LG Electronics ("LGE" or "we") is committed to protecting your privacy on the Internet. We believe that it is important for you to know what we do with your personal information. When it comes to consumer data collected electronically, LGE will provide notice, choice, access and security in ways described below.

You can visit https://www.lg.com/global/business ("Sites") without telling us who you are or revealing any information about yourself. LGE will not collect any personal data about you (e.g., name, country, e-mail address) unless you voluntarily choose to provide us with it. There are portions of this Sites where we may need to collect personal information from you for a specific purpose, such as 'Inquiry to Buy' and 'Contact us'.

BY USING THE SITES, YOU CONSENT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS PRIVACY POLICY AND TO OUR PROCESSING OF PERSONAL INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES STATED BELOW. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS PRIVACY POLICY, PLEASE DO NOT USE THE SITES

1. Introduction

https://www.lg.com/global/business is the site with the purpose of creating an experience of what LGE brand is and its various products with detailed information.

If you contact us with an inquiry, we may collect your location, full name, phone number, work email, company type, company name, product/solution information you are interested, and your work industry.

This Privacy Policy sets out how we collect, use, and share information that we obtain as a result of your use of the Sites. This privacy policy applies only to information collected on the Sites.

LGE reserves the right to add or remove service from its Sites and to modify its service from time to time.

The Sites may provide access to websites and links to other services owned and operated by third parties. These third party services are outside the scope of this Privacy Policy and have their own policies that apply to the collection, use, and sharing of information in connection with their services. We encourage you to read those policies. LGE is not responsible or liable for the privacy practices of such third parties.

2. What information does LGE obtain?

If you contact us with an inquiry, we may collect your location, full name, phone number, work email, company type, company name, product/solution information you are interested, and your work industry. Our Sites collect domain names and not the e-mail addresses. This information may be aggregated on a "no names" basis just to measure the number of visits, average time spent on the Sites, or pages viewed.

Our Sites also seek (as many Web sites do) to place a "cookie" (a small data file) on your computer's hard drive which allows the server to recognize the computer when it visits again. This helps track statistical information about navigation through our Sites. This cookie is not used to obtain your name or any personal data, and the information that is tracked is used only for internal purposes, such as to improve Sites navigation. LGE uses these data to measure the usage of, and improve the content of our Sites.

Domain name information that we collect is only used to measure the number of visits, average time spent on the Sites, pages viewed, etc. We use this information to measure the use of our Sites and to improve the content of our Sites.

3. How will LGE use the information it obtain?

We use your information that is collected through the Sites primarily for the following purposes:

• To deliver or provide the service;

• To provide customer service

• To complete a transaction or service requested by you;

• To allow you access to limited-entry areas of the Sites;

• To contact you in response to sign up forms such as "Contact Us" or other inquiries.

• to analyze, review, and improve the products or service we offer;

• to understand how customers are using the Sites

• to develop new products and service we offer;

• to protect and defend our rights and property, including by way of legal proceedings;

• to comply with regulatory requirements;

• for internal record keeping.

4. Information Sharing

• To our subsidiaries and affiliates LGE may have to share your data with these parties in order to provide you with services that have been requested by you, or so that we can ensure our services and products are meeting your needs. In addition, LGE may share your data with its affiliates and subsidiaries around the world for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. The term 'affiliates' or 'subsidiaries' refers to group companies who may be using LG name or who has common ownership or control such as LG CNS, or LG Electronics France S.A.R.L.

• We generally do not share with third parties the information we receive as a result of you using the Sites. Please be aware of the following circumstances where we may share such information with the following entities - Other Parties When Required by Law. As required by court order or other government or law enforcement authorities in order to comply with legal process or law; - Other Parties in Connection with Corporate Transactions. In connection with a corporate event, such as a merger or sale of all or part of LGE business (including that of a division or subsidiary), where LGE may need to disclose information to a potential buyer and its professional advisers; - Other Parties When it is Necessary to Protect Our Service. In order to protect and defend our rights and property, including by way of legal proceedings; - Other Parties When it is to Protect Any of Our Users' Personal Safety or Property. In order to protect the personal safety or property of our users or the public



We will not provide your personal data to third parties, but only if necessary to fulfill your request or for related purposes.

5. Collection and Use of Information from Children under the Age of 14

Protecting the privacy of children is important to us. LGE does not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from anyone under the age of 14 or knowingly allow such persons to use the Sites. If you are under 14, please do not attempt to register on the Sites with any personal information. If you are at least 14 but under the age of 18, you must have your parent's or legal guardian's permission to use or access the Sites. If LGE learns that a child under 14 has provided us with any personal information, LGE will promptly delete such personal information.

6. Overseas Transfers

We, our affiliates, subsidiaries, and suppliers may use information (including your personal information) in countries other than where you are located in connection with providing you with our service and any other purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. The data protection laws in many of these countries may not offer the same level of protection as those in the country where you are located. However, before transferring your personal information we will take steps to ensure that such information will be afforded the same level of protection. By agreeing to this Privacy Policy you expressly consent to us and our business associates and suppliers processing your data in any jurisdiction, including, without limitation, Republic of Korea and the United States in accordance with this Privacy Policy

7. How long will LGE keep my personal Information

We will take reasonable steps to make sure that we keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for us to provide you with using the Sites or other purposes set out in this Privacy Policy.

8. Cookies and other tracking technologies

When you access the Sites, we and our third party partners may use cookies - small text files containing a string of alphanumeric characters - and other tracking technologies. We may use both session cookies and persistent cookies. A session cookie disappears after you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains after you close your browser and may be used by your browser on subsequent visits to the Sites. Please note that if you delete, or choose not to accept cookies, you may not be able to utilize certain features of the Sites to their full potential.

When you access the Sites, third parties may collect personal information about your online activities; these third parties may also collect personal information about your online activities across different websites over time. We are not responsible for this third party data collection.

9. Third Party Web Sites

This statement applies solely to information collected on the Sites. The Sites may contain links to other websites. We are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of these other websites.

10. Assignment

In the event that all or part of our assets are sold or acquired by another party, or in the event of a merger, you grant us the right to assign the information collected via the Sites.

11. Changes to this Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy may be updated by LGE from time to time, without notice, although we will inform you of any material changes through an update to the Sites, and you will be asked to accept the update. If you do not consent to any updates to this Privacy Policy, some of the service may be restricted.

12. Security

We use commercially reasonable efforts to safeguard the confidentiality of your personal information. Nevertheless, due to the design of the internet, ever-changing technology, and other factors outside of our control, we cannot guarantee that communications between you and the Sites will be free from unauthorized access by third parties or that LGE() will not be subject to security breaches. We do not accept any responsibility for the disclosure of personal information due to errors in transmission or unauthorized or unlawful acts of third parties or your decision to disclose your personal information. You must also take appropriate steps to keep your password confidential and change it regularly.

13. Governing Law/Venue/Forum

Except to the extent prohibited by local law, any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Agreement, shall be: (i) referred to and finally resolved by arbitration under the Rules of the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (ii) where the number of arbitrators shall be three, (iii) the seat, or legal place, of arbitration shall be Seoul, South Korea, (iv) the language to be used in the arbitral proceedings shall be English and (v) the governing law of the contract shall be the substantive law of the Republic of Korea.