43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

43UM751C0ZA
Temel Özellikler

  • 4K Resolution - A New Standard for High Definition
  • AI - Control your TV and your home with your voice
  • True Immersion - Even at Wide Viewing Angles
  • Quad Core Processor - For Sharp, Clean Images
  • True Colour Accuracy – Rich, realistic colours
  • DTS Virtual:X – Immersive audio from all angles
Daha fazla

LG AI TV ile Mucizeyi Yaşayın

LG AI TV, hem Google Asistan hem de Alexa ile televizyon izleme deneyiminizi genişletir. Başlamak için Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda üzerindeki düğmeyi basılı tutun. Başka bir cihaz gerekmez.

LG AI TV ile Mucizeyi Yaşayın Daha fazla bilgi

*Google Asistan ve Alexa'nın işlevselliği bölgeden bölgeye değişiklik gösterir. Lütfen satın almadan önce bunu kontrol edin ve Google Asistan'ın İrlanda Cumhuriyeti'nde bulunmadığını unutmayın. Alexa, bir ürün yazılımı güncellemesiyle İngiltere ve İrlanda Cumhuriyeti'nde bu yılın sonunda satışa sunulacaktır.
*Google Asistan "Mikrofon Düğmesi", Alexa ise "Prime Video" düğmesi ile etkinleştirilir.
*Gerçek ürün gösterilen resimden farklı olabilir.

4K, Yüksek Çözünürlük için Yeni Bir Standart

Full HD'den 4 kat daha fazla çözünürlük sunan 4K ekranda ince detaylarla ve canlı renklerle daha gerçekçi görüntüleri deneyimleyin.

Geniş İzleme Açısından Bile Gerçek Etkileyicilik

Nerede oturursanız olun, IPS 4K panelin geniş izleme açısı, 60 derecelik bir açıdan bile neredeyse 100% renk doğruluğu sergileyerek sizi olağanüstü gerçekçilikle büyüler.

*Bu içerikte bahsedilen geleneksel ifadesi, düzlem içi anahtarlama teknolojisine sahip olmayan televizyonlar anlamına gelir ve görüntüler temsilidir.
*IPS paneli modele bağlıdır.

Keskin ve Net Görüntü için Dört Çekirdekli İşlemci

Hızlı ve doğru olan dört çekirdekli işlemci, gürültüyü ortadan kaldırır ve daha dinamik renk ve kontrast oluşturur. Düşük çözünürlüklü görüntüler, 4K kalitesine yakın görüntülerde ölçeklendirilir ve çoğaltılır.

Gerçek Renk Doğruluğu

Daha keskin, daha zengin ve daha gerçekçi renkler sunmak için, en küçük renk farkı bile tümüyle yansıtılır.

*Bu içerikte bahsedilen geleneksel görüntü önceki LG modellerine dayanmaktadır ve görüntüler temsilidir.

4K Active HDROlağanüstü Detaylar için

4K Active HDR her sahneyi optimize ederek hassas detaylar ve zengin renkler sunar. HDR10 ve HLG de dahil olmak üzere çoklu HDR formatı ile bir araya gelen LG'nin dinamik sahne-sahne ayar teknolojisi, herhangi bir video içeriğinin keyfini inanılmaz HDR kalitesinde çıkarmanızı sağlar.

DTS Virtual:XSese Başka Bir Boyut Katıyor

TV'nizdeki yerleşik hoparlörler tüm açılardan ses verdikçe zengin, kusursuz ve çok boyutlu sesin tadını çıkarırsınız.

Ultra Surround ile Kendini Ses Deneyimine Bırak

Birden fazla sanal ses kanalından gelen ses ile daha sürükleyici bir eğlence deneyimi yaratır.

Sade Ama Zarif Tasarım

İnce çerçeve ve şık modern hatlar yaşam alanınıza seçkin bir tasarım estetiği katar ve izleme deneyiminizi artırır.

*Gerçek ürün gösterilen resimden farklı olabilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR19

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes (19.5 MR)

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Default: off

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker

    Yes

  • Apple HomePod

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Output

    20W (10W per channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X/Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes (Flof)

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component / Composite

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    975 x 571 x 86.4

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    975 x 625 x 216

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1060 x 660 x 152

  • VESA

    200 x 200

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    UHD

  • Screen Size (in.)

    43

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Biliion Rich Colour

    Yes

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    1,600

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Default: off

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes (with Samba TV App)

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Colour Enhancer

    Advanced Colour Enhancer

  • Colour Accuracy

    True Colour Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response

    Yes (ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    9.0

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    9.1

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    11.2

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.