About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65UM751C0ZA
önden görünüm | 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
önden görünüm | 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA
LG 65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV, 65UM751C0ZA

Temel Özellikler

  • 4K Resolution - A New Standard for High Definition
  • AI - Control your TV and your home with your voice
  • True Immersion - Even at Wide Viewing Angles
  • Quad Core Processor - For Sharp, Clean Images
  • True Colour Accuracy – Rich, realistic colours
  • DTS Virtual:X – Immersive audio from all angles
Daha fazla
Live in Wonder with LG AI TV 1

Live in Wonder with LG AI TV

LG AI TV expands your TV viewing experience with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Press and hold the button on your Magic Remote to get started - no other devices needed.
Live in Wonder with LG AI TV Learn More

*The functionality of Google Assistant and Alexa is dependent on region – please check this prior to purchase and note that Google Assistant is not available in the Republic of Ireland. Alexa will be available in the UK and the Republic of Ireland via a firmware update later this year.
*Google Assistant activated by "Microphone Button", Alexa activated by "Prime Video" button.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

4K Resolution - A New Standard for High Definition1

4K Resolution - A New Standard for High Definition

Experience more realistic images with fine detail and vivid colour on the 4K display – which offers four times greater resolution than Full HD.
True Immersion. Even at Wide Viewing Angles.1

True Immersion. Even at Wide Viewing Angles.

Wherever you sit, the IPS 4K panel's wide viewing angle keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism—displaying almost 100% colour accuracy, even from a 60-degree angle.

*The conventional mentioned in this content means TVs without in-plane switching technology, and the images are simulated.
*IPS panel dependent on model.

Quad Core Processor For Sharp, Clean Images1

Quad Core Processor For Sharp, Clean Images

A fast, accurate quad-core processor eliminates noise and creates more dynamic colour and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality images.
True Colour Accuracy1

True Colour Accuracy

The slightest colour difference is accurately reflected to deliver sharper, richer, and more realistic colours.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

4K Active HDR<br>for Incredible Detail1

4K Active HDR
for Incredible Detail

4K Active HDR optimises every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich colour. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.
DTS Virtual:X<br>Adding Another Dimension to Sound1

DTS Virtual:X
Adding Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.
Plunge into Sound<br>With Ultra Surround1

Plunge into Sound
With Ultra Surround

With sound coming from multiple virtual audio channels, it creates a more immersive entertainment experience.
Simple Yet Exquisite Design1

Simple Yet Exquisite Design

A slim bezel and sleek modern lines add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR19

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes (19.5 MR)

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Default: off

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker

    Yes

  • Apple HomePod

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Output

    20W (10W per channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X/Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes (Flof)

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component / Composite

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1453 x 840 x 84

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1453 x 905 x 269

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1600 x 970 x 190

  • VESA

    300 x 300

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    UHD

  • Screen Size (in.)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    1,600

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Default: off

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes (with Samba TV App)

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Colour Enhancer

    Advanced Colour Enhancer

  • Colour Accuracy

    True Colour Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response

    Yes (ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    23.0

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    23.3

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    30.3

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.