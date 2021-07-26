We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When it comes to supporting its HVAC partners and customers, LG is committed to providing the resources people need to better understand LG HVAC solutions and make better decisions for their homes and businesses. LG’s initiative to deliver helpful resources has now gone virtual with the launch of the LG HVAC Virtual Experience interactive online showroom. Not only does the LG HVAC Virtual Experience provide visitors with information on the latest HVAC innovations from LG, but it offers a chance to tour a range of residential and commercial installation environments along with detailed information about system configurations and their benefits.