

Güvenilir Dayanıklılık

İş ortamları için geliştirilmiş UM5N-H, güç kartı üzerindeki koruyucu kaplama sayesinde tuz, toz, demir tuzu ve nemin potansiyel etkilerine karşı korunmuştur. Ayrıca, IP5x, 30 derece eğim ve Darbe İzleme gibi müşteri odaklı özellikler hem güvenilirlik hem de memnuniyet sağlar.

UM5N-H güç kartı üzerinde, tuzlu veya nemli bir ortamda bile ekranı korumaya yardımcı olan Koruyucu Kaplama bulunur.

Verimli Alan Kullanımı için Tasarım

İnce çerçeveler ve basit kablo yönetimi ile tasarlanan UM5N-H alandan tasarruf sağlar. Özel gizli güç girişleri ile duvarlara yakın monte edilebilir ve ince braketi ile sadece yaklaşık 13 mm boşluk bırakır.

İnce çerçeveli UM5N-H, duvara yakın monte edilir ve basit bir kablo yönetim sistemi ile yerden tasarruf sağlayan bir arka tasarıma sahiptir

* Tüm resimler temsilidir.
* Ürün görseli, her inç seçeneğine bağlı olarak biraz değişiklik göstereceğinden gerçek görüntüden farklılık gösterebilir.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

 

UM5N-H, önemli verileri harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı koruyan güvenlik özelliklerine sahiptir.

Geliştirilmiş Güvenlik Özellikleri

UM5N-H, LG'nin Geliştirilmiş Çekirdek Koruması (EKP) teknolojisi de dahil olmak üzere güvenlik özellikleri sağlayarak önemli verileri, harici erişim veya saldırılara karşı korur. LG UHD Signage, müşterilerin verilerini ve işleri güvenli şekilde koruyarak bilgi güvenliği alanında güvenilir sertifikalara sahiptir. Örneğin bu model, ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Sertifikalıdır.

LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla sürdürülebilir bir gelecek için aktif olarak çalışır

Sürdürülebilirlik

Yenilik ve sürdürülebilirliğe olan bağlılığıyla LG üreticiler, tüketiciler ve gelecek nesiller için daha iyi bir gelecek yaratmaya çalışır. Atığı azaltmak, geri dönüşümü en üst düzeye çıkarmak için etkin güç yönetimine odaklanan LG, FCC EMC Sınıf B gibi çeşitli sertifikalarla sürdürülebilirlik için aktif olarak çalışır.

SuperSign Çözümleri

SuperSign, alanınızdaki yaratıcı ve düzenli dijital bilgi ekranı içerikleri için entegre ve sezgisel bir içerik yönetim çözümüdür. Kullanışlı kullanıcı deneyimleri ile müşteriler ve bir dizi hizmet arasında bağlantı kurar. SuperSign Cloud gibi birçok farklı versiyonu keşfederek size en uygun seçeneğin keyfini sürün.

Kafe yöneticileri, içerik yönetimi yazılımını kullanarak kafenin duvarına kurulu ekranda görüntülenecek olan menüleri oluşturuyor.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    55"

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Tip.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1.100:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1.000.000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    BT709 %95

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178X178

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    10bit(D), 1,07 Milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    TR : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    0,28

  • Kullanım ömrü

    50.000 Saat (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    24/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    Evet /Evet

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    Evet(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP Girişi

    Evet(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C Girişi

    Evet, 4pin Telefon Jakı

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    Evet

  • IR Girişi

    Evet

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Tip A(1)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    Evet, 3840x2160@30Hz, Giriş : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • Ses Çıkışı

    Evet

  • Dokunmatik USB

    Yok

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    Evet, 4pin Telefon Jakı

  • Papatya Zinciri

    Evet(Giriş HDMI, DP / Çıkış HDMI)

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Siyah

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Ü/Ç: 12,4 mm Sağ/Sol: 11,4 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    14.2Kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    18.9Kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1237 x 710 x 57,7 mm (KÖ olmadan)

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    300x300

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1360x810x162 mm

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    Evet

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Evet

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    Evet(IR)

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    Evet

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    Evet

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    Evet

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    Grup Yöneticisi

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    Evet

  • Yük Devretme

    Evet

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    Evet

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    Evet

  • RS232C Sync

    Evet

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • PIP

    Evet

  • PBP

    Evet(4)

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Video Etiketi

    Evet(4)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    Evet

  • Ekran Döndürme

    Evet

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    Evet

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    Evet

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    Evet (Maks. 15x15)

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    Evet

  • SNMP

    Evet

  • ISM Yöntemi

    Evet

  • Otomatik ID

    Evet

  • Durum Postalama

    Evet

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    Evet

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    Evet

  • Crestron Connected

    Evet

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    Evet

  • PM modu

    Evet

  • Wake-on-LAN

    Evet

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    Evet

  • Beacon

    Evet

  • HDMI-CEC

    Evet

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    Evet

  • webRTC

    Evet

  • Pro:Idiom

    Evet

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C ila 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    %10 ila %80

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Dahili Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    130W

  • Maks.

    180W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    444 BTU/Sa(Tip.), 614 BTU/Sa(Maks.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    91W

  • DPM

    0,5W

  • Kapatma

    0,5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Yerleşik)

    Evet (10G X 2)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Sınıfı "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Evet(YeniErP)/O

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    Evet

  • SuperSign Control+

    Evet /Evet

  • SuperSign WB

    Evet

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Evet

  • Promota

    Evet (EU/CIS'te mevcut değildir)

  • Mobile CMS

    Evet

DİL

  • OSD

    İngilizce, Fransızca, Almanca, İspanyolca, İtalyanca, Korece, Çince (Basitleştirilmiş), Çince (Orijinal), Portekizce (Brezilya), İsveççe, Fince, Norveççe, Danca, Rusça, Japonca, Portekizce (Avrupa), Felemenkçe, Çekçe, Yunanca, Türkçe→Türkiye, Arapça

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Uzaktan Kumanda (2 adet pil dahil), Güç Kablosu, QSG, Yönetmelik Kitabı, Telefon - RS232C Cinsiyeti

  • Opsiyonel

    İnce Duvar Montajı (WB21LMA/B),
    Duvar Montajı (OLW480A/B)
    Duvara Montaj Adaptörü (AM-B330S)

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Evet(Max 30° derece, 40°C sıcaklık)

  • IP Sınıfı

    IP5X

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Evet

ÖZELLİK - DOKUNMATİK

  • Dokunma için Kullanılabilir Nesne Boyutu

    Yok

  • Doğruluk (Tip.)

    Yok

  • Arayüz

    Yok

  • Koruma Camı Kalınlığı

    Yok

  • Koruma Camı İletimi

    Yok

  • İşletim Sistemi Desteği

    Yok

  • Çoklu Dokunmatik Noktası

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - CREATE BOARD

  • İşlemci

    Yok

  • GPU

    Yok

  • Bellek (RAM)

    Yok

  • Depolama

    Yok

  • LAN

    Yok

  • Bluetooth

    Yok

  • İşletim Sistemi ver. (Android)

    Yok

ÖZELLİK - ONE:QUICK

  • İşlemci

    Yok

  • Bellek (RAM)

    Yok

  • Depolama

    Yok

  • Grafik

    Yok

  • Bluetooth

    Yok

  • Başlatma Çubuğu

    Yok

  • Ana Sayfa Kontrol Paneli

    Yok

  • Bölünmüş Görünüm_Tam / Yarım

    Yok

  • Bölünmüş Görünüm_Özelleştirilmiş Şablon

    Yok

  • Klonlama

    Yok

  • Ekran Görüntüsü Yakalama

    Yok

  • Toplantı (Ses) Kaydı

    Yok

  • Dosya Paylaşımı

    Yok

  • One:Quick Share ile Uyumluluk

    Yok

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    Yok

  • Okuyucu Modu (Mavi Işık)

    Yok

  • Yerleşik Uygulamalar

    Yok

  • Kamera_Çözünürlük

    Yok

  • Kamera_Görüş Alanı (FoV)

    Yok

  • Kamera_Yakınlaştırma (ePTZ)

    Yok

  • Kamera_Video Çerçeveleme

    Yok

  • MIC_Array

    Yok

  • MIC_Beamforming

    Yok

  • MIC_Alım Menzili

    Yok

  • Garanti

    Yok

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.