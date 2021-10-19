Data from each HVAC system is collected so that every aspect of each system is readily available. With all the data collected, BECON cloud is able to use big data analysis to assess the performance of each system and pinpoint any abnormalities or issues that have occurred while providing customized energy modeling capabilities. This analysis also allows BECON cloud to predict issues with each system that may occur in the future. Once issues have been identified, customers can be alerted and LG engineers can begin to take action as quickly as possible and limit downtime while maintaining optimal system efficiency. The overall impact of AI based BECON cloud data analysis optimizes comfort and energy consumption while simultaneously reducing maintenance times and minimizing CO2 emissions.



The advantages offered by LG maintenance through BECON cloud are clear. This offering is the smart choice for streamlined maintenance and troubleshooting service, remote system access optimal efficiency.