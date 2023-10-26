About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor
Contact us

LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Contact us

LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D
LG 8MP Diagnostic Monitor, 32HL512D

Key Features

  • 31.5-inch 8MP IPS Display
  • 450cd/m², DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
  • Multi-resolution Mode (8/6/4MP)
  • Pathology Mode
  • 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
More
lg 31.5 inch 8MP Diagnostic Monitor


31.5" 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Display

31.5"" 8MP IPS
Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)

Convenience

Pathology Mode
PBP & Dual Controller

Ergonomics

Tilt, Height
2-way Pivot

Optimized Image Quality forDiagnostic Review

31.5" 8MP IPS Display

Accurate Image from Any Angle

The 31.5-inch 8MP IPS display facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images. The 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

the monitor offering 31.5-inch for Large Screen

Large Screen

31.5-inch

the monitor offering 8MP Resolution

Resolution

8MP
 
the IPS monitor offering Wide Viewing Angle

IPS

Wide Viewing Angle

31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 4MP, 6MP and of 8MP

Multi-resolution Mode (8/ 6/ 4MP)

Compatible with Every Device

The connection to the various types of devices is essential for the diagnostic monitor. Thanks to 32HL512D’s multi resolution mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.

pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope

Pathology Mode

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 32HL512D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.

  • Conventional

  • Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

To Increase Efficiency &Convenience

PBP & Dual Controller

Multiple Signals on One Screen

PBP (Picture By Picture) with Dual controller, control multi devices connected to one screen with one keyboard or mouse, helps to increase convenience in review. You can review multiple information in parallel on one screen.

Multiple Signals on One Screen
Designed for Comfort

Ergonomics Design

Designed for Comfort & Immersion

Its ergonomic stand and 4-side virtually borderless design can realize an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.

pivot adjustable stand bi-directionally

Pivot

Two-way

height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm

tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°

design 4-side virtually borderless

Design

4-side virtually borderless design

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4kg

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.2 X 414.3 X 45.1 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.2 X 598.0 X 231.2 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    838x553x240mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    144 / 336 / 560

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver2.0)

  • HDMI Version

    2

DISPLAY

  • Size [cm]

    80.0051

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (Off), 5ms(Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178(R/L), 178(U/D)

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159(H)x0.18159(V) mm

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

  • Brightness (DICOM Cal)

    250 / 350

  • Peak Brightness (Typ)

    450

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60601 - 1 / IEC 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601 - 1 / EN 60601 - 1 - 2)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    510(k) (Class II)

  • ISO13485

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes (≤10%)

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    YES

  • Factory Calibration

    YES (Delta E < 5, Gamma 1.8~2.6 / DICOM curve)

  • OSD Language

    17 Language

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR )Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM(Clinical), DICOM(Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR )Custom, Vivid, Standard

  • Uniformity

    YES

  • Original-resolution

    8MP

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Down Height

    85.3

  • Height Range

    0~110mm

  • Pivot

    Bi-Direction

  • tilt

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

extension : pdf
English
Download
extension : zip
Mac_OSC_7.29.zip
Download
extension : zip
Mac_DC_2.76.zip
Download
extension : zip
Win_DC_2.89.zip
Download
extension : zip
Win_OSC_9.45.zip
Download
extension : zip
LCSMedical_1_04_08.zip
Download
extension : zip
LCSMedical_1_03_06.zip
Download
extension : zip
packing-lgmonitor-v1.2.2-dqa2-20231026-1525_offline_AMD64.tar.zip
Download
extension : zip
LCSMedical_1_02_07.zip
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.