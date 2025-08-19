About Cookies on This Site

43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

43UM751C0ZA
Temel Özellikler

  • 4K Çözünürlük Yüksek Çözünürlük için Yeni Bir Standart
  • AI ile televizyonunuzu ve evinizi sesinizle kontrol edin
  • Geniş İzleme Açısından Bile Gerçek Etkileyicilik
  • Keskin ve Net Görüntüler için Dört Çekirdekli İşlemci
  • Gerçek Renk Doğruluğu ile zengin ve gerçekçi renkler
  • DTS Virtual:X - Her açıdan etkileyici ses
Daha fazla

Live in Wonder with LG AI TV

LG AI TV expands your TV viewing experience with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Press and hold the button on your Magic Remote to get started - no other devices needed.

Live in Wonder with LG AI TV Learn more

*The functionality of Google Assistant and Alexa is dependent on region – please check this prior to purchase and note that Google Assistant is not available in the Republic of Ireland. Alexa will be available in the UK and the Republic of Ireland via a firmware update later this year.
*Google Assistant activated by "Microphone Button", Alexa activated by "Prime Video" button.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

4K Resolution - A New Standard for High Definition

Experience more realistic images with fine detail and vivid colour on the 4K display – which offers four times greater resolution than Full HD.

True Immersion. Even at Wide Viewing Angles.

Wherever you sit, the IPS 4K panel's wide viewing angle keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism—displaying almost 100% colour accuracy, even from a 60-degree angle.

*The conventional mentioned in this content means TVs without in-plane switching technology, and the images are simulated.
*IPS panel dependent on model.

Quad Core Processor For Sharp, Clean Images

A fast, accurate quad-core processor eliminates noise and creates more dynamic colour and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality images.

True Colour Accuracy

The slightest colour difference is accurately reflected to deliver sharper, richer, and more realistic colours.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

4K Active HDRfor Incredible Detail

4K Active HDR optimises every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich colour. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.

DTS Virtual:XAdding Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.

Plunge into SoundWith Ultra Surround

With sound coming from multiple virtual audio channels, it creates a more immersive entertainment experience.

Simple Yet Exquisite Design

A slim bezel and sleek modern lines add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AI TV (YAPAY ZEKA)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Var

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Var

  • Sesten Metne

    Var

  • LG Sesli Arama

    Var

  • Google Asistan

    Var (LG Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda gerektirir)

  • Amazon Alexa Uyumlu

    Var (19,5 MR)

  • AI Kullanıcı Deneyimi

    Var

  • AI Ana Sayfa

    Var

  • AI Tavsiye

    Varsayılan: kapalı

  • Akıllı Düzenleme

    Var

  • Ana Sayfa Paneli

    Var

  • Otomatik Cihaz Tespiti

    Var

  • Akıllı Hoparlör Uyumlu

    Var

  • Google Home Uyumlu

    Var

  • Amazon Echo Uyumlu

    Var

  • LG Akıllı Hoparlör

    Var

  • Apple HomePod

    Var

  • Mobil Bağlantı

    Var

  • LG TV Plus Uygulaması

    Var

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Var

AKILLI TV

  • İşletim Sistemi (OS)

    webOS Akıllı TV

  • CPU Sayısı

    Dört

  • Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda

    Entegre

  • Hızlı Erişim

    Var

  • Evrensel Kontrol

    Var

  • 360 VR

    Var

  • Sihirli Bağlantı

    Varsayılan: kapalı

  • Ses Rehberliği (Metinden Sese)

    Var

  • LG İçerik Mağazası

    Var

  • DIAL

    Var

  • Web Tarayıcı

    Var

  • Müzik Oynatıcı

    Var

  • Mobil TV Açık

    Var

  • Wi-Fi TV Açık

    Var

  • Bluetooth Düşük Enerji Açık

    Var

  • Ağ Dosya Tarayıcı

    Var

  • Zararlı siteye erişimi engelleme

    Var

  • Live Plus (ACR tabanlı İki Yönlü Hizmet)

    Var (Samba TV Uygulaması ile)

EK ÖZELLIK

  • OSD Dili

    36 Dil

  • Zaman Makinesi (DVR)

    Var

  • Dijital Kayıt

    Var

  • Analog DVR

    Var

  • Zaman Kaydırma

    Var

AĞIRLIK (KG)

  • Ağırlık (TV)

    9

  • Ağırlık (TV + Ayak)

    9.1

  • Ağırlık (Kutu ile)

    11.2

BOYUTLAR - G X Y X D (MM)

  • Kutusuz, Ayaksız Boyut

    975 x 571 x 86,4

  • Kutusuz, Ayaklı Boyut

    975 x 625 x 216

  • Kutulu, Ayaklı Boyut

    1060 x 660 x 152

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • EAN Kodu

    8806098383047

AKSESUAR

  • Uzaktan Kumanda

    MR19

  • Pil

    Var (AA x 2 adet)

  • Güç Kablosu

    Var (TV Ayrılmış)

BAĞLANTI

  • Ekran Paylaşımı

    Var

  • HDMI

    1 (Arka)/2 (Yan) (HDMI 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Var

  • ARC (Ses Dönüş Kanalı)

    Var (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Arka)/1 (Yan)

  • LAN

    Var (Arka)

  • Bileşen/Bileşim

    Var (Arka, Bileşen Girişi/AV ortak)

  • CI Yuvası

    Var (Yan)

  • RF Girişi

    2 (Arka, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    Var (Arka)

  • Wifi

    Var (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Var (V5.0)

EKRAN

  • Ekran Tipi

    UHD

  • Ekran Boyutu (inç)

    43

  • Çözünürlük

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Paneli

    Var

  • İzleme Açısı

    Geniş İzleme Açısı

  • Billion Rich Colour

    Var

  • BLU Tipi

    Doğrudan

  • PMI (Resim Dengeleme İndeksi)

    1,600

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Enerji Verimliliği Sınıfı (A++ ila E sınıfı)

    A

  • Bekleme Modunda Güç Tüketimi

    0,5W’dan az

  • Enerji Tasarrufu Modu

    Var

  • Aydınlık/Yeşil Işık Sensörü

    Var

SES

  • Çıkış

    20W (kanal başına 10W)

  • Kanal

    2.0ch

  • Yön

    Alttan Ateşleme

  • Eş Zamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Var

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Var

  • Adaptif Ses Kontrolü

    Var

  • Tek Dokunuş ile Ses Ayarı

    Var

  • Surround Modu

    DTS Virtual:X/Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Var

  • Otomatik Bildirim

    Var (Bluetooth kolay eşleşme)

  • Bluetooth Ses Oynatma

    Var

  • DTS Dekoder

    Var

  • Ses Kodeği

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

VIDEO

  • Resim Dengeleme İşlemcisi

    Dört Çekirdekli İşlemci

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Var

  • HLG

    Var

  • HDR Efekti

    Var

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleştirme

    HDR Dinamik Ton Eşleştirme

  • 2K HFR

    Var

  • Renk Yükseltici

    Gelişmiş Renk Yükseltici

  • Renk Doğruluğu

    Gerçek Renk Doğruluğu

  • Çözünürlük Yükseltici

    4K Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Gürültü Azaltma

    NR

  • HEVC

    Var

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10 bit

  • Anlık Oyun Tepkisi

    Var (ALLM)

  • Resim Modu

    Var, 9 mod (Canlı, Standart, Eko, Sinema, Spor, Oyun, HDR Efekti, (ISF) Uzman (Parlak Oda), (ISF) Uzman (Karanlık Oda))

YAYIN SISTEMI

  • Dijital TV Sinyali (Karasal, Kablo, Uydu)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Karasal

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kablo

    DVB-C

  • Uydu

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Sinyali

    Var

  • Veri Yayını (Ülkeye Özel)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Ortak Arayüz)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Sayfası

    2.000 sayfa

  • Teletext (Üst/Flof/Liste)

    Var (Flof)

  • Altyazı

    Var

  • Sesli Açıklama

    Var

  • EPG (8 gün)

    Var

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.