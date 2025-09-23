About Cookies on This Site

24LN572M9 (NA)
LG UL-Listed Hospital TV, 24LN572M9 (NA)

Key Features

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • Pillow Speaker Ready
  • Reliable Nurse call system
  • Pro:Centric V Solution
UL-Listed Hospital TV

The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watchiccng the TV hanging on the wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A patient lying in the bed is watching TV while listening to it through a pillow speaker.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.
* Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB* for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

* USB is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG hospital TV supports this, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

* Multi-IR remote controller is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

The LG hospital TVs are connected to the set-top box, and the remote control is also connected to it.

IR Out

When using the compatible set-top box*, the LN572M series can be controlled with a single remote control.

* Set-top box is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Screen

Display a warm greeting message with your hospital name and logo on the TV when it is turned on. The welcome screen provides an inviting, personalized experience for your patients.

Pro:Centric V, Simple and Effective Management Tool

Supported by its own server and application, Pro:Centric V provides comprehensive solutions especially for RF infrastructure, letting the hospital staff deliver information effectively. With easy-to-use and customizable templates, they are able to tailor the look and feel of their content and communications, making patients and visitors feel well taken care of.

Pro:Centric V offers a customizable template

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    24

  • Resolution

    FHD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

  • Front color

    Ceramic Black

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

CATEGORY

  • Category

    Pro:Centric V

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES (LCM)

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • b-LAN

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION(HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    YES

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    75 x 75 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    556 x 343.1 x 53.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    700 x 402 x 140 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    17.3/17.3/18.8/29.8 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    16.3/16.3/17.8/22.8 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    3.5 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    4.9 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    40W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    29.5W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    Hospital UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.8M / Angle type)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LN572M(NA)_Datasheet(low)_LG Hospital TV_240208.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.