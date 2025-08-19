65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ACCESSORY
Remote
MR19
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
OSD Language
36 Languages
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
Digital Recording
Yes
Analog DVR
Yes
Time Shift
Yes
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Speech to Text
Yes
LG Voice Search
Yes
Google Assistant
Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote)
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes (19.5 MR)
AI UX
Yes
AI Home
Yes
AI Recommendation
Default: off
Intelligent Edit
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
Auto Device Detection
Yes
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
Google Home Compatible
Yes
Amazon Echo Compatible
Yes
LG Smart Speaker
Yes
Apple HomePod
Yes
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
LG TV Plus App
Yes
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
Apple AirPlay 2
Yes
AUDIO
Output
20W (10W per channel)
Channel
2.0ch
Direction
Down Firing
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X/Ultra Surround
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Auto Notification
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
DTS Decoder
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
Cable
DVB-C
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
Teletext Page
2,000 page
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes (Flof)
Subtitle
Yes
Audio Description
Yes
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Screen Share
Yes
HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI 2)
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
LAN
Yes (Rear)
Component / Composite
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1453 x 840 x 84
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1453 x 905 x 269
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1600 x 970 x 190
VESA
300 x 300
DISPLAY
Display Type
UHD
Screen Size (in.)
65
Resolution
3840 x 2160
IPS Panel
Yes
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
BLU Type
Direct
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
1,600
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
Number of CPUs
Quad
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Quick Access
Yes
Universal Control
Yes
360 VR
Yes
Magic Link
Default: off
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
LG Content Store
Yes
DIAL
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
Music Player
Yes
Mobile TV On
Yes
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
Network File Browser
Yes
Block access to harmful site
Yes
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes (with Samba TV App)
VIDEO
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
HDR
4K Active HDR
HDR10 Pro
Yes
HLG
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
2K HFR
Yes
Colour Enhancer
Advanced Colour Enhancer
Colour Accuracy
True Colour Accuracy
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
Noise Reduction
NR
HEVC
Yes
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
Instant Game Response
Yes (ALLM)
Picture Mode
Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
WEIGHT(KG)
Weight (TV)
23.0
Weight (TV + Stand)
23.3
Weight (W/Carton)
30.3
