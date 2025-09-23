About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Floor LED Display for Virtual Production
Contact us

Floor LED Display for Virtual Production

Contact us

Floor LED Display for Virtual Production

LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039
LG Floor LED Display for Virtual Production, LFCL039

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 3.91 mm
  • Brightness: 3,000 nit
  • High Durability
  • Excellent Usability
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
More

Floor LED Display
for Virtual Production

A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming a video of snowy mountain scenery.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

This demonstrates that the LEDs can withstand the weight of a vehicle on them and still work well.

High Durability

LFCL series is a unique display installed on the floor with high durability designed to load up to 1,500 kg/sqm.

Excellent Usability

Excellent Usability

Surface safety when installing the screen on the floor (IP66 protective non-slip mat) and high visual performance (with high contrast LED for uniform visual performance in black) are considered.

 

* As the surface is made of polycarbonate, it may be susceptible to scratches (especially against metal).

Easy Installation and Maintenance

Its simple product structure allows for easy installation and quick maintenance. You can quickly deploy and connect the cabinets with the foot support system without any tools. A simple flush control mechanism design is applied to keep the height level regardless of floor type. In addition, magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance, and hot-swapping* is able during the display operation.

 

It is easy to install LFCL by simply fixing the cabinet with the footer, and the magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance with the screen on.

* Hot Swapping : Swap module on-site during screen’s on the operation.

High Brightness

High Brightness

The LFCL series gives a versatile filming experience in XR Stage and mid-sized VP Studio. Moreover, the rendered content is highly visible with 3,000 nits. Available to shoot dust and water scenes with IP66 rating. The realistic filming of desert, beach, and fire scenes keep DP and camera operators contented.

A virtual production studio which has curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is being filmed, and a compatible controller is being displayed next to it.

Brompton LED Processor & Data Distribution

As Brompton controllers are common in the broadcast and virtual production industry, LFCL series offers support for them.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LFCL039-GN

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.906

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64x64

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.90

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128 x 128

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x500x84.5

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.250

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    10.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    42.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    3,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    2,000-11,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    120

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    120

  • Brightness Uniformity

    ≥97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (PQ, HLG)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    240

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    80

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    960

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    819

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    273

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    3,276

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    0-80%RH Non-condensing

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP65

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Brompton SX40

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
LFCL039-GN-v1.0.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
LFCL039-GN-v1.0.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LFCL-Series_Datasheet(low)_LG-Indoor-LED_220711.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.