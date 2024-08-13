About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nit FHD 0,44 mm Düz Çerçeveli Video Wall
55VSM5J_NEW TK E (1).pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
55VSM5J-H

55" 500 nit FHD 0,44 mm Düz Çerçeveli Video Wall

(1)
ekranın önden görünümü

0,44 mm DÜZ ÇERÇEVELİ VIDEO WALL

Alışveriş merkezinin hem dış hem de iç mekanları CCTV kontrol odasında büyük bir video wall ile izlenir.

*Bu sayfadaki tüm resimler yalnızca temsilidir.

Çığır Açan 0,44 mm Düz Çerçeve

Nemko* tarafından doğrulanan, benzeri görülmemiş jilet gibi ince çerçeve (0,44 mm DÜZ ÇERÇEVE ve 0,88 mm ÇERÇEVEDEN ÇERÇEVEYE) herhangi bir bozulma olmaksızın bir nesneyi tamamen gerçeğe uygun şekilde betimleyerek içeriğin gerçek orijinal görüntü gibi görünmesini sağlar. Büyük bir video wall ekranına sorunsuz bir şekilde monte edilen VSM5J serisi, izleyicilere kendilerini kaptıracakları bir deneyim sağlar.

Haber masasının arkasındaki perde duvarı, son derece ince çerçevelerden oluşan bir video wall sisteminden oluşur.

Üst katta kurulu ekrana bakan kadın.

Daha Yüksek İzleme Açısı

Genellikle göz seviyesinden daha yükseğe yerleştirilen büyük ekranlar, video wall için gerekli olan homojen resim kalitesini sağlar. VSM5J serisinin izleme açısı, ekranda bozulma olmaksızın canlı renklerin gösterilmesini sağlayacak kadar yüksektir.

*Sonuçlar kurum içi testlere dayanır. Gerçek test sonuçları, ortama ve ölçüm ekipmanına bağlı olarak farklılık gösterebilir.

Her iki tarafa kurulu ekranlardan, ön duvara monte edilmiş olan daha canlı ve daha geniş bir görüntü sağlar.

Geniş İzleme Açısı

Bilindiği gibi, LG IPS panel teknolojisi, sıvı kristallerin daha iyi kontrol edilmesine ve bu sayede ekranın neredeyse her açıdan izlenebilmesine olanak tanır. Bu yüzden VSM5J serisi, izleme pozisyonundan bağımsız olarak gerçekçi renklerle daha çok izleyicinin dikkatini çekmeyi ve onları büyülemeyi başarır.

Düşük Homojenliğe sahip ekran, çerçevesinin köşelerine kararan bir vinyet yansıtırken, VSM5J serisi dengeli bir renk projeksiyonu sunabilir.

Homojen Renk İfadesi

Çerçeve sınırlarının etrafındaki homojen olmayan görüntü, köşelerin karanlık kalmasına yol açarak büyük ekranlarda hoş durmayan bir görünüme neden olur. Ancak VSM5J, ekranın her bir köşesinde daha homojen bir görünüm sunarak tüm ekranda canlı ve tutarlı renkler elde etmenizi sağlar.

*Ekranın 13 noktası arasında homojenlik. Sonuçlar kurum içi testlere dayanır. Gerçek test sonuçları, ortama ve ölçüm ekipmanına bağlı olarak farklılık gösterebilir.

55VSM5J serisi, döşenmiş ekranlar arasında 55SVM5F serisine göre daha az boşluk bırakır. Bu da boşluklardan kaynaklanan görüntü kirliliğini en aza indirerek izleme deneyimini geliştirir.

Görüntü Boşluğu Azaltma

VSM5J serisinin sahip olduğu görüntü iyileştirme algoritması, video oynatılırken ekranlar arasındaki görüntü boşluklarını daraltır. Çerçeve sınırlarında bulunan nesneler ayarlanarak kesintisiz izleme deneyimi sunar.

*"55SVM5F serisi", bir görüntü iyileştirme algoritması içermeyen ekranları ifade eder.

Akıllı Kalibrasyon

Akıllı Kalibrasyon, hatasız kalibrasyon sağlayan ve mevcut sensör kalibrasyonu yöntemlerine kıyasla zaman ve maliyeti önemli ölçüde azaltan bir çözümdür. Hem ekranların her birindeki renk özelliği farklılıklarını hem de bağlı ekranlar arasındaki özellik farklılıklarını analiz ederek manuel renk ayarlamaları yapma gerekliliğini ortadan kaldırır. Sadece bir uzaktan kumanda tıklamasıyla birkaç dakika içinde yapılabilen çok basit bir işlemdir. Dahası, kalibrasyon düzenli aralıklarla otomatik olarak gerçekleşecek şekilde ayarlanabilir ve parlaklık çevredeki ortama göre düzenlenebilir. Bu da her zaman optimum görüntü kalitesi sunmanıza olanak tanır.

Sol tarafta, bağlı dizüstü bilgisayar aracılığıyla video wall renklerini ayarlamak için sensör kalibrasyonunu kullanan bir kişi vardır ve merdivendeki diğer kişi ekran hatasını değerlendirir. Buna karşılık, sağdaki LG Akıllı Kalibrasyon kullanıcısı bir uzaktan kumanda üzerinde basit ve rahat bir şekilde ayar yapar.

*Kullanıcıya bağlı olarak, akıllı kalibrasyon sonrasında renk farkı algılanabilir. Bu durumda, rengi manuel olarak ayarlamanız önerilir.

Parlama Önleyici Panelli Net Görünüm

İzleyiciler, yoğun aydınlatmalı koşullarda ekrana bakarken gereksiz ışık yansımalarından rahatsız olabilir. VSM5J serisi, görünürlüğü ve metin okunabilirliğini yükselten bulanıklık düzeyini %28'e kadar artırarak bu tür rahatsızlıkları gidermeyi başarıyor.

55VM5F serisi, parlak ışıklardan etkilenerek görüntünün üzerinde beyaz bir renk katmanı oluşturur. Buna karşılık 55VSM5J serisi ekran, parlak ışık altında canlı kalabilir.

Dahil edilen SoC ve webOS akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu, aynı anda birkaç görevi yürütebilir.

Yüksek Performans ve Mükemmel Ölçeklenebilirlik

VSM5J serisi, entegre SoC ve webOS akıllı bilgi ekranı platformu sayesinde aynı anda birkaç görevi birlikte gerçekleştirirken, medya oynatıcısına gerek olmadan sorunsuz içerik oynatma olanağı sağlar. webOS, web tabanlı bir platform olarak HTML5'i desteklediğinden ve SDK (Yazılım Geliştirme Kiti) sunduğundan, SI'ların web uygulamalarını oluşturması ve optimize etmesi daha da kolaydır.

*SDK aşağıdaki bağlantıdan indirilebilir. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Video wall'un bir tarafında canlı futbol maçı yayınlanırken, ekranın diğer tarafında daha fazla içerik eklemek için CSS efektleri kullanılır.

Esnek İçerik Oluşturma

Web uygulamaları aracılığıyla aynı anda dört farklı video oynatmak mümkündür. Ayrıca, CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) geçiş efektleri kullanılarak içeriğe ölçeklendirme veya döndürme gibi çeşitli animasyon efektleri eklenir. Gerçek zamanlı yayın* özeliği sayesinde, kapasite sınırlarından bağımsız olarak içeriği düzenleme ve çeşitlendirme esnekliği sağlar.

*Desteklenen protokoller: RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

Kullanımı kolay Grafik Kullanıcı Arayüzü (GUI) sayesinde aynı anda birkaç görev gerçekleştirmek mümkündür.

Kullanımı Kolay Menü Yapısı

Menü yapısı ticari kullanım için optimize edilmiştir. Bu yapı, yaklaşım akışlarını basitleştirir ve benzer işlevleri gruplar halinde bir araya getirir. Böylece kullanım kolaylığı için daha sezgisel bir GUI’dan faydalanılır. Bu şekilde, kullanıcılar istedikleri işlevleri keşfederken ve ekranları yönetirken deneme yanılma yönteminden korunabilirler.

Menü ekranı hem Yatay hem de Dikey seçeneklerinden oluşur.

Dikey Yönlendirme için Özel GUI

Geleneksel GUI (Grafiksel Kullanıcı Arayüzü), yatay yönlendirmeli tüketici TV kullanımına uygun olarak tasarlanmıştır. Bu nedenle OSD (Ekran Üstü Kumanda), dikey moddaki ekranlar için uygun değildir. Ancak VSM5J serisinin OSD’si, büyük yazı tipi boyutuna ve 9:16 oranına sahip geniş aralıklı menüsü sayesinde rahat ve verimli bir iş ortamı sunar.

LAN papatya zinciri aracılığıyla aynı anda yönetilen birden fazla ekran. HDMI ve DisplayPort'tan yararlanan UHD papatya zinciri, UHD ayarlarının yapılmasına kolay erişim sağlar.

Papatya Zinciri Özelliği

LAN papatya zinciri, video wall'ları kontrol etmenize, izlemenize ve hatta yazılımlarını tek seferde güncellemenize olanak tanır. Ayrıca, HDMI ve DisplayPort üzerinden çalışan UHD papatya zinciri aracılığıyla, DisplayPort MST'ye veya Matrox grafik kartına ihtiyaç duymadan kolayca bir UHD video wall kurabilirsiniz.

LG çalışanı, bulut tabanlı LG izleme çözümünü kullanarak farklı bir yere kurulu VSM5J serisini uzaktan izler.

Gerçek Zamanlı LG ConnectedCare

LG tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bulut hizmeti çözümü LG ConnectedCare* hizmeti, kolay ve hızlı bakım sunar. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini sağlar.

*LG ConnectedCare, LG Signage365Care hizmetinin markasıdır. Kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre değişir.

Tüm Özellikler

PANEL

  • Ekran Boyutu (İnç)

    55

  • Panel Teknolojisi

    IPS

  • Arka Işık Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • En Boy Oranı

    16:9

  • Doğal Çözünürlük

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60 Hz

  • Parlaklık

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrast Oranı

    1,100:1

  • Dinamik CR

    500,000:1

  • Renk Gamı

    NTSC 72%

  • İzleme Açısı (Y × D)

    178º x 178º

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1,07 milyar renk

  • Tepki Süresi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Yüzey İşleme (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Kullanım ömrü

    60.000 sa (Tip.)

  • Çalışma Süresi (Saat/Gün)

    7/24

  • Dikey / Yatay

    VAR / VAR

  • Saydamlık

    Mevcut Değil

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Mevcut Değil

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Girişi

    VAR (2 adet)

  • HDMI Girişi (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP Girişi

    VAR (HDCP 2.2)

  • DVI-D Girişi

    VAR (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB Girişi

    YOK

  • Ses Girişi

    VAR

  • RS232C Girişi

    VAR

  • RJ45(LAN) Girişi

    VAR (1 adet)

  • IR Girişi

    VAR

  • USB Girişi

    USB2.0 Type A (1 adet)

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    YOK

  • DP Çıkışı

    VAR

  • Ses Çıkışı

    VAR

  • Dokunmatik USB

    YOK

  • Harici Hoparlör Çıkışı

    YOK

  • RS232C Çıkışı

    VAR

  • RJ45(LAN) Çıkışı

    VAR

  • IR Çıkışı

    YOK

  • Papatya Zinciri

    YOK

MEKANİK ÖZELLİKLER

  • Çerçeve Rengi

    Black

  • Çerçeve Genişliği

    Even bezel : 0.44mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite)

    18.4Kg

  • Ambalajlı Ağırlık

    23.6Kg

  • Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

  • Stantlı Monitör Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Kulp

    VAR

  • VESA Standart Montaj Arayüzü

    600 x 400 mm

  • Kutu Boyutları (G x Y x D)

    1353 x 855 x 263mm

  • Ağırlık (Ana Ünite + Stant)

    Mevcut Değil

ÖZELLİK - DONANIM

  • Dahili Bellek (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi / BT (Yerleşik)

    YOK

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    VAR

  • Otomatik Parlaklık Sensörü

    YOK

  • Piksel Sensörü

    YOK

  • Yakınlık Sensörü

    YOK

  • Akım Sensörü

    YOK

  • BLU Sensörü

    VAR

  • Nem Sensörü

    YOK

  • Hızlanma (Gyro) Sensörü

    VAR

  • Güç Göstergesi

    YOK

  • Yerel Anahtar Çalıştırma

    VAR

  • FAN (Dahili)

    YOK

ÖZELLİK - YAZILIM

  • İşletim Sistemi Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Yerel İçerik Programlama

    VAR

  • Grup Yöneticisi

    VAR

  • USB Tak ve Çalıştır

    VAR

  • Yük Devretme

    VAR

  • Önyükleme Logosu Görüntüsü

    YOK

  • Sinyal Yok Görüntüsü

    VAR

  • RS232C Sync

    VAR

  • Yerel Ağ Senkronizasyonu

    VAR

  • Arka Işık Senkronizasyonu

    YOK

  • PIP

    YOK

  • PBP

    YOK

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    YOK

  • Video Etiketi

    VAR (4 Video Etiketi)

  • URL ile Oynatma

    VAR

  • Ekran Döndürme

    VAR

  • Harici Giriş Dönüşü

    VAR

  • Boşluksuz Oynatma

    VAR

  • Döşeme Modu Ayarı

    VAR

  • Ayar Verisi Klonlama

    VAR

  • SNMP

    VAR

  • ISM Yöntemi

    VAR

  • Otomatik ID

    VAR

  • Durum Postalama

    VAR

  • Kontrol Yöneticisi

    VAR

  • Cisco Sertifikası

    YOK

  • Crestron Connected

    VAR

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    VAR

  • PM modu

    VAR

  • Wake-on-LAN

    VAR

  • Ağ Bağlantısına Hazır

    VAR

  • Beacon

    YOK

  • HDMI-CEC

    VAR

  • SI Sunucu Ayarı

    VAR

  • webRTC

    VAR

  • Pro:Idiom

    VAR

  • Parlaklık Dengeleme

    YOK

  • Gri Ölçekleme ile Siyah/Beyaz Ayarlama

    VAR

  • Tarama Çevirme

    VAR

ORTAM KOŞULLARI

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Çalışma Nemi

    10 % to 80 %

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Güç Tipi

    Entegre Güç

GÜÇ TÜKETİMİ

  • Tip.

    200W

  • Maks.

    250W

  • BTU (İngiliz Isı Birimi)

    682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu (%70)

    105W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Kapatma

    0.5W

SES

  • Hoparlör (Dahili)

    YOK

SERTİFİKA

  • Güvenlik

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

  • ePEAT (Sadece ABD)

    YOK

OPS UYUMLULUĞU

  • OPS Tipi Uyumluluğu

    VAR (Piggyback)

  • Yerleşik OPS Gücü

    YOK

YAZILIM UYUMLULUĞU

  • SuperSign CMS

    VAR

  • SuperSign Control+

    VAR

  • SuperSign WB

    VAR

  • SuperSign Cloud

    VAR

  • Promota

    YOK

  • Mobile CMS

    YOK

  • Connected Care

    VAR

DİL

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

AKSESUAR

  • Temel

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Opsiyonel

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ÖZGÜN ÖZELLİKLER

  • Dokunmatik Katman Uyumluluğu

    Mevcut Değil

  • Akıllı Kalibrasyon

    VAR

  • Eğim (Yukarı bakan)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Eğim (Aşağı bakan)

    Mevcut Değil

  • IP Sınıfı

    IP5X tested

  • Koruyucu Kaplama (Güç Paneli)

    Mevcut Değil

  • Güç Koruması

    Mevcut Değil

  • Doğrudan Güneş Işığı

    Mevcut Değil

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.