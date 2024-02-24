UHD Signage Ekran

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Yüksek Çözünürlüklü Ekran
FHD’den dört kat daha yüksek çözünürlük sunarak müşterileri görsel olarak tatmin eder. Ayrıca ekrandaki parlama önleyici kaplama, parlak aydınlatmalı ortamlarda ekrandaki yansımayı azaltır, görünürlüğü ve okunurluğu artırarak müşterilere oldukça rahat izlenen bir ekran sunar.