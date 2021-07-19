Hotels

Hotels require complex HVAC systems that can ensure comfort across many diverse spaces while also delivering top-notch efficiency. With unique spaces including guest rooms, lobbies, atriums, spas and conference rooms, hotels need the power of LG Multi V 5 as well as added efficiency delivered only with the LG Hydro Kit and Heat Recovery Unit. When coupled with the Multi V 5, the Hydro Kit adds an efficient hot water supply to heating and cooling operations. The Hydro Kit and Heat Recovery system are able to harness waste heat from the HVAC system and supply hot water to showers, pools and spas in a hotel. This combined system configuration reduces energy costs while ensuring the comfort of guests and staff.



As we’ve reviewed these different system types and how LG systems are meeting each of the needs presented in each type of space, we hope you can more clearly what sets this system types apart. Smaller residential systems can still deliver power and performance while larger commercial systems can still provide optimal efficiency across complex system structures.