LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display
31.5"" 8MP IPS
Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)
Convenience
Pathology Mode
PBP & Dual Controller
Ergonomics
Tilt, Height
2-way Pivot
Optimized Image Quality forDiagnostic Review
Accurate Image from Any Angle
The 31.5-inch 8MP IPS display facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images. The 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
Conventional
Brightness Stabilization
Brightness Stabilization
A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.
To Increase Efficiency &Convenience
Multiple Signals on One Screen
PBP (Picture By Picture) with Dual controller, control multi devices connected to one screen with one keyboard or mouse, helps to increase convenience in review. You can review multiple information in parallel on one screen.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.0 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4kg
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.2 X 414.3 X 45.1 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.2 X 598.0 X 231.2 mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
838x553x240mm
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
144 / 336 / 560
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(2ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver2.0)
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver2.0)
HDMI Version
2
DISPLAY
Size [cm]
80.0051
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
Response Time
14ms (Off), 5ms(Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178(R/L), 178(U/D)
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159(H)x0.18159(V) mm
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
Brightness (DICOM Cal)
250 / 350
Peak Brightness (Typ)
450
STANDARD
RoHS
Yes
REACH
Yes
WEEE
Yes
MFDS
Yes
UL (cUL)
Yes
IEC (IEC 60601 - 1 / IEC 60601 - 1 - 2)
Yes
EN (EN 60601 - 1 / EN 60601 - 1 - 2)
Yes
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Yes
CE
MDR
FDA
510(k) (Class II)
ISO13485
Yes
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
Yes
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
Smart Energy Saving
YES
DICOM Compliant
Yes (≤10%)
Auto Luminance Sensor
YES
Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
Pathology Mode
YES
Factory Calibration
YES (Delta E < 5, Gamma 1.8~2.6 / DICOM curve)
OSD Language
17 Language
Picture Mode
(SDR )Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM(Clinical), DICOM(Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR )Custom, Vivid, Standard
Uniformity
YES
Original-resolution
8MP
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
Down Height
85.3
Height Range
0~110mm
Pivot
Bi-Direction
tilt
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Display Port
YES
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
Power Cord
YES