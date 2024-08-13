About Cookies on This Site

webOS UHD Bilgi Ekranı

86UL3J-N

webOS UHD Bilgi Ekranı

(1)

LG webOS UHD Bilgi Ekranı

Bu resimde, beş kişi UL3J serisinin duvarda kurulu olduğu bir odada toplantı gerçekleştiriyor. Soldaki pencerenin arkasında kalacak şekilde toplantı odasının karşı duvarına kurulu bir diğer UL3J serisi yer alıyor.

* Bu web sayfasındaki tüm resimler sadece temsilidir.

Ekranın içeriğini büyüterek canlı ve enerji dolu bir ekran kalitesi sunar.

Ultra HD Çözünürlükle Olağanüstü Görüntü Kalitesi

UHD çözünürlük ile, içeriklerin renklerini ve detaylarını canlı ve gerçekçi bir hale getirir. Ayrıca, geniş görüntüleme açısı net içerikler sağlar.

Çerçeve boyutunu 6,9 mm x 18,4 mm olarak, inceliğini 57,5 ​​mm derinlik olarak gösteriyor.

Sofistike İnce Tasarım

Bu seri, sahip olduğu ince çerçeve boyutu ve kalınlığı* sayesinde yer tasarrufu ve kolay kurulum sağlar. Ayrıca, ekranın sağladığı deneyimin büyüleyiciliğini artırır ve ürünün kurulu olduğu mekanın dekorunu zenginleştirerek sofistike bir tasarım sağlar.

* LG'nin UL3G serisine kıyasla

Aynı anda yapılabilecek bir dizi görevi, web işletim sistemi platformu aracılığıyla kolayca düzenleyebilirsiniz.

LG webOS 6.0 ile Yüksek Performans

UL3J serisinde bulunan LG webOS 6.0’ın SoC* ve web işlemcisi yükseltilmiştir. Bu sayede, çeşitli görevlerin sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlar. LG webOS akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu, sezgisel GUI özelliği ile kullanıcı rahatlığını artırır.**

* SoC: Çip Üzerinde Sistem

** GUI: Grafik Kullanıcı Arayüzü

Çeşitli harici sensörler ve bilgi ekranları, USB eklentisi aracılığıyla bağlanarak katma değerli kolay çözümler sağlar.

Çeşitli Sensör Bağlantıları

LG webOS akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu, USB eklentisi aracılığıyla GPIO, NFC / RFID, sıcaklık sensörleri vb. harici sensörlerle** basit bağlantıları destekleyerek katma değerli çözümleri* kolayca sağlamaya yardımcı olur.

* Örneğin, mağaza ziyaretçilerine hava değişikliğine göre belirli promosyon bilgilerini göstermek

** Harici sensörlerin ayrıca satın alınması ve webOS platformuyla uyumluluk açısından test edilmesi gerekir.

LG’nin Kablosuz Ekran Paylaşım Çözümü, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share; UL3J serisi, USB iletim ünitesi ve uygulaması aracılığıyla kullanılabilen bir kablosuz ekran paylaşım çözümüdür. USB donanım kilidi düğmesi ve yerleşik Wi-Fi* ile kişisel bilgisayar ekranını ilgili ekranla kolayca paylaşabilir ve bağlı ekranın temel ayar değerlerini (ses düzeyi, resim modu, otomatik parlaklık, vb.) uzaktan kumanda olmadan ayarlayabilirsiniz. Ayrıca, Ofis Toplantı Modu** toplantı başlamadan önce gündemi görüntülemenize ve not almanıza yardımcı olur.

Bu resim, LG One:Quick Share USB Donanım Kilidi kurulumu ve kişisel ekranı paylaşma ile ilgili 3 adımlı talimatları gösteren görüntülerden oluşur. İlk görüntüde, USB Donanım Kilidi ile LG bilgi ekranı eşleştirilmektedir. İkinci görüntüde, USB donanım kilidini tutan ve bilgisayara bağlamaya çalışan bir kişi gösterilmektedir. Son görüntüde, USB donanım kilidi cihazını dizüstü bilgisayara bağlayarak toplantı yapan ve ardından duvardaki UL3J aracılığıyla ekranı paylaşan insanlar bulunur.

* Kullanıcıların, bilgi ekranının ağ menüsünde Soft AP’yi etkinleştirmeleri gerekir.

** Kullanıcılar, bilgi ekranının EZ Ayar Menüsünden Ofis Toplantı Modunu etkinleştirebilir.

*** LG One:Quick Share ayrıca satın alınmalıdır.

UL3J serisi, mobil cihazlarda ve/veya dizüstü bilgisayarlarda Kontrol Yöneticisi aracılığıyla uzaktan kontrol edilir ve izlenir.

Uzaktan İzleme ve Kontrol

Bu web tabanlı izleme çözümü kullanıcı dostudur ve kullanıcıların işlemlerini rahatça yapmalarını sağlar. Kullanıcının, hem güncel hem de geçmiş verilere erişim sağlamanın yanı sıra, ağ erişilebilir ortamda cep telefonu ve bilgisayardan her an her yerden tam erişime sahip olmasını sağlar. Kullanıcılar üniteyi gerçek zamanlı olarak izleyebilir, değişiklikler yapabilir ve uzaktan kontrol edebilir.

Bu resimde, kullanıcıların UL3J serisini kontrol etmelerine yardımcı olan AV kontrol sistemlerinden birinin ve bilgi ekranının bulunduğu toplantı odası görüntüleniyor.

AV Kontrol Sistemleri ile uyumlu

UL3J serisi, işletme yönetim verimliliğini artıran sorunsuz entegrasyon ve otomatik kontrol** özelliklerini sağlamak amacıyla profesyonel AV kontrolleri ile yüksek uyumluluk sağlayan Crestron Connected®* teknolojisini destekler.

* Crestron Connected® uyumluluğu için ekrandan başlangıç ayarı yapılması gerekir.

** Ağ tabanlı kontrol

Bu resimde, duvara kurulu bilgi ekranında insanların görüntülendiği bir video konferans düzenleniyor.

Video Konferans Sistemiyle Uyumlu

Etkin görüntülü toplantılar için UL3J serisi, daha akıllı bir video konferans olanağı sunan güçlü ve entegre kontrole* sahip Cisco çözümleri ile uyumluluğu destekler.

* HDMI kablo bağlantısı kullanma (HDMI kablosu isteğe bağlıdır)

İçeriği Wi-Fi aracılığıyla uygun şekilde dağıtır.

Kolay İçerik Dağıtımı ve 
Yazılım Güncellemesi

UL3J serisi, içeriği kablosuz olarak dağıtmayı ve aynı ağ altında Ürün Yazılımını güncellemeyi kolaylaştıran yerleşik Wi-Fi özelliğine sahiptir.

Bu görselde, duvara kurulu bir UR3J serisi ve kişisel bilgisayar ile cep telefonu kullanan bir kadın yer alıyor. Resimde, bilgi ekranının kadının tuttuğu bilgisayara ve cep telefonuna kablosuz olarak bağlanabileceği gösteriliyor.

Kablosuz Erişim Noktası

UL3J serisi, mobil cihazlar için kablosuz erişim noktası olabilecek bir sanal yönlendirici olarak çalışır.

 

Duvardaki bir bilgi ekranı, zengin ses sağlayan yerleşik bir hoparlöre sahiptir.

Dahili Hoparlör

Harici hoparlör satın almaya veya kurmaya gerek kalmadan, dahili hoparlörlerden gelen ses efektleriyle zengin içerikler elde etmenize olanak tanır.

LG çalışanı, farklı bir yere kurulan UL3J serisini uzaktan izliyor.

Gerçek zamanlı LG ConnectedCare Hizmeti

LG tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bulut hizmeti çözümü LG ConnectedCare* hizmeti, kolay ve hızlı bakım sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini destekler.

* “LG ConnectedCare” hizmetinin kullanılabilirliği bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir ve ayrıca satın alınması gerekir.

Bu nedenle, daha fazla ayrıntı için lütfen bölgenizdeki LG satış temsilcisiyle iletişime geçin.

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    86

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    330nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1,200:1

  • Dinamik CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    DCI 80%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178º x 178º

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1,07 milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    5ms (G to G)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Kullanım ömrü

    30.000 sa (Min.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    16/7

  • Dikey / Yatay

    YOK / VAR

  • Saydamlık

    Mevcut Değil

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Mevcut Değil

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    VAR (3 adet)

  • HDMI Girişi (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Girişi

    YOK

  • DVI-D Girişi

    YOK

  • RGB Girişi

    YOK

  • Ses Girişi

    YOK

  • RS232C Girişi

    VAR

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    VAR (1 adet)

  • IR Girişi

    YOK

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Type A (2 adet)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    YOK

  • DP Çıkışı

    YOK

  • Ses Çıkışı

    VAR

  • Dokunmatik USB

    YOK

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    YOK

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    VAR

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    YOK

  • IR Çıkışı

    YOK

  • Papatya Zinciri

    YOK

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Ashed Blue

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 15.9/15.9/15.9/19.9mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    45.2Kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    57.7Kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Kulp

    YOK

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    600 x 400 mm

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    2115 x 1215 x 228mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Mevcut Değil

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    VAR

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    VAR

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    VAR

  • Piksel Sensörü

    YOK

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    YOK

  • Akım Sensörü

    YOK

  • BLU Sensörü

    YOK

  • Nem Sensörü

    YOK

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    YOK

  • Güç Göstergesi

    YOK

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    VAR

  • FAN (Dahili)

    YOK

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    VAR

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    VAR

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    VAR

  • Yük Devretme

    VAR

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    VAR

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    VAR

  • RS232C Sync

    VAR

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    VAR

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    YOK

  • PIP

    YOK

  • PBP

    YOK

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    VAR

  • Video Etiketi

    VAR (4 Video Etiketi)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    VAR

  • Ekran Döndürme

    VAR

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    VAR

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    VAR

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    VAR

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    VAR

  • SNMP

    VAR

  • ISM Yöntemi

    VAR

  • Otomatik ID

    VAR

  • Durum Postalama

    VAR

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    VAR

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    VAR

  • Crestron Connected

    VAR

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    VAR

  • PM modu

    VAR

  • Wake-on-LAN

    VAR

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    VAR

  • Beacon

    VAR

  • HDMI-CEC

    VAR

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    VAR

  • webRTC

    VAR

  • Pro:Idiom

    VAR

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    YOK

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    YOK

  • Tarama Çevirme

    YOK

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 30 °C)

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10 % to 80 %

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Entegre Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    220W

  • Maks.

    300W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    154 W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    VAR (10G x 2)

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    YOK

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    YOK

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    YOK

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    VAR

  • SuperSign Control+

    VAR

  • SuperSign WB

    VAR

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YOK

  • Promota

    VAR (EU/BDT için mevcut değil)

  • Mobile CMS

    YOK

  • Connected Care

    VAR

DİL

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • Opsiyonel

    YOK

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Mevcut Değil

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    Mevcut Değil

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Mevcut Değil

  • IP Sınıfı

    Mevcut Değil

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    VAR

  • Güç Koruması

    Mevcut Değil

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Mevcut Değil

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.