If you’re looking for the right air conditioner, more specifically a multi split system, for your home, then keep reading to learn more about the ideal multi split solution. The LG Multi Split brings more to the table than energy efficiency residential installations. Low noise emission, space-saving form factor and convenience all make the Multi Split the ideal HVAC solution for your home. Because our homes are where we relax and revitalize, our HVAC systems shouldn’t cause headaches during operation, installation or maintenance.