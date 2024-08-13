We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Daha Yüksek İzleme Açısı
Genellikle göz seviyesinden daha yükseğe yerleştirilen büyük ekranlar, video wall için gerekli olan homojen resim kalitesini sağlar. VSM5J serisinin izleme açısı, ekranda bozulma olmaksızın canlı renklerin gösterilmesini sağlayacak kadar yüksektir.