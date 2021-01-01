About Cookies on This Site

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand
Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

32LN340H (NA)

32LN340H (NA)
Key Features

  • Commercial Swivel Stand
  • Public Display Mode
  • Lock Mode
  • USB Cloning
Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

A TV is placed on the wall of the hotel room, and the screen displays a clear view of the hotel swimming pool scenery.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Due to the commercial grade stand, the LN340H can swivel 20 degrees in both directions.

Commercial Swivel Stand

The LN340H commercial grade stand swivels to allow guests to view the TV from virtually any angle and can easily be fastened to a tabletop for security purposes.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Public Display Mode(Hotel Mode).

Public Display Mode (Hotel Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

Lock Mode

Lock Mode blocks external input signals with non-compliant content. This is a useful feature for preventing misuse of TVs in public spaces.

Lock Mode restricts external input signals to protect the TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

A TV is easily set up by copying pre-stored information onto a USB.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    240 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    LJ61

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Swivel)

  • Front color

    Ceramic Black

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES (1ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 495 x 241 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 441 x 84 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    905 x 530 x162 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.05 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.85 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.35 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    50 W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    36.9 W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.8M / Angle type)

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.