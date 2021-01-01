Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Commercial Swivel Stand
The LN340H commercial grade stand swivels to allow guests to view the TV from virtually any angle and can easily be fastened to a tabletop for security purposes.